Trump campaigns in battleground Michigan as Harris visits birthplace of GOP with Liz Cheney: Live updates
While Republican nominee campaigns in Saginaw, Michigan, Kamala Harris is heading to the birthplace of the GOP to campaign with anti-Trump conservative Liz Cheney
Your support helps us to tell the story
My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.
Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond
Eric Garcia
Washington Bureau Chief
Donald Trump has lashed out at Special Counsel Jack Smith after he outlined a sprawling criminal case against the Republican presidential nominee over his alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election.
Smith’s latest filing in a Washington DC federal court was unsealed by Judge Tanya Chutkan on Wednesday and detailed the former president’s alleged “increasingly desperate efforts” to cling to power with “knowingly false claims of election fraud”.
Responding on Truth Social, Trump furiously – and baselessly – claimed the allegations are an “obvious attempt by the Harris-Biden regime to undermine and Weaponize American Democracy, and INTERFERE IN THE 2024 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION.”
While the Republican nominee fields his legal problems, Kamala Harris is heading to the birthplace of the GOP to campaign with anti-Trump Republican Liz Cheney.
The Vice President will be joined by the former Wyoming representative in Ripon, Wisconsin – the site of political meetings in 1854 that led to the formation of what became the Republican Party.
Meanwhile, Melania Trump has publicly voiced her support for abortion rights in her new memoir and in a new post on X – despite her own husband’s pivotal role in rolling back protections.
Watch LIVE: Trump campaigns in battleground state of Michigan
Watch live: Donald Trump campaigns in battleground state of Michigan
Watch live as Donald Trump campaigns in the battleground state of Michigan on Thursday (3 October).
Full story: Melania Trump’s publisher demanded $250,000 for interview about her memoir
The book publishing company behind Melania Trump’s memoir reportedly asked CNN to pay $250,000 for an interview with the former First Lady ahead of the book release.
The news channel says Skyhorse Publishing sent an email containing demands for the huge “licensing fee” and a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) last week as the former First Lady promotes her forthcoming memoir, Melania.
Ariana Baio has the full story.
Melania Trump’s publisher demanded $250,000 for interview about her memoir
Book publisher says request for huge payment and NDA was an ‘internal miscommunication’
In pictures: Crowd awaits Trump in Saginaw, Michigan, after vendors fight outside venue
Watch: The Good Liars ask Vance if Trump won the last election
Mike Pence was Trump’s ‘Baby Reindeer’ says Jimmy Kimmel
Jimmy Kimmel has joked that Mike Pence was Donald Trump’s “Baby Reindeer” after damning new allegations came to light in special counsel Jack’s Smith’s latest court filing in the federal election interference case.
The 165-page dossier, which was unsealed by a federal judge in Washington DC on Wednesday, alleges that Trump intentionally lied to voters, election officials, and even his own vice president in a “desperate” effort to cling to power. It marks the most detailed case laid out by prosecutors to date, coming after the Supreme Court ruling granted him some immunity from criminal prosecution.
The filing outlines how Trump allegedly repeatedly pressured Pence to stop the certification of the election in President Joe Biden’s favor, against the will of American voters.
Kimmel brought up the unsealed document on Wednesday night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! show, taking a jab at Pence and Trump’s fractured relationship and likening it to the characters in Netflix’s psychological thriller.
James Liddell has the story.
Jimmy Kimmel says Jack Smith’s filing shows Mike Pence was Trump’s ‘Baby Reindeer’
Late-night host weighed in on Trump and Pence’s relationship as laid out in Jack Smith’s new court filing
Former Colorado county clerk sentenced to nine years for voting data scheme
A judge sentenced a former Colorado county clerk to nine years behind bars Thursday for leading a voting system data-breach scheme inspired by the rampant false claims that fraud altered the 2020 presidential outcome.
Judge Matthew Barrett handed down the sentence after jurors found Tina Peters guilty in August for allowing a man to misuse a security card to access to the Mesa County election system and for being deceptive about that person’s identity.
The man was affiliated with My Pillow chief executive Mike Lindell, a prominent promoter of false claims that voting machines were manipulated to steal the election from Trump.
At trial, prosecutors said Peters, a Republican, was seeking fame and became “fixated” on voting problems after becoming involved with those who had questioned the accuracy of the presidential election results.
A one-time hero to election deniers, Peters has been unapologetic about what happened.
The political transformation of Mark Zuckerberg
Io Dodds reports on how the CEO, chairman, and controlling shareholder of Facebook parent company Meta, went from liberal darling to phone calls with Trump.
How Mark Zuckerberg went from liberal darling to phone calls with Trump
The CEO, chairman, and controlling shareholder of Facebook’s parent company Meta says he wants to be ‘non-partisan’. But that’s not so easy when you’re a monarch in all but name, reports Io Dodds
Watch: Former RNC chair says Harris campaign needs to focus on voters sitting on sidelines
Trump-endorsed candidate sends debate off rails saying military needs ‘alpha’ recruits who will ‘eat their own guts’
A Donald Trump-endorsed Senate candidate left debate moderators in shock on Wednesday when he declared that the US military needs to recruit “alpha” men and women into its ranks prepared to tear out and devour their own intestines – and not drag queens.
Hung Cao, a retired US Navy captain, went head-to-head against veteran Democrat Tim Kaine in a debate on Wednesday as they spar over the US senate seat in Virginia.
Joe Sommerlad has the story.
MAGA Republican says military needs ‘alpha’ recruits who will ‘eat their own guts’
Republican Virginia Senate candidate Hung Cao went on a wild rant during debate against Democrat Tim Kaine on October 2 2024
Coming up: Liz Cheney to campaign with Harris
Liz Cheney, one of Donald Trump’s fiercest Republican antagonists, will join Democrat Kamala Harris at a campaign event in Wisconsin on Thursday aimed at reaching out to moderate voters and rattling the former president.
Cheney was the top Republican on the House committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, earning Trump’s disdain and effectively exiling herself from her own party.
Cheney lost her Wyoming seat to a Trump-endorsed candidate two years ago and she endorsed Harris, the Democratic nominee, last month. The two women will appear together in a historic white schoolhouse in Ripon, where a series of meetings held in 1854 to oppose slavery’s expansion led to the birth of the Republican Party.
Harris is opening a two-day stay in Wisconsin and Michigan, and Trump will be in Michigan on Thursday as the two candidates grapple for wins in the “blue wall” battleground states, which also include Pennsylvania.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments