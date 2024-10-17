✕ Close Kamala Harris calls out Fox News for purposefully misrepresenting Trump

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Donald Trump has reacted in gloating fashion to rival Kamala Harris’s tense interview with Fox News’s Bret Baier, in which the Democrat clashed with the host on illegal immigration, Joe Biden and the threat posed by Trump himself.

The Republican declared on Truth Social that Harris “is barely able to talk about any subject other than me”, called her “totally incompetent” and praised Baier for doing a “great job”.

Trump himself struggled badly on Wednesday in a town hall with Univision as he sought to appeal to Latino voters, faltering when challenged on such issues as the Capitol riot, the coronavirus, gun control, climate change and his lie about Haitian migrants eating pets in Springfield, Ohio.

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow has meanwhile reported that Trump is again attempting to silence adult film star Stormy Daniels over the affair she alleges she had with him in 2006, the subject of his recent hush money trial at which he was found guilty on all 34 counts relating to the falsification of business records.

Harris is campaigning in the crucial swing state of Wisconsin today and skipping the traditional Al Smith Catholic charity dinner in New York — Trump is attending.