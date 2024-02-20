Trump branded Putin’s ‘buddy in vileness’ and ‘without values’ by Pelosi: Latest
Former House speaker jokes Republican ‘without values’ and ‘without dollars’
Pelosi speaks out on Putin’s leverage over Trump: ‘It’s probably financial’
Donald Trump has been branded Vladimir Putin’s “buddy in vileness” by former House speaker Nancy Pelosi, incensed by the ex-president’s self-serving comments about the suspicious death of Russian dissident Alexei Navalny last week.
Mr Trump waited three days before saying anything about the heroic politician’s passing in an Arctic prison and when he did, rather than paying tribute or condemning Mr Putin, the candidate used the case to draw a ludicrous parallel with his own legal plight.
“Trump speaking out the way he did about Navalny shows you he is a person without values,” Ms Pelosi told Jen Psaki on MSNBC on Monday evening.
“He looks like he’s going to be a person without dollars,” she added.
In other Trump news, the Republican continues to stew on Friday’s ruling in his New York fraud case that saw him ordered to pay almost $355m plus interest in financial penalties and face ridicule over his overpriced range of gold high-top sneakers as his lawyers fight his legal battles on multiple fronts.
Mr Trump is due to address the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Maryland this week before facing off against Nikki Haley in Saturday’s South Carolina primary.
Cheney warns that Trump has created the ‘Putin wing’ of GOP
Pelosi is not the only one calling out Trump over Russia.
My god, it feels like 2018 all over again.
“Time is a flat circle, Marty.”
Here’s John Bowden and Gustaf Kilander on Never Trumper Liz Cheney’s latest comments about his near-total takeover of the Republican Party.
Cheney warns that Trump has created the ‘Putin wing’ of the Republican party
‘I believe the issue this election cycle is making sure the Putin wing of the Republican Party does not take over the West Wing of the White House,’ ex-Republican lawmaker warns
Here’s our original report on his remarks about Navalny.
Trump finally breaks silence on Navalny’s death to cast himself as a victim
Republican front-runner compares United States to Putin’s Russia in self-serving post about Alexei Navalny, who died on Friday in an Arctic jail
Can Trump appeal his fraud verdict?
After losing a sprawling civil fraud case in New York, Donald Trump faces tens of millions of dollars in financial penalties that he won’t be able to escape, even as he appeals.
The former president has 30 days from the ruling to come up with the cash or secure a bond to appeal the $364m verdict against him, a figure that is growing to nearly half a billion dollars with daily interest.
Alex Woodward breaks down the numbers:
How Trump can appeal his fraud verdict – and if he can afford it
The former president faces half a billion dollars in penalties that risk wiping out his reported cash on hand
And Mr Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba says they’re going for it:
ICYMI: Trump ranks as worst president in US history
Donald Trump isn’t just the first current or former president in US history to ever face criminal charges.
Now, he is making history in another way.
According to a new poll, Mr Trump has now been labelled as the worst president that the United States has ever seen.
You might say... Be Worst.
Amelia Neath has the details:
Trump ranks as worst president in US history in new academics poll
The results are in from the US academics, and it does not bode well for the GOP nominee
Voices: Who’d pay $99 to smell like Donald Trump?
Rowan Pelling writes:
I thought the most outlandish celebrity-scented product I’d see in my lifetime was Gwyneth Paltrow marketing a candle called This Smells Like My Vagina on her website Goop for $75. But, in a race to the, um, bottom, no one’s going to outdo the nuclear levels of toxic chutzpah wielded by Donald Trump.
Continue reading...
Who’d pay $99 to smell like Donald Trump? Eau d’Insurrection, anyone…?
As he prepares to run again for office – and pay $355m in fraud trial damages – the former president has launched his-and-her fragrances, with a gold stopper shaped like a quiffed head. Could Victory47 really be a splash-it-all-over hit, asks Rowan Pelling
Countdown on for CPAC and South Carolina
Eric Garcia writes:
On Saturday, former president Donald Trump will attend the Conservative Political Action Conference just outside of Washington, DC right before he hops over to the South Carolina primary, where he will almost certainly declare victory.
His address to the conservative faithful at CPAC — largely comprising snake oil salesmen, College Republican chapters looking for a fun weekend in DC, and the most dieheard conservative activists out there — will serve as a sort of homecoming.
Trump first addressed the conference in 2011. Doing so began his tease of running for the 2012 Republican nomination, during which he promoted the racist conspiracy theories that Barack Obama was not born in the United States and that he somehow did not deserve to have graduated from Columbia University or Harvard. Trump ultimately elected not to run that year, but his CPAC appearance marked a turning point. The reality television host from New York who spent much of his adult life as a Democrat would become the standard bearer of the Republican Party just five years later, in 2016.
Continue reading...
Expect the worst from Trump at CPAC and in South Carolina
Trump is blocking out the sun and the road for new talent
Parkland survivor trolls Trump’s new sneaker venture
Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg has bought a website address referencing former president Donald Trump’s new sneaker brand and turned it into an anti-gun violence website with the ability to call lawmakers to advocate for legislation.
Mr Hogg, who is now the president of Leaders We Deserve, an organisation dedicated to electing young candidates to Congress, made the announcement on X, formerly Twitter, on Friday.
Michelle Del Rey has the story:
Parkland survivor trolls Trump’s new sneaker venture
Ex-president launched new shoe brand after he was ordered to pay $450m in two legal cases
