✕ Close E Jean Carroll vows to give $83m defamation damages to ‘something Trump hates’

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Donald Trump is awaiting the outcome of his civil fraud trial in New York where he stands accused of routinely inflating the value of Trump Organization assets between 2011 and 2021 to secure favourable loans and insurance deals from lenders.

The case was brought by state attorney general Letitia James who is seeking $370m in fines.

Judge Arthur Engoron had previously indicated he would deliver a verdict before the end of January.

Mr Trump, his adult sons and two former company executives have denied wrongdoing and the Republican has repeatedly attacked both Ms James and Judge Engoron on social media, accusing them of political bias.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump’s allies in the conservative media ecosystem have begun attacking the pop superstar Taylor Swift, picking up on a bizarre conspiracy theory that her fame is a Democratic “psy-op” intended to brainwash the public into following her in supporting Joe Biden at this year’s election, even though Ms Swift has yet to actually endorse the president.

As Rolling Stone quotes a MAGA insider threatening a “holy war” against the star, Fox News’ Sean Hannity accused her of “buying into” anti-Republican prejudice on his show on Tuesday night.