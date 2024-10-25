✕ Close Bruce Springsteen calls Trump ‘an American tyrant’ as he serenades crowd at Kamala Harris rally

Thirteen former officials from Donald Trump’s adminstration have issued an open letter expressing their agreement with ex-chief of staff John Kelly’s assessment of the former president as a fascist.

Kamala Harris will meanwhile appear alongside pop superstar Beyonce in Houston, Texas, today as she focuses on the future of reproductive rights.

The Democrat held a start-studded rally in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday at which she was joined on stage before a packed crowd by Barack Obama, Samuel L Jackson, Spike Lee, Tyler Perry and Bruce Springsteen, the latter serenading her supporters and denouncing Trump as an “American tyrant”.

The 44th president was on particular form, ridiculing the Republican as a “loony” while also stressing the danger he represents, as pointed out by his own former generals, while also mocking him for last weekend’s McDonald’s stunt in Pennsylvania.

At his own rally in Las Vegas yesterday, Trump falsely claimed that Harris had “absolutely bombed” in Georgia, before spewing fresh bile about his opponent and immigrants and lying about how many people had attended his stage-managed McDonald’s shift.

He had earlier called America “a garbage can for the world” in Arizona.