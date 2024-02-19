Nikki Haley says she would pardon Trump but won’t commit to endorsing him: Live

✕ Close Nikki Haley says she would pardon Donald Trump if elected president

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Donald Trump’s last remaining rival for the Republican presidential nomination, Nikki Haley, declined to say she would endorse him for the presidency during a Fox News town hall event in her native South Carolina over the weekend but did promise to pardon him if she entered the White House.

Mr Trump reacted furiously on social media, appearing to object to Ms Haley effectively “legitimising” the criminal cases against him, contrary to his baseless insistence they they are all part of an elaborate conspiracy being orchestrated by President Joe Biden and his myriad enemies.

“When will stupid people like Nikki Haley confess to knowing that the Indictments and Litigation that I am fighting is all DEMOCRAT and Crooked Joe Biden INSPIRED, COORDINATED, & RUN!” Mr Trump raged.

The Republican front-runner is facing 91 felony charges and four indictments on issues relating to his business practices, retention of classified documents and alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election result.

He was ordered to pay almost £355m in fines, plus interest, by a New York judge on Friday after he was found to have inflated the value of company assets to obtain favourable terms from lenders.