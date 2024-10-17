Trump to attend Al Smith dinner in New York; Harris rallies in Wisconsin after combative Fox interview: Live updates
Kamala Harris sat for tense Q&A with Bret Baier before heading to crucial battleground of Wisconsin as Republican nominee set to attend traditional Catholic charity dinner in New York
Your support helps us to tell the story
This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.
The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.
Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference.
Donald Trump has reacted in gloating fashion to rival Kamala Harris’s tense interview with Fox News’s Bret Baier, in which the Democrat clashed with the host on illegal immigration, Joe Biden and the threat posed by Trump himself.
The Republican declared on Truth Social that Harris “is barely able to talk about any subject other than me”, called her “totally incompetent” and praised Baier for doing a “great job”.
Trump himself struggled badly on Wednesday in a town hall with Univision as he sought to appeal to Latino voters, faltering when challenged on such issues as the Capitol riot, the coronavirus, gun control, climate change and his lie about Haitian migrants eating pets in Springfield, Ohio.
MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow has meanwhile reported that Trump is again attempting to silence adult film star Stormy Daniels over the affair she alleges she had with him in 2006, the subject of his recent hush money trial at which he was found guilty on all 34 counts relating to the falsification of business records.
Harris is campaigning in the crucial swing state of Wisconsin today and skipping the traditional Al Smith Catholic charity dinner in New York — Trump is attending.
Trump claims Haitian migrants are eating other things ‘that they’re not supposed to’
Donald Trump has refused to admit he falsely accused Haitian immigrants of eating peoples’ pets as he doubled down on his statements during a Univision town hall Wednesday with undecided Latino voters.
The former president was asked by a Spanish-speaking audience member whether he actually believed what he said about migrants in Springfield, Ohio. Trump responded by saying that he was “just saying what was reported.”
Alex Woodward reports.
Trump claims Haitian migrants are eating other things ‘that they’re not supposed to’
Former president doubles down on false claims during town hall with undecided Latino voters
Walz set for first appearance on ‘The View'
In addition to sitting down with Jon Stewart on The Daily Show on Monday,Variety reports that Tim Walz will also appear on ABC’s The View, as Vice President Kamala Harris did on October 8.
It will be the Minnesota governor’s first time on the flagship morning talk show.
Harris’s appearance drew an audience of 3.143 million viewers when she was interviewed by hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro.
Watch LIVE: JD Vance campaigns in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
ICYMI: Trump tries to strike another hush money deal with Stormy Daniels ahead of election
Donald Trump has tried to strike yet another hush money deal with adult film star Stormy Daniels in exchange for her silence ahead of the 2024 presidential election, according to a report.
The former president’s attorneys allegedly sent Daniels an offer where the amount she owed him over a defamation suit would be lowered if she agreed not to make “defamatory or disparaging statements” about him.
The details were revealed in a special report by MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, who obtained calls, documents and emails about the deal.
James Liddell reports for The Independent.
Trump accused of trying to cut another hush money deal with Stormy Daniels
Former president’s attorneys allegedly sent adult film star an offer where the amount she owed him over a defamation suit would be lowered if she agreed not to make ‘defamatory or disparaging statements’ about him
Rapper Common to campaign with Walz in North Carolina
The rapper and activist Common will join vice presidential nominee Tim Walz on the campaign trail in Winston-Salem, North Carolina later today.
“Together, Governor Walz and Common will speak directly to North Carolinians about the power of their voice and their vote and encourage voters across the state to get to the polls and cast their vote ahead of the November 5th election,” the campaign said.
Common performed at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago in August.
Walz is scheduled to appear at 6.30pm this evening as part of a swing through the battleground state that would be an important pick up for Democrats who haven’t carried North Carolina since 2008.
He will also campaign in Durham at 2.30pm.
Trump turns on Fox News (again) saying if he wins it’s ‘DESPITE Fox, not because of them!’
If you thought that Donald Trump fawning over Bret Baier for his “tough but fair” interview with Kamala Harris would go some way to repairing the sometimes fractious nature of the relationship between Fox News and the former president, then apparently you would be wrong.
Just like on Sunday, hours after his hour-long interview with Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures, Trump is back to bashing the Rupert Murdoch-owned network’s terrible habit of having guests who oppose him or who don’t sing his praises...
Here’s how the former president voiced his displeasure on Truth Social a few moments ago:
Why does Suzanne Scott of FoxNews keep putting on third rate “talking heads” like Jessica Tarlov, Richard Fowler, Patrick Murphy, “something” Wolf, Keisha Lance Bottoms, and other Radical Left Lunatics that lie, and make up statements, with Fox, rarely having any counter to their storytelling? It is so bad for winning the Most Important Election in the History of our Country. Likewise, not a moment goes by when I’m not looking at negative, false Ads that the other camp stuffs the Fox airwaves with. If I win and, I hope for the Country’s sake that I do, and this Radical Left Moron, Kamala, doesn’t get a chance to run the Country, it is DESPITE Fox, not because of them!
Watch: Trump blames Zelensky for war in Ukraine, claims Biden instigated it
...no, really.
Apparently, Vladimir Putin ordering an invasion of Ukraine had nothing to do with it.
Just astonishing.
Acting Secret Service director responds to report on agency: ‘We are not waiting to act'
Acting Service Service Director Ronald Rowe has responded to the bipartisan Independent Review Panel convened by President Joe Biden to examine the working of the agency after the first assassination attempt against Donald Trump on July 13.
Rowe says the Secret Service respects the work of the panel and remains committed to addressing the failures that contributed to the events of that day in Butler, Pennsylvania, and is “not waiting to act”.
A statement from Rowe goes on to say:
We have already significantly improved our readiness, operational and organizational communications and implemented enhanced protective operations for the former president and other protectees. This includes making changes to better integrate with our state and local law enforcement partners and augmenting our protection with support from the U.S. Department of Defense and other agencies.
Additionally, we are developing a comprehensive plan aimed at driving a fundamental transformation within the Secret Service to ensure we are appropriately configured to execute our dual integrated mission of protection and complex investigations. This plan focuses on increasing and retaining the agency’s personnel, modernizing our technology, and building a training plan that is sustainable now and into the future. We acknowledge that July 13 did not occur because of a lack of resources, however, our enhanced protective model implemented after July 13 requires additional people, equipment, and asset capabilities. The agency is also working with Congress to increase the agency’s budget so that we can make this paradigm shift a reality and ensure that our people have the resources they need to successfully carry out the mission.
The U.S. Secret Service remains steadfast in our relentless focus on fulfilling our critical mission. I am immensely proud of the dedicated U.S. Secret Service workforce. The men and women of the U.S. Secret Service answer the call to protect our nation’s leaders and major candidates while operating in a heightened and increasingly dynamic threat environment.”
Walz to appear on Daily Show with Jon Stewart
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will appear on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show on Monday, October 21.
Kamala Harris’s running mate will sit down in the studio with Jon Stewart, with the episode airing that night at 11pm.
It will be the Democratic vice presidential nominee’s first appearance on the show.
What did the Secret Service review panel recommend be done after assassination attempt on Trump?
The panel who reviewed the working of the Secret Service following the assassination attempt on Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13 has the following recommendations:
- Having a unified command post at all large events where Secret Service and other law enforcement representatives are all physically in the same place
- Overhead surveillance for all outdoor events
- Security plans must include a way to mitigate line of site concerns out to 1,000 yards and who’s in charge at the event
- More training on how to get protectees out of dangerous scenarios
The panel said the agency also needs new, outside leadership and a renewed focus on its core protective mission while expressing skepticism that the agency should continue with the investigations it currently conducts. While the Secret Service is well known for what it does to protect presidents and other dignitaries, it also investigates financial crimes.
“In the Panel’s opinion, it is simply unacceptable for the Service to have anything less than a paramount focus on its protective mission, particularly while that protective mission function is presently suboptimal,” the report said.
The panel members were Mark Filip, deputy attorney general under President George W. Bush; David Mitchell, who served in numerous state and local law enforcement roles in Maryland and Delaware; Janet Napolitano, homeland security secretary under President Barack Obama; and Frances Fragos Townsend, Bush’s assistant for homeland security and counterterrorism.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments