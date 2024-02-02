✕ Close Donald Trump blames mysterious red dots on his hands on AI

Donald Trump has lashed out viciously against Republican presidential rival Nikki Haley, saying she was “average at best” as his ambassador to the United Nations.

“Her False Statements, Derogatory Comments, and Humiliating Public Loss, is demeaning to True American Patriots,” Mr Trump raged on Truth Social, all criticisms that could apply to himself.

“Her anger should be aimed at her Third Rate Political Consultants and, more importantly, Crooked Joe Biden.”

Meanwhile, it appears Mr Trump may have to wait a little longer for the outcome of his civil fraud trial in New York, where he stands accused of routinely inflating the value of Trump Organization assets to secure favourable loans and insurance deals.

The case was brought by state attorney general Letitia James, who is seeking $370m in fines.

Justice Arthur Engoron found in a pre-trial ruling that the candidate was liable for fraud and had been due to deliver a ruling by the end of January.

But a court official has now told The Independent: “It’s looking like early to mid-February, as a rough estimate, and subject to modifications. But that’s the working plan now. It will be a written decision. No news conference.”