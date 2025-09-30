Trump to attend Hegseth’s oddly large gathering of top military officials: Live
Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to deliver motivational address to top brass at Marine Corps base in Quantico, Virginia, as frantic spending bill negotiations resume on Capitol Hill
President Donald Trump will be in Quantico, Virginia, on Tuesday morning to hear Secretary of War Pete Hegseth deliver a motivational speech on “warrior ethos” to the U.S. military’s top generals and admirals.
As many as 1,000 officials have been ordered to fly in for the meeting at the Marine Corps’ base, a complicated and costly endeavour at which budget cuts might also be discussed, according to some reporting.
“It’s really just a very nice meeting talking about how well we’re doing militarily, talking about being in great shape, talking about a lot of good, positive things. It’s just a good message,” Trump has told NBC News.
The president will subsequently return to Washington, D.C., to make a mystery announcement at 11am local time.
Meanwhile, the leaders of the House and Senate are scrambling to agree a new spending bill before midnight to prevent the federal government entering shutdown mode.
The delicate state of the negotiations between Republicans and Democrats has not been helped by Trump posting an AI meme mocking opposition leaders Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer on Truth Social after a fruitless meeting with them on Monday.
Critics reject Hegseth speech as costly and unnecessary
The decision to call the Quantico meeting has been questioned, however, with Illinois Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth, for one, expressing concern over the likely cost of the exercise.
Mark Hertling, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant general, has meanwhile said that those officers and senior enlisted personnel summoned to attend were already deeply familiar with the topic of Hegseth’s lecture, which Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough ridiculed as a “rah-rah-speech.”
“The warrior ethos is just one part of the professional triad that the military has,” Hertling said on Scarborough’s breakfast show.
“You have the oath to the Constitution, the service’s values. I can still name the Army values: loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, integrity, honor and personal courage. All services have that, and then the warrior ethos is just a performative method of actualizing that.
“Well, it started out that way and then it became well, no, there was an announcement that someone in the Pentagon said this was all about getting the horses into the stable and whipping them into shape. That’s insulting and condescending.”
Meanwhile, back in Washington, the Republican and Democratic leaders of the House and Senate are scrambling to agree a new spending package before the federal government enters shutdown mode at midnight.
