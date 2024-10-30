✕ Close Kamala Harris says American patriots did not struggle for us to ‘submit to the will of another petty tyrant’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

With less than a week left in the 2024 US presidential election cycle, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are making their final pitches to voters across the country, particularly the battleground states.

The Democratic presidential nominee delivered her “closing argument” at the Ellipse in Washington DC last night, speaking on the very same spot from which Trump told his supporters to “fight like hell” on January 6 2021.

Harris urged Americans to finally “turn the page” on the “division, chaos and mutual distrust” of the Trump era, characterising her opponent as a cynical opportunist vulnerable to the influence of malign actors at home and abroad and offered herself as a positive alternative.

Unfortunately, her moment of triumph risks being overshadowed by Joe Biden, who has inadvertently whipped up a conservative media storm by seemingly calling Trump’s supporters “garbage” in response to Tony Hinchcliffe’s already-notorious Madison Square Garden joke about Puerto Rico.

“The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters – his – his demonization of Latinos is unconscionable, and it’s un-American,” the president told Latinos on a Zoom call on Tuesday.

“It’s totally contrary to everything we’ve done, everything we’ve been.”