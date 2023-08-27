Rock band Green Day are selling Donald Trump “Nimrod” mug shot t-shirts to raise cash for Maui fire charities.

The design of the limited-edition shirt mimics the band’s 1997 Nimrod album but with Mr Trump’s face on it.

According to an Instagram post, the band will donate the proceeds to Greater Good Music, a charity providing food to those impacted by the devastating wildfires in Hawaii.

The Instagram caption references the band’s hit song Good Riddance (Time of Your Life), which appeared on the album.

“Good Riddance. The ultimate Nimrod shirt is available for 72 hours only. Limited edition shirt proceeds will be donated to…[Greater Good Music], a charity which is bringing food to those affected by the Maui wildfires,” it stated.

The twice impeached former president surrendered at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta on Thursday where he was booked and had the mug shot taken.

Former President Donald Trump is shown in a police booking mugshot released by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office (via REUTERS)

His arrest came days after he was indicted by a grand jury in Fulton County, for alleged interference in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

The grand jury handed up 13 felony charges against Mr Trump for his alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in the state.

These charges include RICO, conspiracy to commit forgery, filing false documents, Solicitation of Violation of Oath by Public Officer and more.

In addition, 18 Trump associates have also been indicted, including former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani.