Liveupdated1727799352

Trump calls Walz ‘moron’ as betting odds show him favored over Vance ahead of high stakes VP debate: Live

While his campaign manages expectations ahead of vice presidential debate, Trump lashes out at Kamala Harris’s running mate

Oliver O'Connell,Joe Sommerlad
Tuesday 01 October 2024 12:15
Donald Trump claims US election debates against Harris and Walz are ‘rigged’

The Trump campaign appears to be trying to manage expectations ahead of tonight’s vice presidential debate between Senator JD Vance and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, but Donald Trump doesn’t seem to be on message, calling Kamala Harris’s running mate “a moron”.

Earlier, during a campaign call with reporters, senior Trump adviser Jason Miller said: “Walz is very good in debates. I want to repeat that: Tim Walz is very good in debates. Really good. He’s been a politician for nearly 20 years. He’ll be very well-prepared for tomorrow night.”

Walz will square up to Vance on the debate stage on Tuesday evening in what promises to be a hugely consequential and fiery encounter in New York. Betting odds currently favor the Democrat.

Meanwhile, Trump has continued to try to attack Harris and Joe Biden over the federal response to Hurricane Helene, which has wrought havoc in states including Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina. State governors tell have said they have received the support they need.

Finally, Trump has been attacked by the daughter of his former personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, who says he “destroys everything he touches” in an article for Vanity Fair in which she implores voters to support Harris instead.

1727799352

Watch: Kentucky governor reacts to Trump’s crude attacks on Walz

Oliver O'Connell1 October 2024 17:15
1727798452

The most important debate this week isn’t the VP debate. It’s for the Senate race in Montana

Eric Garcia writes:

On Tuesday, Senator JD Vance and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will square off in New York for the only vice presidential debate of the election. Polling from Prolific exclusive to The Independent shows the debate has a chance to tip the scales.

But in truth, whoever wins the White House will not be able to do much if they do not control the Senate, which not only passes bills, but also ratifies treaties and most importantly confirms cabinet and judicial nominees.

That is why both Democrats and Republicans are pouring in money to determine Montana’s Senate race results.

Continue reading...

Forget the VP debate. Montana’s Senate debate is more important

Jon Tester, the most endangered Senate Democrat, has sought to hit his Republican opponent, Tim Sheehy, as an extremist on abortion while Sheehy hits Tester on immigration, Eric Garcia reports

Oliver O'Connell1 October 2024 17:00
1727797552

Biden to receive Hurricane Helene update this afternoon

President Joe Biden will receive an interagency briefing on the Hurricane Helene response and recovery efforts at 2.30pm this afternoon in the Roosevelt Room of the White House.

Follow the latest on the hurricane here:

Hurricane Helene latest: ‘Post-apocalyptic’ scenes in North Carolina, 600 missing

Death toll continues to climb with at least 133 people killed by Helene and 600 people still missing in North Carolina’s Buncombe County

Oliver O'Connell1 October 2024 16:45
1727796952

Prominent Republicans signs on to DNC lawsuit challenging Georgia election rule change

A number of prominent Republicans have signed an amicus brief today supporting the lawsuit filed by the Democratic National Committee and the Georgia Democratic Party challenging the State Election Board’s rule changes, mandating a hand count of ballots.

Among those who have signed the brief is former Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan, a Republican supporter of Kamala Harris in the 2024 election.

Oliver O'Connell1 October 2024 16:35
1727796652

Vance’s past comments about running mate projected onto Trump Tower

Democrats have trolled JD Vance by projecting his past comments about Donald Trump directly onto Trump Tower ahead of the vice presidential debate on Tuesday evening.

The Democratic National Committee dug up historic remarks the Ohio senator has made about his running mate, including him branding the then-president an “idiot”.

James Liddell reports.

JD Vance’s past comments about Trump projected onto Trump Tower ahead of VP debate

Democratic National Committee dug up historic remarks the Ohio senator has made about his running mate, including him branding the then-president an ‘idiot’

Oliver O'Connell1 October 2024 16:30
1727795510

Watch: GOP whip challenged over Vance’s terrible favorability polling numbers

Oliver O'Connell1 October 2024 16:11
1727794852

Jon Stewart busts myth around the ‘fictional’ Trump character MAGA supporters love

Jon Stewart has busted the myth around the “fictional” Donald Trump character that his MAGA supporters love – saying that his whole persona bears “little resemblance” to who the former president really is.

On Monday night’s show, The Daily Show host picked apart the man who Trump’s fans claim him to be.

“The qualities and policies that people profess to be what they admire and love about former President Trump don’t seem to be an accurate reflection of said former president,” Stewart said.

James Liddell has the story.

Jon Stewart busts myth around the ‘fictional’ Trump character MAGA supporters love

The Daily Show host said that Donald Trump’s political story arch is ‘like watching A Christmas Carol in reverse’

Oliver O'Connell1 October 2024 16:00
1727794275

Biden called upon to help end ports strike

Eric Hoplin, CEO of the National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors (NAW), issued a statement this morning calling on President Joe Biden to take action to end the strike and reopen the ports:

“The East and Gulf Coast port strike is putting our economy and national security at risk. This strike isn’t just about disrupting a few shipments; it’s about stopping the supply chain and bringing the flow of critical goods to a standstill.

“The damage could reach $5 billion a day, with small and mid-sized businesses at risk due to missed deliveries and empty shelves. The Biden administration must use its authority now to stop the strike before the impact becomes irreversible. This is not just about pay or a shipping delays—it’s about our global competitiveness. The ILA’s demands to ban automation in ports will cripple our ability to compete internationally, while ports in Europe and Asia embrace automation and technology to stay ahead.

“The administration must act decisively—end this strike, reopen the ports, and ensure the US remains a leader in global trade.”

Here’s what you need to know about the strike:

Dockworkers go on a strike that could reignite inflation and cause shortages in the holiday season

Dockworkers at ports from Maine to Texas have started walking picket lines in a strike over wages and automation that could reignite inflation and cause shortages of goods if it goes on more than a few weeks

Oliver O'Connell1 October 2024 15:51
1727793952

Watch: Biden wishes Jimmy Carter happy 100th birthday

Oliver O'Connell1 October 2024 15:45
1727793710

Trump campaign tries to temper expectations ahead of VP debate — former president has other ideas

The Trump campaign is trying to manage expectations ahead of tonight’s vice presidential debate between Senator JD Vance and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, but the former president doesn’t appear on message.

During a campaign call with reporters, senior Trump adviser Jason Miller said: “Walz is very good in debates. I want to repeat that: Tim Walz is very good in debates. Really good. He's been a politician for nearly 20 years. He'll be very well-prepared for tomorrow night.”

“He's not going to be the wildly gesticulating, effeminate caricature we see at rallies, pointing to Kamala Harris and dancing about on the stage. Walz is going to be buttoned up. He'll be ready to defend his own radical left record in Minnesota and in Washington.”

However, the former president struck a different tone, later telling Kellyanne Conway: “You'll see it tomorrow with JD. It'll be stacked. He's going up against a moron. A total moron, how she picked him is unbelievable. And I think it's a big factor. There's something wrong with that guy. He's sick.”

The Independent will be covering the debate live tonight at 9pm ET.

Oliver O'Connell1 October 2024 15:41

