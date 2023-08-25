All eyes were on the Fulton County jail inmate information website this past week as ex-president Donald Trump and 18 of his co-defendants charged in the 2020 Georgia election interference indictment were processed, booked and photographed.

As each person surrendered themselves to authorities, their names and mug shots were uploaded online but it wasn’t until Mr Trump’s details was released on Thursday evening that some eyebrows were raised.

The booking information indicated Mr Trump had an oddly specific “blonde or strawberry” hair color and weighed 215lb – which some thought was inaccurate given he weighed 243lb in 2019 and seemingly doesn’t appear to look like he lost 28lb in four years.

It is unclear why Mr Trump’s weight was listed as such. It is also unclear if Mr Trump self-reported that or if he was weighed.

But taking a glance at the booking information for Mr Trump’s co-defendants, some of the other information is seemingly inaccurate as well.

Rudy Giuliani’s booking information lists the former politician as 5’11” but a 2007 article from The Economist cites the New York City mayor as 5’9.

Rudy Giuliani appears to have grown two inches since 2007 (Getty Images)

John Eastman’s booking says his hair is “gray or partially gray” and his eyes are “brown.” Photos of Mr Eastman display him with large blue eyes and white hair.

Attorney John Eastman, the architect of a legal strategy aimed at keeping former President Donald Trump in power (AP)

Jeffrey Clark is listed as being 5’3” in his booking information, but photos of Clark seem to depict him as average height – around 5’9” or 5’10”.

Jeffrey Clark (far right), former Acting Assistant Attorney General, at the US Capitol in June (Getty Images)

Robert Cheeley’s booking says he has “black” hair and “brown” eyes. Photos, including Mr Cheeley’s mug shot, depict very different features – white hair and blue eyes.

David Shafer’s booking information claims he has “black” hair, is 5’5” and weighs 150lb. Photos of Mr Shafer depict him as a heavier-set man with white hair.

David Shafer, chairman of the Georgia Republican Party, in 2020 (AP)

Michael Roman and Shawn Still’s bookings list their eyes as brown, although photos of the two seem to show they all have blue eyes.

Sidney Powell’s booking lists her eye color as “hazel”, while photos of her appear to show her having blue eyes.

Attorney Sidney Powell speaks to the press about various lawsuits related to the 2020 election, (Getty Images)

According to Georgia law, it is the duty of sheriffs, chiefs of police or other heads of law enforcement to obtain the name, address and age of individuals under arrest and report that information accordingly. But there seems to be no official guidance on details surrounding a person’s appearance.

Each county in Georgia goes about booking individuals in their own way. It is unclear if Fulton County officials asked defendants for their information, made their own estimates or used official reporting devices like iris scanners, scales and more to determine the information.

The Independent has reached out to Fulton County jail for comment.