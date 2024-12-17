Trump loses latest bid to throw out hush money case after touting $100bn SoftBank deal: Live
Judge disagrees with president-elect’s attorneys that case should be dismissed on ‘presidential immunity’ grounds after he was found guilty on 34 counts of business fraud by a Manhattan jury in May
Donald Trump has lost his latest bid to throw out his New York hush money conviction, with the judge overseeing the case rejecting his attorneys’ conjecture that he is protected by “presidential immunity”.
The president-elect appears likely to enter the White House as a convicted felon, though it remains unclear when, or if, the justice will continue to postpone a sentencing date after a unanimous jury found him guilty in May of falsifying business records tied to hush money payments made to the adult film star Stormy Daniels in October 2016.
Trump used a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Monday to announce a $100bn investment deal with Japan’s SoftBank, which he and the bank’s CEO Masayoshi Son promised would create hundreds of American jobs.
The incoming president also used the session to try to ease concerns about his nomination of vaccine-sceptic Robert F Kennedy Jr as health secretary, also suggesting he would pardon New York Mayor Eric Adams and attacking Joe Biden over his administration’s failure to provide an explanation for the mysterious drones spotted flying over New Jersey, insisting: “The government knows what’s happening.”
Softbank CEO announces $100bn investment in US during Mar-a-Lago visit
Here’s what they had to say:
Donald Trump loses latest bid to throw out hush money case on ‘presidential immunity’ grounds
Good morning!
Here’s a full report from Alex Woodward.
Trump is likely to enter White House as first convicted felon president
Lindsey Graham breaks with Trump on jailing Jan 6 committee members
Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina explicitly said he disagrees with Donald Trump’s suggestion that the members of the House Select Committee to investigate January 6, 2021, should be jailed.
Graham, a staunch Trump supporter, told Kristen Welker of Meet the Press on Sunday that he disagrees with the presidency-elect but did not elaborate further.
“President-elect Trump told me he thinks the members of the January 6 committee should go to jail, do you agree with that statement?” Welker asked.
Graham replied, “No.”
Read more:
Republican lawmaker voted to certify the 2020 election results but also voted to acquit Trump during his second impeachment
TikTok prepares for US ban after delay bid rejected
US lawmakers have told Apple and Google to prepare to remove TikTok from their app stores on 19 January after the Chinese-owned platform failed in its bid to delay a nationwide ban.
China-based ByteDance must sell TikTok in the US before that date to avoid the ban, which has been ordered due to national security concerns.
Read more:
More than 170 million Americans use TikTok, with a nationwide ban set to come into force on 19 January
Steve Bannon is pushing the idea that Trump can run in 2028 (despite what the Constitution says)
MAGA acolyte Steve Bannon is currently floating the idea that Donald Trump could run for a third presidential term, even though the United States Constitution says otherwise.
During a speech at the New York Young Republican Club’s Gala on Sunday night, the former Trump chief strategist suggested that the 22nd Amendment – which states that presidents can not be elected more than twice – didn’t apply to Trump because the president-elect’s terms are non-consecutive.
Read more:
Trump’s mass deportation plan could hurt the country more than the Great Recession, report says
President-elect Donald Trump’s campaign promise of sweeping deportations could result in “severe economic fallout,” devastating the economy even more than the Great Recession, according to a report by Democrats in the Congressional Joint Economic Committee.
Although Trump’s messaging about improving the economy for Americans during his second term appeared to strike a chord with voters, another one of his campaign fixtures — mass deportations — could have harmful economic consequences, the December 11 report warns. The 78-year-old Republican has suggested that would use the military to assist in mass deportations.
Read more:
Mass deportations could lead to a 7.4 percent drop in the GDP, meaning ‘the U.S. economy would not grow at all’ during President Trump’s second term, the report says
Mitch McConnell warns Trump against four years of ‘right-wing isolationism’
Mitch McConnell, the retiring Senate minority leader, has warned Donald Trump against embracing “right-wing isolationism” when he returns to the White House in January.
In an essay for Foreign Affairs magazine, the veteran Kentucky lawmaker, 82, warned the president-elect that he is set to encounter “a world far more hostile to US interests than the one he left behind four years ago” – citing the ever-growing challenges posed by China, Russia and Iran.
Read more:
Retiring Senate minority leader warns president-elect: ‘America will not be made great again by those who simply want to manage its decline’
Trump called out for ‘fat-shaming’ Chris Christie with AI image of him eating McDonald’s surrounded by drones
Donald Trump is facing backlash for trolling Chris Christie with a bizarre AI-generated image showing the former New Jersey governor eating McDonald’s while surrounded by drones.
Mysterious lights have been spotted in the skies above New Jersey and New York in recent weeks, fueling speculation about the origins and causing federal officials to admit they don’t know who or what is behind them. Between November 19 and December 13 alone, almost 1,000 drone sightings have been recorded in the Garden State, the Office of Emergency Management confirmed to the New York Post.
Read more:
Mysterious lights have been spotted in the skies above New Jersey and New York in recent weeks
Marjorie Taylor Greene claims Biden admin is ‘in control of drones’ as MAGAworld pushes wild theories about mystery sightings
MAGA Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has claimed that the US government is “in control of the drones” that have been spotted over New Jersey and New York in recent weeks, which officials have so far been unable or unwilling to account for.
Greene, who is well known for amplifying online conspiracy theories, wrote on X late on Saturday night: “The government is in control of the drones and refuses to tell the American people what is going on. It really is that bad.”
Read more:
Steve Bannon also blamed Joe Biden for the unidentified flying objects, claiming they are evidence of his administration ‘working against’ the incoming Trump administration
‘Big mistake’ to withdraw support for Ukraine, Starmer says amid Trump criticism
It would be a “big mistake” if Ukraine’s allies did not continue to give it the “strongest” support, Sir Keir Starmer said after Donald Trump criticised Kyiv’s use of US missiles for strikes deep into Russian territory.
The Prime Minister urged Western allies of the war-torn nation not to “take our eye off the ball” as Ukraine enters its third winter since the invasion.
Read more:
President-elect Donald Trump said he disagreed ‘very vehemently’ with sending US missiles ‘hundreds of miles into Russia’.
