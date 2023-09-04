✕ Close Related video: Donald Trump arrested for fourth time

Recent polling shows that former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley is catching up to her opponents Vivek Ramaswamy and Mike Pence.

Polling combined from RealClearPolitics shows Ms Haley is polling at 6 per cent as of 1 September– a jump from 3.9 per cent on 25 August. This put her right behind Mr Ramaswamy.

Meanwhile, former president Donald Trump is still leading his Republican rivals in Georgia – despite being indicted in Fulton County over his efforts to overturn his election loss in the state.

The poll, conducted by The Wall Street Journal, found that 59 per cent of 600 surveyed GOP voters would still consider Mr Trump their first choice.

While Mr Trump is beating out Florida governor Ron DeSantis in polling, about 35 per cent of Republican voters consider Mr DeSantis a second choice

The survey also found that Mr Trump is polling nearly dead-even with President Joe Biden among voters, hinting at the possibility of a 2020 election rematch.