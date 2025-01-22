Trump gives verdict on Musk buying TikTok as president attacks ‘nasty’ bishop for defending migrants: Live
New president says he’s open to billionaire ally buying Chinese social video app
Donald Trump has said that he would be open to his billionaire ally Elon Musk or Oracle boss Larry Ellison buying the US arm of Chinese social video app TikTok from parent company ByteDance after granting it a 75-day reprieve on being banned in the US.
Asked by reporters at the White House on Tuesday whether he would be happy for Musk to make the acquisition, he answered: “I would be, if he wanted to buy it. I’d like Larry to buy it, too.”
The new president has meanwhile hit out at the Bishop of Washington, Mariann Budde, who conducted a Tuesday morning prayer service at the Washington National Cathedral he attended, calling her "a Radical Left hard line Trump hater" and saying she had been "ungracious" by calling upon him to show mercy towards LGBT+ children and migrants.
"Apart from her inappropriate statements, the service was a very boring and uninspiring one," Trump fumed, demanding an apology.
He has meanwhile moved to pardon Ross Ulbricht, founder of the Silk Road illegal drugs marketplace, announced a $500bn AI project and seen his order to end birthright citizenship challenged as unconstitutional by 22 states.
Trump threatens China with 10% tariff over fentanyl claims
The president issued a fresh threat against the rival superpower on Tuesday, hinting he could hit Beijing with 10 per cent tariffs on all imports, which can come into force as soon as 1 February, a move coming despite his “very good” call with Chinese Premier Xi Jinping last Friday.
“We’re talking about a tariff of 10 per cent on China, based on the fact that they’re sending fentanyl to Mexico and Canada,” Trump said.
“Probably February 1 is the date we’re looking at.”
Here’s more from Shweta Sharma.
Trump threatens China with 10% tariffs on all goods despite ‘very good’ Xi call
China responds by saying there are ‘no winners in a trade war or a tariff war’
Who is the DC bishop that bravely stood up to Trump?
Here’s Bishop Budde explaining her decision to stand up to the new president during yesterday’s prayer service.
Here’s Graig Graziosi with a profile of the Episcopalian who says Trump’s proposed actions are “antithetical” to the teachings of Jesus Christ.
Who is the DC bishop that defiantly stood up to Trump?
The bishop previously described Trump’s actions as ‘antithetical’ to the teachings of Jesus
Angry Trump demands apology from Bishop of Washington over appeal for mercy for ‘scared’ immigrants and trans youth
The new president has meanwhile hit out at the Bishop of Washington, Mariann Budde, who conducted a Tuesday morning prayer service at the Washington National Cathedral he attended, calling her “a Radical Left hard line Trump hater” and saying she had been “ungracious” by calling upon him to show mercy towards LGBT+ children and migrants.
“Apart from her inappropriate statements, the service was a very boring and uninspiring one,” Trump fumed, demanding an apology.
On Fox News last night, Trump cheerleaders Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham likewise attacked the bishop for issuing a “woke tirade” and forcing the president and his entourage to listen to the “rantings of a lunatic”.
Here’s Katie Hawkinson’s report.
Trump slams bishop as ‘nasty’ for urging mercy to immigrants, LGBT+ community
He demands an apology from Episcopalian Bishop Mariann Budde
Donald Trump says he’s open to Elon Musk buying TikTok ‘if he wants to’
Good morning!
Donald Trump has said that he would be open to his billionaire ally Elon Musk or Oracle boss Larry Ellison buying the US arm of Chinese social video app TikTok from parent company ByteDance after granting it a 75-day reprieve on being banned in the US.
Asked by reporters at the White House on Tuesday whether he would be happy for Musk to make the acquisition, he answered: "I would be, if he wanted to buy it. I'd like Larry to buy it, too."
Vishwam Sankaran reports.
Trump says he’s open to Musk buying TikTok
Chinese officials want acquisitions to be decided by companies ‘in accordance with market principles’
Trump has signed a slew of executive orders — can they be challenged?
President Donald Trump signed a batch of executive orders on inauguration day to begin implementing his conservative agenda but some of his most ambitious – revoking birthright citizenship and denying the identity of transgender people – are likely to face legal challenges.
Executive orders are mandatory declarations from the president to federal agencies or the military about how they should use resources given to them by Congress or operate within the limits of the U.S. Constitution. It is typical for presidents to sign executive orders upon taking office to display an eagerness to begin working.
But Trump has made it clear, he plans to utilize his presidential authority to carry out his agenda to the fullest extent possible. Already, he has set the record for most executive orders signed on the first day in office.
However, some of his executive orders face legal challenges with lawmakers disputing Trump’s scope of authority. Now, many are left wondering if there is any way to stop or challenge an executive order.
Read on...
Trump has signed a slew of executive orders. But is there any way to challenge them?
President is expected to issue swaths of more executive orders in the coming days as his administration takes shape
Watch: Boebert tells pardoned Jan 6 rioters to come back to US Capitol for tour
Lauren Boebert tells pardoned Jan 6 rioters: 'Come back to the Capitol for a tour‘
Lauren Boebert vowed to be the first member of Congress to offer pardoned January 6 rioters a guided tour of the US Capitol. The Republican Congresswoman appeared outside a Washington, DC jail as people criminally charged with participating in the January 6 2021 attack on the Capitol left prison. The 47th president issued “full pardons” for virtually all of them on Monday and commuted the sentences of 14 convicted members of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers to time served. Pending cases are being dismissed. More than 1,500 people were criminally charged in connection with a mob’s assault on the historic building, fuelled by Trump’s bogus narrative that the 2020 presidential election was rigged and stolen from him.
Trump’s inauguration was a ratings dud
Fox News was the top destination for those who wanted to see President Donald Trump sworn into office for the second time, according to Nielsen’s early data ratings, which were released Tuesday afternoon. On the flip side, though, the early ratings show that Trump’s ceremony pulled in nearly 14 million fewer viewers than Joe Biden’s ceremony back in 2021.
Between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. ET, which encompassed Trump’s swearing-in ceremony and first address as president, Fox News drew 10.3 million total viewers, and 2 million in the coveted advertising demographic of adults aged 25-54. The total, if it stands, would be the second-highest-rated inauguration in the channel’s history.
CNN pulled in just 1.7 million viewers overall, and a demo audience of 534,000, which is the second-lowest inauguration in the network’s history if the numbers hold up. MSNBC, meanwhile, delivered its lowest-rated inauguration day, averaging just 848,000 total viewers and 104,000 in the key demographic group.
Among the broadcast networks, ABC led in total viewers with 4.7 million, while NBC pulled ahead in the demographic with 1.2 million. On Monday, 26.3 million viewers watched Trump take the oath of office across seven different networks, including Fox Business Network. Roughly 5.9 million tuned in from the key demographic group.
Justin Baragona has the story.
Trump inauguration pulls in just 26 million viewers, way down from Biden in 2021
While Trump made his triumphant return to the White House, viewership was down compared to Joe Biden’s ceremony in 2021, which drew nearly 40 million. Fox News, meanwhile, drew almost half of the entire television viewing audience for the ceremony across seven cable and broadcast news networks.
Trump looks awkward as bishop urges him to ‘have mercy’ on ‘scared’ immigrants and LGBT+ youth
As he celebrated the second day of his presidency, Donald Trump heard “one final plea” from the pulpit at the Washington National Cathedral on Tuesday.
Hours after the president signed a series of executive orders that upend immigration policy and seek to remove transgender Americans from public life, Episocal Bishop Mariann Budde urged the president to “have mercy” for the “scared” LGBT+ children and immigrant families across the country
Alex Woodward reports on the awkward moment.
Trump looks awkward as bishop urges him to ‘have mercy’ on ‘scared’ immigrants, LGBT
Trump looked on and shifted in his seat as Bishop Mariann Budde pleaded with him from the pulpit
ANALYSIS: Trump’s whirlwind first day
John Bowden writes:
Donald Trump is back in Washington. So is the Trump Show: a 24-hour, nonstop spectacle of governance and politicking that runs both his critics and the media (sometimes one and the same) ragged.
After taking the oath of office at noon on Monday, the new president sprinted through his first day. Issuing more than 200 executive orders and other actions, Trump began his administration’s assault on birthright citizenship, environmental protections, and parts of Joe Biden’s legacy with directives targeting a staggering scope of issues.
This was all carefully calculated: a “Day One” agenda that captured Americans’ attention in a way that Biden and his former running mate/replacement Kamala Harris never could.
Continue reading...
With a whirlwind first day, Trump upends government and brings back the spectacle
Analysis: As Trump’s second term begins, the Trump Show demands America’s attention, writes John Bowden
Number of states suing Trump over ‘flagrantly illegal’ birthright citizenship order grows to 22
A pregnant woman living in Massachusetts with temporary protected status is expected to give birth in March. But under the terms of Donald Trump’s executive order that unilaterally redefines the Constitution, upending federal law and decades of established Supreme Court precedent, her baby will not be a citizen.
She is the lead plaintiff in a federal lawsuit against the newly inaugurated president and members of his administration, accused of mounting a “flagrantly illegal” attempt to “strip citizenship from millions of Americans with a stroke of a pen.”
Alex Woodward reports.
Trump sued by 22 states over ‘unlawful’ birthright citizenship order
Lawsuits filed across the country warn Trump’s actions will have ‘overwhelming and devastating’ impacts to families
