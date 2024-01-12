✕ Close Donald Trump calls civil fraud trial ‘terrible witch hunt’ ahead of closing arguments

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Lawyers for Donald Trump presented closing arguments in his civil fraud trial at New York’s State Supreme Court on Thursday, calling the case against the former president and his company a “manufactured claim” to pursue “a political agenda”.

Justice Arthur Engoron, presiding over the trial, permitted Mr Trump to speak briefly at the close of the defence arguments. He was not permitted to make fuller remarks having not agreed to the judge’s rules about sticking to the facts of the case.

The former president had attacked the judge on Truth Social for not allowing him to deliver his own closing argument at today’s session.

Mr Trump said Justice Engoron was colluding with New York Attorney General Letitia James to “screw” him and accused them of “election interference” for scheduling today’s session so close to the 2024 Iowa caucuses.

In remarks outside the courtroom, the former president called the trial an “unconstitutional witch hunt” and baselessly claimed it was being conducted “in coordination with the White House and Joe Biden because he can’t win an election fairly”.

On Thursday morning, Justice Engoron’s home was “swatted”, in the latest incident of harassment against him and his staff since the trial began.