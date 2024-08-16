Trump vs Harris live: Trump Medal of Honor remarks slammed by Harris campaign as ‘dishonoring’ American heroes
Vice President due in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Friday after rapturous reception in Maryland on Thursday
Donald Trump has sparked outrage because of remarks in which he compared civilian and military awards, once again appearing dismissive of service personnel.
The former president said the Presidential Medal of Freedom he gave wealthy donor Miriam Adelson was better than the Congressional Medal of Honor because recipients of the latter are “either in very bad shape because they’ve been hit so many times by bullets or they’re dead”.
Kamala Harris’s campaign said he was “dishonoring America’s greatest heroes, again”.
The comments surfaced after Trump held his second press conference in a week at his exclusive golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, following his previous meltdown at Mar-a-Lago.
Meanwhile, Vice President Harris will unveil her economic policy today, including a ban on price gouging on groceries, plans to build three million new homes, and the slashing of prescription drug costs.
In her first major policy speech focusing on the economy in Raleigh, North Carolina, the vice president will outline plans to take on grocery corporations that hike the cost of goods for customers to unfair levels.
On Thursday, Harris and President Joe Biden made their first appearance together since she took over the Democratic 2024 ticket.
White House spox heading to Harris campaign, report says
Ian Sams, White House spokesperson for oversight and investigations, is leaving the West Wing and heading to the Harris campaign in a top spokesperson role.
The Washington Post initially reported the news citing people familiar with the situation.
He was previously Kamala Harris’s 2020 national press secretary.
Harris-Walz campaign responds to Trump comments dishonoring service members
The Harris-Walz campaign released the following statement in regard to Donald Trump’s comments that “again dishonored our men and women in service who have sacrificed for our country”.
Spokesperson Sarafina Chitika said: “Donald Trump knows nothing about service to anyone or anything but himself. For him to insult Medal of Honor recipients, just as he has previously attacked Gold Star families, mocked prisoners of war, and referred to those who lost their lives in service to our country as ‘suckers’ and ‘losers’, should remind all Americans that we owe it to our service members, our country, and our future to make sure Donald Trump is never our nation’s commander in chief again.”
Chitika further notes that it is “quite the split screen” looking at the two campaigns:
