Election 2024 live: Trump and Harris deadlocked in latest poll as both campaign in Texas
Donald Trump firefighting more scandal as Kamala Harris prepares to campaign in Texas with pop superstar Beyoncé, after Barack Obama, Bruce Springsteen and other celebrities stumped for her in Georgia
Thirteen former officials from Donald Trump’s adminstration have issued an open letter expressing their agreement with ex-chief of staff John Kelly’s assessment of the former president as a fascist.
Kamala Harris will meanwhile appear alongside pop superstar Beyonce in Houston, Texas, today as she focuses on the future of reproductive rights.
The Democrat held a start-studded rally in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday at which she was joined on stage before a packed crowd by Barack Obama, Samuel L Jackson, Spike Lee, Tyler Perry and Bruce Springsteen, the latter serenading her supporters and denouncing Trump as an “American tyrant”.
The 44th president was on particular form, ridiculing the Republican as a “loony” while also stressing the danger he represents, as pointed out by his own former generals, while also mocking him for last weekend’s McDonald’s stunt in Pennsylvania.
At his own rally in Las Vegas yesterday, Trump falsely claimed that Harris had “absolutely bombed” in Georgia, before spewing fresh bile about his opponent and immigrants and lying about how many people had attended his stage-managed McDonald’s shift.
He had earlier called America “a garbage can for the world” in Arizona.
Trump and Harris remain deadlocked in latest poll
Other polls have reflected similar numbers that put Harris and Trump neck-and-neck, suggesting this election will be one of the closest in recent history.
Watch LIVE: Trump campaigns in Austin
Warning: This live feed may contain misinformation that has not been independently verified. Watch live as Donald Trump holds a rally in Austin, Texas, on Friday, 25 October.
The former president is expected to speak at a private airport as he travels to the state to record a podcast episode with Joe Rogan.
Trump slams Virginia judge for blocking removal of alleged noncitizens from voter rolls
Donald Trump is furious that a judge has blocked a plan by Republicans in Virginia to removed alleged non-citizens from the voter rolls so close to the election.
Here’s what the former president wrote, adding that he would call into Governor Glenn Youngkin’s rally tomorrow and announce a visit to the state.
Sleepy Joe Biden and Comrade Kamala Harris ridiculously accuse me of wanting to “weaponize” the Justice Department, when they have done all of the weaponizing. Now, their truly Weaponized Department of “Injustice,” and a Judge (appointed by Joe), have ORDERED the Great Commonwealth of Virginia to PUT NON-CITIZEN VOTERS BACK ON THE ROLLS. This is a totally unacceptable travesty, and Governor Youngkin is absolutely right to appeal this ILLEGAL ORDER, and the U.S. Supreme Court will hopefully fix it! Only U.S. Citizens should be allowed to vote. Keep fighting, Glenn - AND REPUBLICANS IN VIRGINIA, KEEP VOTING EARLY! I will be calling in to Glenn’s Rally with Lara Trump tomorrow morning to talk about this crazy Ruling, and announce my final stop in Virginia before Election Day. TUNE IN!
Here’s the background to the case:
More than 1,600 voters have registration revoked under Virginia program targeting noncitizens
More than 1,600 Virginians have had their voter registrations canceled since August under a state program that the Justice Department and advocacy groups contend is illegal
Watch: Biden gives remarks on administration’s record with Tribal communities
Harris trying to squeeze votes from Trump’s base
This year’s presidential election could come down to microscopic margins, so Kamala Harris is hunting for votes in even the most unlikely of places. One of her latest targets is Donald Trump ‘s demographic base — white people who didn’t attend college.
“It’s tough turf,” said Dan Kanninen, the Harris campaign’s battleground states director. “But showing up is how you peel away the votes that you need to win.”
Kanninen and other members of the Democratic vice president’s team point to what they believe are positive signals in public polls that Harris may be making small inroads. Such shifts are difficult to measure, particularly in polls where subgroups of voters can have wide margins of error.
Continue reading...
Philadelphia Inquirer endorses Harris
The Philadelphia Inquirer has published a lengthy endorsement of Kamala Harris and a denunciation of Donald Trump.
Acknowledging that the road to the White House may run through Pennsylvania, the Editorial Board concludes its endorsement of the vice president over the former president by writing:
America deserves much more than an aspiring autocrat who ignores the law, is running to stay out of prison, and doesn’t care about anyone but himself.
The better angels of our nature demand it.
There is only one candidate — Kamala Harris — who will preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States from foreign and domestic enemies.
So help us, God.
Trump calls into Vance’s town hall to ask a question about himself — no, really
Perhaps aware that he never mentions his running mate during his own rallies, Donald Trump called into JD Vance’s town hall on Thursday to ask a pertinent question: “How brilliant is Donald J Trump?”
If you think that’s a joke, here’s James Liddell’s report to confirm that no, it is not.
Bizarre moment Trump calls into Vance’s town hall to ask question about himself
‘How brilliant is Kamala?’ Trump also asked his running mate in the bizarre phone-in
Boebert claims ‘Morning Joe' host’s rhetoric is ‘getting Republicans shot’
Far-right lawmaker Lauren Boebert has claimed that a MSNBC journalist is using rhetoric that “is getting Republicans shot.”
Representative Boebert of Colorado posted a clip of ‘Morning Joe’ host Mika Brzezinski telling viewers that Donald Trump is “killing” women over his stance on reproductive rights.
Katie Hawkinson has the story.
Lauren Boebert claims Morning Joe host’s rhetoric is ‘getting Republicans shot’
Mika Brzezinski said Donald Trump is ‘killing’ women on MSNBC’s Morning Joe
Washington Post makes no endorsement in 2024 election
The Washington Post will not be making an endorsement of a presidential candidate in this election — nor in any future election.
Publisher and chief executive officer William Lewis wrote in an op-ed piece that this was a return to the paper’s roots of not endorsing presidential candidates. The Post changed its stance in 1976 and endorsed Jimmy Carter.
Lewis writes of today’s decision:
We recognize that this will be read in a range of ways, including as a tacit endorsement of one candidate, or as a condemnation of another, or as an abdication of responsibility. That is inevitable. We don’t see it that way. We see it as consistent with the values The Post has always stood for and what we hope for in a leader: character and courage in service to the American ethic, veneration for the rule of law, and respect for human freedom in all its aspects. We also see it as a statement in support of our readers’ ability to make up their own minds on this, the most consequential of American decisions — whom to vote for as the next president.
Our job at The Washington Post is to provide through the newsroom nonpartisan news for all Americans, and thought-provoking, reported views from our opinion team to help our readers make up their own minds.
Most of all, our job as the newspaper of the capital city of the most important country in the world is to be independent.
And that is what we are and will be.
