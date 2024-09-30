Trump accuses Harris of ‘FAKE and STAGED’ photo as Walz and Vance prep for debate showdown: Live
Tim Walz and JD Vance are preparing to go head-to-head in the vice presidential debate on Tuesday
Donald Trump has accused Kamala Harris of staging a photo she posted of her speaking on the phone with the director of FEMA about the response to Hurricane Helene.
The vice president is seen sitting aboard Air Force Two with an iPhone on the table in front of her and an earpiece in one ear. The former president claims the headset is not connected to the phone.
At the weekend Trump ramped up his campaigning and is being mocked online for suggesting a concept to tackle crime that mirrors the horror movie franchise The Purge.
In a wild rally speech in Pennsylvania on Sunday, the former president proposed “one really violent day” could put an end to crime across the US: “One rough hour and I mean real rough, the word will get out and it will end immediately.”
During the rambling speech, Trump also admitted he “hated” paying workers overtime at his businesses – and would replace workers who asked for it. “I shouldn’t say this,” he admitted.
Harris’s campaign quickly seized on the comments, branding Trump a “scab.”
Meanwhile, Tim Walz and JD Vance are preparing to go head-to-head in the vice presidential debate on Tuesday.
Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed for attending football game with Trump as Georgia ravaged by Hurricane Helene
Marjorie Taylor Greene has been slammed for traveling to attend a football game with Donald Trump while her home state of Georgia was ravaged by the impacts of Hurricane Helene.
The Republican lawmaker shared a photo of her and Trump grinning with their thumbs up at the Georgia v Alabama college football game in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on Saturday.
“A MAN OF THE PEOPLE!!... Great to see President Trump tonight in Tuscaloosa! 100K strong to Make America Great Again!!!” she captioned the photo on X.
Harris ‘underwater’ in critical swing state, Democratic rep warns
Vice President Kamala Harris’s polling in the key battleground state of Michigan is “underwater,” a Democratic state representative has warned.
Senate candidate Elissa Slotkin has voiced growing concerns about the vice president’s chances of clinching the Wolverine State just weeks from the presidential election.
“I’m not feeling my best right now about where we are on Kamala Harris in a place like Michigan,” Slotkin said alongside New Jersey Senator Cory Booker at a fundraising event last Wednesday, according to a video obtained by Axios.
“We have her underwater in our polling.”
Watch: Walz visits farm in between vice presidential debate prep sessions
How to watch tomorrow’s VP debate between JD Vance and Tim Walz
Democrat Tim Walz and Republican JD Vance will go head-to-head on Tuesday in the first — and most likely the only — vice presidential debate before the election on November 5.
Tuesday’s highly anticipated debate between the two running mates is expected to bring fireworks as the Midwesterners have been duking it out on the campaign trail.
Vance has attacked Walz’s military record, claiming the Minnesota Governor dodged deployment to Iraq, while Walz has questioned Vance’s background, highlighting that the Ohio Senator is a Yale graduate who palled around with “Silicon Valley billionaires” while writing a bestseller about his “hillbilly” roots.
Here’s all you need to know about the vice presidential debate.
Trump claims Harris photo of call with FEMA is ‘FAKE’ and ‘STAGED’
Donald Trump has lashed out at Kamala Harris accusing her of faking a photo of a call with FEMA director Deanne Criswell.
The former president wrote:
Another FAKE and STAGED photo from someone who has no clue what she is doing. You have to plug the cord into the phone for it to work! Biden and Harris abandoned Americans in Afghanistan. They sacrificed Americans to an Open Border, and now, they have left Americans to drown in North Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, and elsewhere in the South. Under this Administration, Americans always come last, because we have “leaders” who have no idea how to lead!
The former president made the post on Truth Social as he headed down to Valdosta, Georgia, to make remarks at a campaign event in city that was hit hard by Hurricane Helene.
Netflix sees spike in cancelations after founder endorsed Harris for president
Netflix has seen the single worst day for cancelations this year after its co-founder Reed Hastings endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president and revealed that he had donated millions to her campaign.
July already marked the month with the highest rate of users ditching subscriptions with the streaming service in 2024, with a cancelation rate of 2.8 percent. This was due in part to the streaming giant culling its basic tier – the cheapest ad-free plan on offer, costing $11.99 per month – on July 13.
But 10 days later, Netflix saw a five-day surge in users boycotting the platform – an exodus that came after the company’s executive chair threw his support behind Harris, according to Bloomberg.
Trump is trying to have it both ways with mail-in voting
Richard Hall reports from Indiana, Pennsylvania, on how MAGA activists are trying to flip the state for Trump by encouraging Republicans to vote by mail — despite messaging from the former president about its dangers.
VP debate: Who will be working the spin room for JD Vance?
NOTUS reports that the following Republican Party and Trump World figures will be working the spin room tomorrow for Senator JD Vance after he faces off against Governor Tim Walz in the vice presidential debate.
- Jason Miller
- Donald Trump Jr.
- Tom Cotton
- Katie Britt
- Elise Stefanik
- Byron Donalds
- Howard Lutnick
Both Cotton and Britt are two of Vance’s closest allies in Congress, and Don Jr pushed his father to pick Vance as his running mate.
