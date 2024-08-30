✕ Close ‘I’m not a threat to democracy’: says Trump

Donald Trump has claimed his administration will force insurance companies or the federal government to cover the costs of in vitro fertilization (IVF) for all Americans, despite previously touting his role in the overturning of Roe v Wade.

“We wanna produce babies in this country, right?,” he said alongside Democrat-turned Trump ally Tulsi Gabbard’s during a rally in Wisconsin on Thursday.

Trump has also been threatened with another lawsuit, this time from musician Jack White, after an aide posted a clip of the former president using the White Stripes song Seven Nation Army in the background.

Kamala Harris said she offered “too much information” on the phone call from President Joe Biden after he revealed he was abandoning his re-election bid, during her CNN interview on Thursday.

Harris sat alongside her running mate Tim Walz at Kim’s Cafe, a local Black-owned restaurant in Savannah, Georgia, to speak with CNN’s Dana Bash for the first interview of their campaign.

Trump is also set to address ultra-conservative parental rights group Moms for Liberty in Washington DC this afternoon as he hopes to galvanise support from its 130,000 members.