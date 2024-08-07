Trump v Harris LIVE: Tim Walz debuts as VP pick condemning Trump and Vance
Walz delivered a fiery speech mocking Donald Trump and JD Vance as ‘weird as hell’
Kamala Harris and her new running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, took to the stage together for the first time on Tuesday evening in Philadelphia, with the 2024 election now just 90 days away.
The new Democratic ticket arrived before the more than 12,000-strong crowd at Temple University in the Pennsylvania city to roars of applause.
Onstage, the vice president praised Walz’s Midwestern roots as a high school teacher, veteran, congressman and governor responsible for policies like free school lunches for kids and protections to codify abortion rights.
“I set out to find a partner who can help build this brighter future,” Harris said.
Walz then delivered a fiery speech of his own, balancing calls to bring “joy” back to politics with cutting attacks on the GOP campaign, mocking Donald Trump and JD Vance as out-of-touch leaders who are “weird as hell” and lying about their connections to Project 2025.
Walz beat out a crowded field of rivals to be the Democratic pick for VP, including Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, who appeared at Tuesday’s rally.
Trump reacted hysterically to Walz’s selection on Tuesday, warning he would “unleash HELL ON EARTH” in a fundraising email to supporters.
Walz lands a zinger on Vance – and attacks him over memoir trashing his own community
Harris’ new running mate brutally roasted his Republican counterpart JD Vance during his maiden speech last night – and even cracked a risque couch joke at his expense.
Walz drew cheers and laughter from the crowd gathered in Philadelphia when he referenced the Republican vice presidential nominee’s recent bashing online, telling crowds: “I can’t wait to debate the guy... if he’s willing to get off the couch.”
Vance was subject to ridicule after a parody post on X claimed that there was part of his best-selling book Hillbilly Elegy where the Ohio Senator admitted to having relations with a sofa.
The joke was exacerbated by a since-retracted fact-check article by the Associated Press titled “No, JD Vance did not have sex with a couch,” which prompted a barrage of memes on social media.
Walz couldn’t resist jumping on the bandwagon himself on Tuesday night, hitting out at Vance’s hypocrisy in his book, and blasting his exclusive education and career.
Mike Bedigan has more.
Tim Walz attacks Vance about that couch story at first rally as Harris’ running mate
The newly-selected Democratic vice presidential nominee made reference to Vance’s recent bashing online during Tuesday night’s rally in Pennsylvania
Tim Walz pulls no punches in first speech as Kamala Harris’s running mate at packed Philadelphia rally
Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz made their debut as the Democratic presidential ticket on Tuesday night, kicking off a campaign against Donald Trump and JD Vance in front of an electrified crowd in Philadelphia.
The governor strode on stage at Temple University’s Licouras Center on Tuesday with Harris just hours after she announced him as her running mate, with 91 days to go until the November election.
Walz’s appearance ended the closely-watched contest for the next potential vice president, landing on a seasoned Midwestern politician, military veteran and former school teacher with a progressive track record.
Here’s Andrew Feinberg and Alex Woodward’s report on a momentous night in Philly.
Tim Walz fires up Democrats in first speech as Kamala Harris’s running mate
The Democratic presidential ticket makes its debut in Philadelphia
