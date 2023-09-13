Trump lashes out at Biden over prisoner swap deal with Iran after demanding Jan 6 judge recuse herself - live
Donald Trump has attacked Joe Biden over his administration’s move to clear the way for the release of five American citizens detained in Iran by issuing a blanket waiver for international banks to transfer $6bn in frozen Iranian money from South Korea to Qatar, without fear of US sanctions.
In addition, as part of the same deal, the Biden administration has agreed to release five Iranian citizens held in the United States.
Never missing a chance to attack his successor, Mr Trump called Mr Biden “an incompetent FOOL”, insisting the money would be used to spread terrorism and accusing him of disrespect by announcing it on the anniversary of 9/11.
That followed the 45th president’s legal team filing a motion to have Judge Tanya Chutkan removed from his federal January 6 criminal case in Washington, DC, the motion stating that the justice had said, in connection with other cases, that Mr Trump should be prosecuted and imprisoned, arguing that this disqualifies her from his case.
All of which came a day after Mr Trump bizarrely demanded that his media enemies, including Rupert Murdoch and his family, submit to mental acuity tests to prove their fitness for work.
Marjorie Taylor Greene marks September 11 by suggesting red states secede from US and calling president a ‘traitor’
Marjorie Taylor Greene marked the anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks by suggesting that red states secede from the US and calling President Joe Biden a traitor.
“If the Biden admin refuses to stop the invasion of cartel-led human and drug trafficking into our country, states should consider seceding from the union,” the Georgia Republican wrote Monday on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “From Texas to New York City to every town in America, we are drowning from Biden’s traitorous America last border policies.”
Earlier on Monday, she tweeted a message in remembrance of the victims of the 2001 attacks but not without taking a swipe at Mr Biden.
“Today, we remember the lives taken from us by the hands of Islamic terrorism 22 years ago,” she wrote. “Americans are still dying and suffering from the toxic chemicals and dust they endured after the buildings fell.”
Judge responds to Trump motion to remove her from DC case with strong warning
The Washington DC judge in the election interference case against Donald Trump has responded to his legal team’s request that she recuse herself from the case with a stern warning.
The former president’s legal team argued that Judge Tanya Chutkan should leave the case because of statements she had made when sentencing defendants for taking part in the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021.
The lawyers for the former president argued that Judge Chutkan “agreed with portions” of a sentencing memo for one of the January 6 defendants which “wrongly placed blame on President Trump and complained that he had not been charged”.
Team Biden fires back at criticism after he announced his 9pm bedtime during press conference
The White House did not let sleeping dogs lie after the president faced criticism for ending a press conference early in Vietnam by telling reporters that he was headed to bed.
Mr Biden has repeatedly been criticised by figures on the right for his age and mental acuity as the 2024 race heats up. The most recent bout of criticism followed the president telling reporters at a press conference in Hanoi, Vietnam: “I don’t know about you, but I’m going to go to bed.”
But notable White House staffers have stood up for the president in an effort to put the “Sleepy Joe” moniker to rest.
White House Deputy Communications Director Herbie Ziskend posted Mr Biden’s busy 11 September schedule, which included meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, visiting the John McCain memorial, flying to Anchorage, Alaska, and then heading to Washington, DC.
Mr Ziskend mocked critics by sarcastically referencing Donald Trump’s criticism of Mr Biden during the 2020 election campaign, writing, “Hanging in the basement.”
How will the impeachment inquiry of Joe Biden work?
McCarthy said he’s asked Comer to take the lead on the impeachment inquiry, working alongside House Judiciary chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and House Ways and Means Chairman Jason Smith, R-Mo.
While McCarthy had previously said the House would hold a vote to launch the inquiry, he made no such promise on Tuesday.
The Constitution does not require a vote to start an impeachment inquiry, and neither do the rules governing the House. But authorizing resolutions have been passed in previous presidential impeachments.
It’s not clear McCarthy would have enough votes in the House to approve an impeachment resolution. Some House Republicans are opposed to launching an inquiry, saying there is insufficient evidence against the president.
Once an impeachment inquiry is complete, the House has traditionally tasked the Judiciary Committee — the panel authorized to introduce articles of impeachment — to hold hearings and draft impeachment charges.
Trump says Biden isn’t too old to be president
Donald Trump on Monday said president Joe Biden was not “too old” for the 2024 election campaign while questioning his competency.
The former president’s statement comes at a time when there have been calls for ageing politicians, such as Mitch McConnell and 90-year-old Dianne Feinstein, to retire from public offices.
Mr Biden, who will turn 81 in November, is just three years older than Mr Trump, but there has been concern about his ability to continue as a president. Mr Biden is also eyeing a re-election in 2024, where he could go against Mr Trump for a second time.
“CROOKED JOE BIDEN is NOT too OLD, he is too INCOMPETENT!” Mr Trump, 77, wrote in a Truth Social post.
Putin calls Trump’s laundry list of criminal charges ‘persecution’
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has condemned Donald Trump’s laundry list of criminal charges as “persecution” and branded the US political system “rotten”.
At an Eastern Economic Forum gathering in Russia’s Pacific Coast city of Vladivostok, the Russian president claimed the prosecution of the former US president is an act of political revenge.
“As for the prosecution of Trump, for us what is happening in today’s conditions, in my opinion, is good because it shows the rottenness of the American political system, which cannot pretend to teach others democracy,” Mr Putin said.
“Everything that is happening with Trump is the persecution of a political rival for political reasons. That’s what it is. And this is being done in front of the public of the United States and the whole world.”
Mr Putin also discussed Mr Trump’s claim that he could resolve the conflict in Ukraine in a matter of days.
What evidence do Republicans have to impeach Biden?
House Republicans — led by Rep. James Comer, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee — have obtained thousands of pages of financial records from various members of the Biden family and their associates through subpoenas to the Treasury Department and various financial institutions.
Comer has repeatedly claimed — without substantial evidence — that there is enough in those documents to draw a clear line between Hunter Biden trading on his father’s name and policy decisions Biden made while vice president. No such connection has been proven.
Comer also joined forces in June with the Republican chairmen of the Judiciary, and Ways and Means committees to launch a larger investigation into the yearslong Justice Department probe of Hunter Biden. The FBI and IRS have been investigating Hunter Biden for years and the case appeared headed toward a plea deal this summer until a judge rejected the terms of that agreement.
The breakdown happened after two IRS agents claimed in congressional testimony that the Justice Department improperly interfered in the case, which was first opened in 2018.
Attorney General Merrick Garland last month appointed the prosecutor investigating Hunter Biden as a special counsel, likely extending the investigation further.
Minnesota lawsuit filed to remove Trump from 2024 ballot
A lawsuit has been filed by a number of voters in Minnesota attempting to remove Donald Trump from the presidential ballot in 2024.
The lawsuit points to the 14th Amendment to argue that the former president is ineligible for public office because he violated his oath of office after his 2020 election loss to President Joe Biden.
“Donald J. Trump, through his words and actions, after swearing an oath as an officer of the United States to support the Constitution, engaged in insurrection or rebellion, or gave aid and comfort to its enemies, as defined by Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment,” the lawsuit states.
Why do Republicans want to impeach Joe Biden?
Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy endorsed the opening of a formal impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden on Tuesday amid allegations that the US president profited from his son Hunter Biden’s overseas business dealings.
“These are allegations of abuse of power, obstruction and corruption, and they warrant further investigation by the House of Representatives,” Mr McCarthy said in a brief statement, declining to take questions.
Referring to House Oversight Committee member James Comer’s preliminary investigation into the accusations against America’s 46th commander-in-chief, the speaker said: “Through our investigations we have found that President Biden did lie to American people about his own knowledge of his family’s foreign business dealers.
“Eyewitnesses have testified that the president joined on multiple phones and had multiple interactions, dinners that resulted in millions of dollars into his son and his son’s business partners.”
He claimed the allegations together “paint a picture of corruption” and vowed the House would “go wherever the evidence takes us”.
