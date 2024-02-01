Trump braces for fraud trial verdict as allies pledge ‘holy war’ against Taylor Swift: Latest
Republican faces another financial blow in the courts as Judge Arthur Engoron’s decision in New York civil fraud trial looms as conservative media melts down over pop superstar
E Jean Carroll vows to give $83m defamation damages to ‘something Trump hates’
Donald Trump is awaiting the outcome of his civil fraud trial in New York where he stands accused of routinely inflating the value of Trump Organization assets between 2011 and 2021 to secure favourable loans and insurance deals from lenders.
The case was brought by state attorney general Letitia James who is seeking $370m in fines.
Judge Arthur Engoron had previously indicated he would deliver a verdict before the end of January.
Mr Trump, his adult sons and two former company executives have denied wrongdoing and the Republican has repeatedly attacked both Ms James and Judge Engoron on social media, accusing them of political bias.
Meanwhile, Mr Trump’s allies in the conservative media ecosystem have begun attacking the pop superstar Taylor Swift, picking up on a bizarre conspiracy theory that her fame is a Democratic “psy-op” intended to brainwash the public into following her in supporting Joe Biden at this year’s election, even though Ms Swift has yet to actually endorse the president.
As Rolling Stone quotes a MAGA insider threatening a “holy war” against the star, Fox News’ Sean Hannity accused her of “buying into” anti-Republican prejudice on his show on Tuesday night.
Trump dodges questions on legal woes and Iran on Teamsters visit
The Republican was back in Washington, DC, on Wednesday to visit the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, hoping to win over the trucking union and its members after United Auto Workers backed Joe Biden last week.
This was a tricky proposition for Trump, a man who once said this about organised labour:
He had hosted the Teamsters’ leader Sean O’Brien for dinner at Mar-a-Lago in January but not everyone in the organisation’s hierarchy agreed with the decision to return the invitation to their HQ.
Nevertheless, the meeting itself appeared to pass cordially enough but Trump did struggle with some obvious questions when quizzed by reporters:
Courthouse outbursts and cries of victimhood: Trump’s campaign by trial
Trump’s New York civil fraud lawsuit (in which a verdict is expected imminently) has potentially blown up his decades-long narrative of business success (if you don’t count his companies filing for bankruptcy six times, that is) but the former president has managed to makee his legal challenges central to his campaign for re-election.
Here’s more from Alex Woodward.
Trump's campaign by trial: Courthouse outbursts and cries of victimhood
His legal challenges are central to his campaign, but a fraud lawsuit that could blow up his decades-long narrative of success is as personal as it gets, Alex Woodward reports from the Manhattan courtroom
Disney lawsuit against Ron DeSantis dismissed by judge
A federal judge has dismissed the Walt Disney Company’s lawsuit against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who was accused of waging a “relentless campaign to weaponize government power” against the company in retaliation for its opposition to what critics have called the state’s “Don’t Say Gay” law.
Alex Woodward has been following the case:
Judge dismisses Disney lawsuit against Ron DeSantis
A feud over Disney’s objections to ‘Don’t Say Gay’ exploded into political ‘retaliation,’ the company argued
Bottom line: How much could Trump end up paying in damages in his civil cases?
$83.3m + ??? = ?
Following the jury’s decision in the E Jean Carroll case, things could be about to get a whole lot worse for Donald Trump as another potentially devastating lawsuit draws to a close in New York this week, this one posing a significant threat to his vast real estate empire and meaning he could be prevented from ever doing business in his hometown again.
Joe Sommerlad looks at just how much the former president might be paying out:
How much money could Donald Trump end up paying out in damages?
Republican front-runner beset with legal problems and facing an expensive week
What we learned about Trump’s real estate empire at his civil fraud trial
What did we learn about Mr Trump’s real estate holdings during the trial? There were a lot of numbers as the attorney general’s counsel laid out its case, and a lot of hyperbole from the Trump family as the defence laid out its argument — including Donald Trump Jr taking the court through a timeline of the real estate business, praising his father for the “boundaries he pushed” and calling him an “artist with real estate” who has “incredible vision where other people don’t”.
Here’s a look at the key Trump properties that were discussed the most over the 11 weeks in court:
Trump's trial put his portfolio under a microscope. These properties didn't check out
New York attorney general investigated 23 Trump properties and assets in case against former president
Alina Habba backtracks on incendiary claim against E Jean Carroll attorney
Alina Habba, the attorney for Donald Trump who recently defended him in the E Jean Carroll defamation trial, walked back her claim that Ms Carroll’s attorney had a “mentor type relationship” with the judge who oversaw the trial after being threatened with sanctions.
Ariana Baio reports:
Trump lawyer backtracks on incendiary claim against E Jean Carroll attorney
Alina Habba and Roberta Kaplan exchanged a passive aggresive back-and-forth of letters to Judge Lewis Kaplan
Trump says he is shopping around for new law firm
Donald Trump has revealed that he’s yet again looking for a new law firm as attorney Alina Habba appears to be on her way out after the former president was ordered to pay writer E Jean Carroll $83.3m for defamation.
“I am in the process, along with my team, of interviewing various law firms to represent me in an Appeal of one of the most ridiculous and unfair Witch Hunts our Country has ever seen - The defamation Sham presided over by a Clinton appointed, highly partisan, Trump Hating Judge, Lewis Kaplan, who was, together with certain other Radical Left Democrat Judges, one of the most partisan and out of control activists that I have ever appeared before,” Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social late on Tuesday night.
Continue reading...
Trump says he is shopping around for new law firm as Alina Habba faces scrutiny
‘Any lawyer who takes a TRUMP CASE is either ‘CRAZY’, or a TRUE AMERICAN PATRIOT. I will make my decision soon!’ former president says
Voters say they won’t support Trump in swing states if he’s convicted
President Joe Biden faces his own issues heading into a 2024 general election rematch with Donald Trump, but the former president’s criminal trials may very well spell his second political downfall, according to a new survey.
A Bloomberg/Morning Consult poll released on Wednesday gave the clearest picture yet of the dangers Mr Trump faces in the general election: More than half, 53 per cent, of all registered voters in swing states across the US would decline to support him were he to be convicted of one or more of the 91 felony counts he now faces in four jurisdictions. That figure climbs even higher when voters were asked about the possibility of Mr Trump being sent to prison.
His problems are multiplied by the fact that this deficit of support would, according to the survey, extend to his own base of Republican voters should a conviction occur. Twenty-three per cent of all Republican voters in swing states said that they would decline to support Mr Trump if he were convicted.
John Bowden takes a look at the polling:
Voters say they won't support Trump in swing states if he's convicted
Biden and Trump both face popularity issues but former president could be doomed by court cases
MAGA obsession with Taylor Swift-Biden conspiracy skewered by Jimmy Kimmel
Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel used his show on Tuesday night to mock right-wing conspiracy theorists who have claimed Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are “an artificially culturally propped-up couple” created to get President Biden re-elected.
MAGA supporters have in recent weeks pushed a conspiracy theory that Taylor Swift is a Pentagon psy-op for combating misinformation.
But in the past few days, the conspiracy theory was brought to a new level when the singer attended an NFL match in which her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, was playing.
Martha McHardy has the story...
Jimmy Kimmel skewers MAGA obsession with Taylor Swift-Biden conspiracy
MAGA supporters have in recent weeks pushed a conspiracy theory that Taylor Swift is a Pentagon psy-op
Haley attacks ‘toxic’ Trump while battling Charlamagne Tha God on racism
Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley sat down with the hosts of the Breakfast Club and offered some of her sharpest criticism yet of former President Donald Trump in a wide-ranging interview.
During a conversation that also touched on America’s past and present issues with racism, Ms Haley spoke primarily with fellow South Carolinian Charlamagne Tha God as she said that Donald Trump was wrong for the country’s future.
She also explained why it has taken her so long to make that argument.
John Bowden reports:
Nikki Haley attacks 'toxic' Trump while battling Charlamagne Tha God on racism
In wide-ranging interview, Haley attacks toxicity of American politics and argues US is not inherently racist
