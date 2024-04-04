Trump denied immunity claim in hush money trial as Jack Smith slams classified documents judge: Live
Republican returns to campaign trail in Michigan and Wisconsin to rail against illegal immigration and compare himself to notorious Chicago crimelord Al Capone
Donald Trump has been denied his claim of presidential immunity in his criminal hush-money trial.
Justice Juan Merchan ruled that “the defendant had myriad opportunities to raise the claim of presidential immunity” long before the former president did.
The judge said that because he was denying the motion on that basis he need not address whether presidential immunity “precludes the introduction of evidence of purported official presidential acts in a criminal proceeding”.
Mr Trump’s trial remains set to begin on 15 April.
Meanwhile, Special counsel Jack Smith has urged Judge Aileen Cannon, overseeing the classified documents case in Florida, to reject the former president’s contention that he had any claim to personal ownership over the boxes of top secret files reclaimed by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago in August 2022.
The former president refused to return the documents to the National Archives when requested, leading to the case against him. Mr Smith is now calling on Judge Cannon to ignore Mr Trump’s claim that he designated the items as “personal” while president as “pure fiction”.
Elsewhere, Mr Trump is suing his fellow co-founders of the parent company behind Truth Social, to try to wrestle ownership from them.
Hush money trial: Judge Merchan denies Trump’s immunity claim
The Manhattan judge presiding over Trump’s upcoming hush money trial has denied his latest bid to have his criminal case delayed on presidential immunity grounds, saying the former president’s filing was “untimely.”
On Wednesday afternoon, Judge Juan Merchan submitted a six-page filing denying Trump’s last-ditch effort to delay the proceedings, which are due to being on 15 April, after the defendant’s legal team had previously successfully delayed it by 30 days.
Trump submitted the motion on 7 March, asking Judge Merchan to delay the trial until after the US Supreme Court has ruled on whether the presidential immunity defence applies to criminal charges against sitting or former presidents, a matter it will begin considering on 25 April.
Ariana Baio reports.
Truth Social: Trump cheers campaign and RNC’s $65.6m March fundraising haul and posts Jan 6 choir video
Trump’s election campaign and the Republican National Committee raised $65.6m in March, ending the month with $93.1m in cash on hand, Politico reports.
The total covers a range of fundraising vehicles supporting the former president’s goal of returning to the White House, all of which will have to disclose their activities to the Federal Election Commission later this month.
Trump’s allies hope it will go some way towards easing concerns that President Joe Biden is way ahead of his Republican rival in terms of fundraising, though no figures have emerged from the Democrats as of yet.
It is known that the president raised $26m in a single night during a New York City fundraiser attended by former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama last week, however.
In February, the Biden campaign and the Democratic National Committee raised $53m, ending the month with $155m on hand, whereas Trump raised just $20.3m in February with $40.9m on hand.
He’s been celebrating the news on Truth Social – and throwing up a Jan 6 choir video for good measure.
Watch: RFK Jr walks back saying Biden worse threat to democracy than Trump
Here’s our earlier reporting on RFK Jr’s original comments:
New poll: Trump leading Biden in battleground states but within margin of error
A new poll from The Wall Street Journal shows Donald Trump leading Joe Biden in seven key battleground states, but within the margin of error (+/-4 points) in most. The same is true when further candidates are included in the equation.
Hush money case: Manhattan DA responds to Trump motion to have case dismissed due to pre-trial publicity
A week after Donald Trump’s motion to delay his criminal hush-money trial due to pretrial publicity, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg files opposition—noting this is Trump’s eighth delay request.
The DAs’ reasons are the same as they brought up in last week’s hearing: it’s unlikely to abate, jury selection can mitigate this, and the former president is making things worse. They also note that there is no new information to consider since the last request to dismiss the case.
“...despite being asked to identify new information unavailable the last time his request was denied on February 15, 2024, defendant has littered his motion with dozens of untrue allegations based on events that date back three years or more—most of which were already considered and rejected in prior decisions by this Court.”
Trump declares Election Day ‘Christian Visibility Day’
Donald Trump has promised his Christian followers that election day on 5 November will serve as “Christian Visibility Day”, predicting it will be an occasion “when Christians turn out in numbers that nobody has ever seen before” to vote him back into the White House.
The Republican presidential contender was speaking at a rally at the Hyatt Regency in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Tuesday evening when he made the remark, an allusion to the spurious outrage among Republicans caused by Trans Visibility Day happening to coincide with Easter Sunday this year.
Properly known as International Transgender Day of Visibility but often shortened to Trans Visibility Day, the date to recognise members of America’s transgender community was founded by Michigan-based activist Rachel Crandall in 2009 and has taken place on 31 March every year since.
In 2024, due to a quirk caused by the spring equinox, Easter Sunday fell on the same date.
Trump and Biden add to delegate totals, despite already securing party nominations
Here’s Mike Bedigan to round up yesterday’s primaries, which had more than a whiff of futility about them, given that both Trump and Biden have long since sewn up their parties’ nominations in all but name.
Welcome to Trump International Airport?
House Republican lawmakers are pushing to rename Washington DC’s international airport after former president Donald Trump, who is no stranger to having his name plastered onto the side of large buildings.
Rep Guy Rechenthaler of Pennsylvania, the party’s chief deputy whip in the House, introduced bill HR 7845 on Friday, which proposes changing the name of Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia to “Donald J Trump International Airport”.
That ain’t gonna fly...
Full story: Jack Smith slams judge’s handling of Trump classified documents case
Special counsel Jack Smith has slammed the judge presiding over Donald Trump’s federal classified documents case over an order in which she asked prosecutors and defence lawyers to file proposed jury instructions based on a “fundamentally flawed legal premise”.
Analysis: Trump has maintained a strategic silence on Gaza. So what is his policy?
Richard Hall writes:
Donald Trump has been uncharacteristically quiet on what is likely to be one of the biggest foreign policy issues of his second term, should he win in November. But in the few interviews and statements he has given on Israel and the war in Gaza, the former president has shown signs that he may be cooling in his support for the longtime US ally.
