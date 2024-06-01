Trump supporters call for riots, violence in wake of guilty verdict - Live
Hardcore supporters of the former president are calling for violence against the jurors who convicted him
Hardcore Donald Trump supporters are calling for riots, insurrection, and assassination after a Manhattan jury found him guilty of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.
Trump became the first US president to be criminally convicted on Thursday, but said he would “continue to fight” the decision. He will have 30 days to do following his sentencing on July 11.
In messages seen by The Independent, and others reported by Reuters, Trump die-hards on social media are calling for violence in the wake of the verdict.
“Find the jurors. All of them. Take no prisoners,” wrote one user on a Trump-focused message board.
“Just give them the rope,” said another, in an explicit reference to lynching. “The time for talking has long gone. Let them swing outside the courthouse.”
Meanwhile, Trump gave a rambling speech at Trump Tower on Friday, blasting the US as a “fascist state.”
A jury found Trump guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records as part of an election conspiracy that involved covering up a $130,000 payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels, whose story of an affair threatened to derail his 2016 presidential campaign.
Hardcore followers of Donald Trump are calling for riots, insurrection, and assassination after he was criminally convicted of falsifying business records on Thursday.
A New York jury found the former president guilty on 34 counts of falsifying records to cover up payments to porn star Stormy Daniels as part of a conspiracy to influence the outcome of the 2016 election.
Republican politicians widely refused to accept the verdict from the Manhattan trial, decrying the process as “rigged”, “corrupt”, “ridiculous”, and “bulls***”.
Read more:
Convicted felon Trump rails against Biden and ‘fascist’ America at unhinged news conference
Donald Trump gave an unhinged speech at Trump Tower the morning after he became the first criminally convicted US president, railing against the “fascist state” and attacking his enemies, including the judge who oversaw his hush-money trial and the witnesses who testified against him.
Speaking to an audience of reporters and supporters in the lobby of his eponymous Fifth Avenue skyscraper in New York City – the building where he formed the conspiracy that figured prominently in the evidence against him – Trump falsely claimed that the president, Joe Biden, could put an end to the case that was brought against him by New York County district attorney Alvin Bragg in a New York court.
“We have a president and a group of fascists that don’t want to do anything about it. Because they could, right now, today – he could stop it – but he’s not,” said Trump.
Speaker Mike Johnson calls for Supreme Court to ‘step in’ after Trump’s historic conviction
Mike Johnson, Republican speaker of the House of Representatives, has responded to Donald Trump’s guilty verdict at his hush money trial by calling for the Supreme Court to intervene in the appeals process.
Trump became the first former president in US history to be criminally convicted on Thursday after he was found guilty on all 34 counts against him. A Manhattan jury unanimously agreed that he had falsified business records to hide a $130,000 payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels to coverup the story of their alleged affair in the runup to the 2016 election.
On Friday morning, Johnson expressed his concern about the verdict on Fox News’ Fox and Friends breakfast show. “I do believe the Supreme Court should step in. Obviously this is totally unprecedented and it’s dangerous to our system,” the Speaker said.
VIDEO: Trump says NDAs are 'totally honorable'
Trump is now a convicted felon. That will actually matter in November
Whether it was by luck or some other means, Donald Trump has spent his entire life evading consequences, moving through the world with impunity and accusing others of being criminals when his own conduct was called out.
This “I’m rubber, you’re glue” strategy was in part how he defeated New York senator turned Obama administration secretary of state Hillary Clinton when they faced off in the 2016 presidential election.
Can Trump still run for president as a felon?
A jury has convicted Donald Trump in the New York hush-money trial, making him the first US president to be convicted of a crime.
Meanwhile, he faces three other criminal indictments for withholding classified documents in Florida and attempting to overturn the 2020 election in two separate cases in Washington DC and Fulton County, Georgia. And that’s all while he remains hot on the trail of another stint in the White House.
'No one is above the law': Biden on Trump conviction
Donald Trump’s felony conviction now means he’s banned from a host of countries including Canada and UK
Now that Donald Trump is a convicted felon, his list of countries to visit has gotten much shorter.
Trump was found guilty on Thursday of 34 counts of falsifying records in an effort to keep adult film star Stormy Daniels quiet about an affair that occurred in the 2000s. That means certain freedoms Mr Trump once enjoyed may be out of his reach — and could have a serious effect on his ability to carry out his presidential duties, including traveling to foreign countries.
Nearly 40 nations - inlcuding Canada and the UK - have strict policies when it comes to allowing individuals with criminal records across their borders, and barring a special accommodation, Trump would be held to those same standards. It’s unclear if he would be allowed to visit if he wins the presidental election in November, but remains a felon.
Ivanka Trump breaks silence after father’s historic criminal conviction: ‘I love you dad’
Ivanka Trump has broken her silence and spoken out in support of her father after the former president’s historic criminal conviction at his hush money trial in New York.
The former first daughter, who also served as a special advisor during Donald Trump’s time in office, posted a heartfelt message to her Instagram, shortly after her father was found guilty of all felony charges on Thursday.
‘34 is now my favorite number’: Stephen King and Barbra Streisand lead celebrity reactions to Trump guilty verdict
Celebrities have not been shy reacting to Donald Trump being found guilty on all 34 felony counts, marking the first-ever criminal conviction of an American president, with one notable saying ‘34 is now my favorite number.’
Trump is still expected to campaign once again for the White House in this year’s upcoming election, a fact horror author Stephen King noted on X/Twitter with the message: “The Republican candidate for President is a convicted felon.”
