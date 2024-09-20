Harris campaign launches new ad tying Trump to Robinson scandal in battleground North Carolina: Live
Trouble for Republicans in North Carolina can only be good news for Democrats who haven’t won state since 2008
Kamala Harris’s campaign has released a new ad seeking to tie Donald Trump to embattled North Carolina Lt Gov Mark Robinson, engulfed in a scandal relating to online posts on a porn forum.
There are reports that Robinson will not be attending a Trump rally organized in Wilmington, North Carolina, on Saturday, suggesting the former president’s campaign team may be trying to distance him from the scandal.
Meanwhile, Harris told Oprah Winfrey that she would shoot an intruder in her home as the vice president addressed gun violence, the cost of living, reproductive rights, and immigration in an event on Thursday evening.
The pair sat down for their “Unite for America” live-streamed rally in Michigan before an in-person and remote audience that included the likes of Chris Rock and Julia Roberts.
Also on Thursday, Trump said that Jewish American voters will bear “a lot” of blame if he loses the election, he told the Israeli-American Council National Summit in Washington on Thursday.
Today, Harris will rally voters in the key battlegrounds of Atlanta, Georgia, and Madison, Wisconsin, while Trump is holding a fundraiser in Miami, Florida.
The mother of a woman who died after waiting 20 hours for emergency medical care for an infection caused by an abortion pill complication shared her daughter’s heartbreaking final moments at a Thursday evening rally for Vice President Kamala Harris in Michigan.
“Initially I did not want the public to know my pain,” Amber Nicole Thurman’s mother, Shanette Williams, told the audience at the Unite America rally, where Harris was joined by Oprah Winfrey. “I wanted to go through it in silence, but I realized that it was selfish.
Trump Media plummets to new low on the first trading day former president can sell his shares
Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group slumped to their lowest level ever at the opening bell Friday, the first trading day that its biggest shareholder, former President Donald Trump, is free to sell his stake in the company behind the Truth Social platform.
Shares of Trump Media, commonly called TMTG, tumbled almost 7% to $13.73, putting the value of the company at less than $3 billion. Trump owns more than half of it.
Trump and other insiders in the company have been unable to cash in on the highly volatile stock due standard lock-up agreements that prevent big stakeholders from selling stakes for a set period after a company becomes publicly traded. TMTG began trading publicly in March.
Trump owns nearly 115 million shares of the company, according to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Based on TMTG’s share price early Friday, Trump’s holdings are worth, at least on paper, about $1.6 billion. It’s usually not in the best interest of big stakeholders to even attempt to sell large tranches of their stock because it could risk a broader sell-off.
Since going public, shares in Trump Media have gyrated wildly, often depending on news related to Trump, the Republican presidential nominee.
One week ago, the company’s shares jumped nearly 12% after Trump said he wouldn’t sell shares when the lock-up period lifted. The stock dipped more than 10% following the debate earlier this month between Trump and the Democrats’ nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris. In mid-July, shares climbed more than 31% in the first day of trading following the first assassination attempt on Trump.
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. is now worth considerably less than several months ago. When the company made its debut on the Nasdaq in March, shares hit a high of $79.38.
Truth Social came into existence after he was banned from Twitter and Facebook following the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. Based in Sarasota, Florida, Trump Media has been losing money and struggling to raise revenue. It lost nearly $58.2 million last year while generating only $4.1 million in revenue, according to regulatory filings.
Watch: ‘This was a failure on the part of the US Secret Service'
Harris tells Oprah that if someone breaks into her house ‘they’re getting shot’
Kamala Harris yet again brought up her Second Amendment credentials during a live event with Oprah Winfrey on Thursday night in Farmington Hills, Michigan.
During a discussion about gun violence, Winfrey brought up the fact that Harris revealed herself to be a gun owner during the debate against former President Donald Trump on September 10.
“I did not know that,” Winfrey said to laughter from the in-studio audience at the event entitled “Unite for America.”
Trump vows to ‘save Vaping again!'
The border, the economy... vaping?
Here’s a major policy proposal from former president Donald Trump (or the concept of a plan for one):
I saved Flavored Vaping in 2019, and it greatly helped people get off smoking. I raised the age to 21, keeping it away from the “kids.” Kamala and Joe want everything banned, killing small businesses all over the Country. I’ll save Vaping again!
It’s what America’s been crying out for. Not health care or anything like that.
After falsely accusing Haitian migrants of ‘eating the pets’, Trump now says they’re ‘destroying America’
Donald Trump is doubled down on his bizarre and aggressive rhetoric against Haitian migrants in Springfield, Ohio, saying that they’re “destroying” the country.
The former president promised his rally crowd in Uniondale, New York on Long Island that he would visit the small city which suddenly found itself in the midst of a vicious news cycle as Trump and his running mate JD Vance pushed false claims circulated online that Haitian migrants were stealing and eating domestic pets.
Pollster calls for more Harris interviews: ‘Voters feel they know Harris better with every clip'
Trump reshaped the North Carolina Republican Party in his image. It could cost him the state
Eric Garcia explains how Donald Trump’s remaking of the Republican Party allowed for untested and inflammatory candidates to run for office – which might now lead to electoral disaster in key battleground states.
