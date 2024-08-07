✕ Close Tim Walz delivers first campaign speech as Kamala Harris’ running mate

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Kamala Harris and her new running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, took to the stage together for the first time on Tuesday evening in Philadelphia, with the 2024 election now just 90 days away.

The new Democratic ticket arrived before the more than 12,000-strong crowd at Temple University in the Pennsylvania city to roars of applause.

Onstage, the vice president praised Walz’s Midwestern roots as a high school teacher, veteran, congressman and governor responsible for policies like free school lunches for kids and protections to codify abortion rights.

“I set out to find a partner who can help build this brighter future,” Harris said.

Walz then delivered a fiery speech of his own, balancing calls to bring “joy” back to politics with cutting attacks on the GOP campaign, mocking Donald Trump and JD Vance as out-of-touch leaders who are “weird as hell” and lying about their connections to Project 2025.

Walz beat out a crowded field of rivals to be the Democratic pick for VP, including Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, who appeared at Tuesday’s rally.

Trump reacted hysterically to Walz’s selection on Tuesday, warning he would “unleash HELL ON EARTH” in a fundraising email to supporters.