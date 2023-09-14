✕ Close Related video: Donald Trump brags about mental acuity test and challenges rivals to take one

Donald Trump has waived his right to a speedy trial in Fulton County, Georgia, where he and 18 co-defendants are accused of participating in a criminal scheme to overturn the 2020 election. This is the latest case of the former president trying to delay court dates while he pursues a return to the White House in 2024.

Defendants Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro filed demands for speedy trial and are scheduled to appear in court on 23 October.

Meanwhile, the former president’s access to classified information will be restricted before his federal trial for the mishandling of sensitive government documents at his Mar-a-Lago home.

Trump-appointed judge Aileen Cannon made the ruling on Wednesday morning after a sealed hearing she led on Tuesday to establish strict limits.

This also comes after Mr Trump filed a motion to have Judge Tanya Chutkan removed from his federal January 6 criminal case in Washington DC.

Elsewhere, a report says the former president discussed the launch of an impeachment inquiry against Joe Biden — in the days before House Speaker Kevin McCarthy threw his support behind the move — with MAGA Republicans including House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik and Marjorie Taylor Greene.