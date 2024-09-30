✕ Close Watch: Trump suggests ‘Purge’ style violence to tackle crime

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.



Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond Eric Garcia Washington Bureau Chief

Donald Trump has accused Kamala Harris of staging a photo she posted of her speaking on the phone with the director of FEMA about the response to Hurricane Helene.

The vice president is seen sitting aboard Air Force Two with an iPhone on the table in front of her and an earpiece in one ear. The former president claims the headset is not connected to the phone.

At the weekend Trump ramped up his campaigning and is being mocked online for suggesting a concept to tackle crime that mirrors the horror movie franchise The Purge.

In a wild rally speech in Pennsylvania on Sunday, the former president proposed “one really violent day” could put an end to crime across the US: “One rough hour and I mean real rough, the word will get out and it will end immediately.”

During the rambling speech, Trump also admitted he “hated” paying workers overtime at his businesses – and would replace workers who asked for it. “I shouldn’t say this,” he admitted.

Harris’s campaign quickly seized on the comments, branding Trump a “scab.”

Meanwhile, Tim Walz and JD Vance are preparing to go head-to-head in the vice presidential debate on Tuesday.