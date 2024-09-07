✕ Close Dick Cheney will vote for Kamala Harris, says daughter Liz

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.



Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond Eric Garcia Washington Bureau Chief

Former President Donald Trump will rally supporters in Mosinee, Wisconsin on Saturday during an event that’s supposed to focus on the economy.

It’s his first visit to the deep-red, mostly rural part of the important swing state. Trump is scheduled to speak at 2pm ET at Central Wisconsin Airport.

This comes as new polling shows that Florida and Texas are within the margin of error. The Emerson College Polling/The Hill poll released on Friday has Trump leading Harris in Florida by five points, 50 to 45 percent, and by four points in Texas, 50 to 46 percent.

Meanwhile, former vice president Dick Cheney, a staunch Republican, has vowed to vote for Harris in November.

His daughter, former congresswoman Liz Cheney said her father believes “there’s never been an individual in our country who is as great of a threat to our democracy as Donald Trump is.”

Governor Tim Walz will speak at the Human Rights Campaign Annual National Dinner in Washington, DC on Saturday night.

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff will speak at a team Harris-Walz Weekend of Action canvass launch in Allentown, Pennsylvania at 12.25pm ET before delivering remarks at a Latinos Con Harris-Walz campaign event at 1.45pm.