Trump lashes out at ‘average at best’ Haley as $370m fraud trial ruling delayed: Latest updates
Republican front-runner renews angry attack on rival as outcome of New York business case may now not arrive until mid-February as Judge Arthur Engoron mulls verdict
Donald Trump blames mysterious red dots on his hands on AI
Donald Trump has lashed out viciously against Republican presidential rival Nikki Haley, saying she was “average at best” as his ambassador to the United Nations.
“Her False Statements, Derogatory Comments, and Humiliating Public Loss, is demeaning to True American Patriots,” Mr Trump raged on Truth Social, all criticisms that could apply to himself.
“Her anger should be aimed at her Third Rate Political Consultants and, more importantly, Crooked Joe Biden.”
Meanwhile, it appears Mr Trump may have to wait a little longer for the outcome of his civil fraud trial in New York, where he stands accused of routinely inflating the value of Trump Organization assets to secure favourable loans and insurance deals.
The case was brought by state attorney general Letitia James, who is seeking $370m in fines.
Justice Arthur Engoron found in a pre-trial ruling that the candidate was liable for fraud and had been due to deliver a ruling by the end of January.
But a court official has now told The Independent: “It’s looking like early to mid-February, as a rough estimate, and subject to modifications. But that’s the working plan now. It will be a written decision. No news conference.”
Capitol Police ask Supreme Court to disqualify Trump from ballot
A group of Capitol Police officers who were present during the January 6 attack have filed an amicus brief to the US Supreme Court, asking the justices to dismiss Trump’s First Amendment argument and uphold Colorado’s ruling disqualifying him from the presidential primary ballot.
“Trump’s First Amendment defenses to the question of whether he engaged in insurrection and should be disqualified from being listed on the 2024 presidential primary ballot under Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment,” the group of police officers wrote.
In December, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled Trump was ineligible to appear on the state’s presidential primary ballot because he violated his oath of office with his alleged involvement in the failed insurrection. Trump appealed the decision, which is now in the hands of the highest court in the land.
Ariana Baio has the story.
Capitol police ask Supreme Court to remove Trump from ballot
Capitol Police officers who were present for the January 6 attack asked the Supreme Court to ignore Trump’s First Amendment argument and disqualify him from primary ballots
Trump vs Taylor in numbers
The Republican claims to be “more popular” than Swift and to have the more dedicated fans.
That can’t be true, can it?
Here’s Indy100’s Sinead Butler to look at the data.
Donald Trump v Taylor Swift: Who is more popular in numbers
Donald Trump has made headlines with his claim that he is "more popular" than Taylor Swift, a source close to the former president says as per Rolling Stone.But is Donald Trump really more popular than Taylor Swift?While Trump has a hardcore fanbase who will no doubt be supporting his 2024 president...
Haley addresses MAGA’s Taylor Swift mania: ‘I don’t know what the obsession is’
Trump’s GOP rival spoke to Jake Tapper on CNN last night and pronounced herself as baffled as the rest of us by the MAGA media world’s sudden deranged preoccupation with the pop superstar.
If you’ve somehow missed the insanity this week, here’s an introduction to the conservative theory that Swift is really a Democratic “psyop” intended to swing November’s election for Joe Biden.
Is Taylor Swift a Biden psyop? Here’s the far-right’s ‘evidence’
Conservative media storm erupts over deranged suggestion that pop superstar could be Democratic ‘psyop’ used to brainwash voters into turning away from Donald Trump, writes Joe Sommerlad
Trump campaign pumps small-dollar donors for $55m in legal expenses, records show
Two political action committees supporting Trump spent more than $55m on the former president’s legal bills in 2023, with more than half of that cash spent within the second half of the year.
Campaign finance reports filed by Trump-allied PACs on Wednesday show Trump paid out millions of dollars to almost 50 firms over the last year.
Many of these firms represent the Republican Party’s likely nominee for president as he faces 91 criminal charges, a massive defamation verdict and a potentially business-crushing lawsuit.
His committees paid out nearly $30m in legal costs within the last six months, records show. By the end of the year, across all his supporting PACs, Trump’s campaign had more than $70m on hand.
A massive chunk of that campaign cash came from small-dollar donors, whose contributions face a fine print that 90 cents of every dollar goes to campaign committees while 10 cents goes to his Save America PAC.
Alex Woodward digs into the figures.
Inside Trump’s FEC filings: Staggering legal fees and small-dollar donors paying them
Trump PACs spent more than $55m on legal bills last year
Trump finally reacts to alarming red blotches on his hands
Appearing in a pre-recorded Fox News interview last night, Trump has claimed to be unaware of the red blotches seen on his hands as he departed Trump Tower in New York earlier this month, which prompted speculation and mockery across social media and the late-night talk shows.
Pressed about the mysterious dots by Fox reporter Mark Meredith, Trump insisted he did not know what the journalist was talking about before eventually suggesting they could have been added by AI.
Hmmm.
Gustaf Kilander has more.
Trump finally reacts to alarming red blotches on his hands
Former president claims to be unaware of red blotches, saying images of his hand could be AI
Haley trolls Trump with spoof Halloween costume
Is this what annoyed him so much?
Truth Social: Trump lashes out at ‘average at best’ Haley in latest rant
The orange one has pivotted back towards angrily attacking his last remaining primary opponent, saying she was “average at best” when she served as his ambassador to the United Nations.
“Her False Statements, Derogatory Comments, and Humiliating Public Loss, is demeaning to True American Patriots,” he frothed on Truth Social.
“Her anger should be aimed at her Third Rate Political Consultants and, more importantly, Crooked Joe Biden and those that are destroying our Country - NOT THE PEOPLE WHO WILL SAVE IT.”
Why did RFK Jr say no to being Trump’s VP?
Robert F Kennedy Jr has said that he doesn’t want to be former President Donald Trump’s running mate because he doesn’t “think that my marriage would survive it”.
The Trump campaign has denied he was even asked...
Gustaf Kilander reports:
RFK Jr reveals why he couldn’t be Trump’s running mate
Independent candidate says he doesn’t think his marriage ‘would survive’ if he joined Republican ticket with former president
Inside Donald Trump’s curious relationship with Fox News — and what it means for other candidates
At this moment in the 2024 election cycle, complaining about Fox News — even if for different reasons — may be what unites Donald Trump, Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis the most.
At conservative America’s favourite news source, the Republican nomination process is essentially over and has been for a while, leaving DeSantis and Haley annoyed at perceived favouritism to Trump. Hardly grateful, the former president regularly tears into Fox for what he sees as disloyalty, even ripping his former White House press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, now a Fox contributor.
The discontent illustrates the ongoing importance of Fox News as an agenda-setter that frequently drives, and not simply reflects, Republican politics. No one can get to the top of the GOP’s hill without it.
It’s also a testament to Fox’s power and influence, said Brian Stelter, media critic and author of two books about Fox News.
Continue reading...
Inside Donald Trump’s curious relationship with Fox News
At conservative America’s favorite news source, Republican nomination process is essentially over and has been for some time
MAGA obsession with Taylor Swift-Biden conspiracy skewered by Jimmy Kimmel
Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel used his show on Tuesday night to mock right-wing conspiracy theorists who have claimed Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are “an artificially culturally propped-up couple” created to get President Biden re-elected.
MAGA supporters have in recent weeks pushed a conspiracy theory that Taylor Swift is a Pentagon psy-op for combating misinformation.
But in the past few days, the conspiracy theory was brought to a new level when the singer attended an NFL match in which her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, was playing.
Continue reading...
Jimmy Kimmel skewers MAGA obsession with Taylor Swift-Biden conspiracy
MAGA supporters have in recent weeks pushed a conspiracy theory that Taylor Swift is a Pentagon psy-op
