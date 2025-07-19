Trump asks court to unseal Epstein grand jury testimony but still won’t release files at center of uproar: Live updates
A new Wall Street Journal report claims Donald Trump penned a lewd letter to Jeffrey Epstein on his 50th birthday, and now the president is suing the publication
Donald Trump has dismissed the idea that any solid, incriminating evidence exists about his involvement with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein after a firestorm erupted over his administration’s failure to release files relating to the case, as promised before the 2024 election.
The president has now instructed Attorney General Pam Bondi to release “pertinent” files on the criminal investigation into Epstein, “subject to Court approval.”
Late Friday afternoon, Bondi filed a motion in New York “to release grand jury transcripts associated with" the Epstein case. The Justice Department and FBI still retain the bulk of what those calling for transparency are demanding to see.
Meanwhile, Senate Democrats have asked Bondi in a letter about the FBI's review of those files, specifically why it took an additional three months to release a memorandum on the findings, and why agents were instructed to flag any mention of Trump.
This follows a bombshell report by The Wall Street Journal which a bawdy message and doodle from Trump among an album of letters celebrating Epstein’s 50th birthday.
The president has denied that the drawing or letter was his doing and is now suing the Journal,News Corp,Rupert Murdoch, and two journalists.
White House knew about the Trump letter story for days - and were on a ‘f***ing warpath’ to stop it
The White House engaged in an unsuccessful pressure campaign to try and stop the Wall Street Journal from releasing a bombshell story about President Donald Trump sending a birthday letter to Jeffrey Epstein this past week, according to a report.
Amid intense public criticism around the so-called “Epstein Files”, White House officials and staffers were on “a f****** warpath” to try to prevent the Journal from publishing the alleged lewd letter, which contained a drawing of the outline of a naked woman, Rolling Stone reported Thursday.
Trump directed his staff to prioritize the matter. Staff reportedly reached out to several contacts and pitched different angles to try to get the Journal, which is owned by media mogul Rupert Murdoch, to drop the story.
Ultimately, the story was published, which only intensified scrutiny over the administration’s handling of the files.
Pranksters fill Trump Tower gift shop with merch featuring pictures of Epstein with the president
Pranksters filled Trump Tower’s gift shop with merchandise featuring pictures of the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein with the president.
The Good Liars, a political comedy duo of Jason Selvig and Davram Stiefler, posted photos of postcards with an old photograph of Donald Trump and Epstein they say were among the souvenirs at the president’s Manhattan skyscraper.
The duo confirmed to The Independent they were responsible for the prank. The Independent reached out to the Trump Tower store and a representative declined to confirm the incident or comment further.
A similar prank was recently carried out in London when activists put the same old photo of Trump and Epstein on a bus shelter near the U.S. embassy ahead of the president’s state visit to the United Kingdom in September, according to an Instagram post from the group Everyone Hates Elon.
Timeline of Trump's relationship with Epstein
President Donald Trump had socialized with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein decades ago when he was a New York real estate mogul.
In his second presidential term, Trump has been embroiled in controversy surrounding the feds’ unreleased files on Epstein, a convicted sex offender who faced federal sex trafficking charges when he died in jail in 2019.
Trump’s past connection with Epstein has also been under scrutiny as of late. Here is a timeline of their relationship, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal:
- 1992: Trump and Epstein are taped by NBC partying at Mar-a-Lago in Florida.
- 2002: Trump tells New York magazine, “I’ve known Jeff for 15 years. Terrific guy.”
- 2008: Epstein pleads guilty in Florida to soliciting and procuring a minor for prostitution. Trump has said his relationship with Epstein ended before Epstein pleaded guilty to the sex offense.
- 2019: Epstein is arrested on federal charges related to the sexual abuse of dozens of minor girls, and Trump, who is in his first term as president, said he hadn’t talked to Epstein for roughly 15 years. He said in the Oval Office at the time, “I was not a fan of his, that I can tell you.”
A poster of Donald Trump with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was put up in London ahead of the president’s state visit to the United Kingdom in September.
ANALYSIS: The Wall Street Journal’s Trump story has united MAGA on the Epstein saga over their universal hatred of one thing
More than a week after Donald Trump’s base looked like it might be fracturing over the Justice Department’s “no client list” Jeffrey Epstein memo, MAGA world got its “perfect offramp” in the ongoing saga thanks to the Wall Street Journal’s latest bombshell.
While on the surface the WSJ’s story – which the president fought tooth and nail to keep from being published – should have inflamed the turmoil on the right as it further exposed just how close the president once was with the deceased sex trafficker, it instead offered MAGA pundits and influencers the chance to join Trump in lambasting their shared enemy – the mainstream press.
Trump’s $9bn clawback against PBS and NPR may have bought him a post-summer government shutdown
All of the chaos caused by the bombshell report in The Wall Street Journal that President Donald Trump sent a bawdy 50th birthday note to disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein masked the fact he received a significant win.
Republicans successfully passed legislation in the late night to claw back $9 billion meant for foreign aid, as well as for PBS and NPR funding.
Eric Garcia reports on how Republicans achieved something on their wishlist for decades... and what might come next.
How the Epstein files saga has unfolded during Trump's presidency
Jeffrey Epstein may have been dead for six years, but the circumstances surrounding his death and the evidence supporting federal charges of child sex trafficking continue to make headlines.
Here’s how talk of the case came storming back into the national conversation.
The Epstein List: Full list of names from unsealed court records
In January 2024, a court unsealed nearly 1,000 pages of documents collected as evidence in a lawsuit filed by Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre against Ghislaine Maxwell.
Giuffre died by suicide on April 26 at her home in Neergabby, Australia.
Among more than 100 people mentioned in those documents were Trump, Prince Andrew, and former President Bill Clinton.
Being named in these documents does not indicate any wrongdoing related to Epstein or anyone else. The list includes many of Epstein’s accusers and alleged victims, as well as people with only tangential connections to Epstein who were pulled into the lawsuit against Maxwell.
While judges, court staff, and legal representatives are excluded, here are some of the names that do appear in the legal records connected to Epstein:
Trump wants the Epstein grand jury transcripts released. That’s a tiny portion of the files his administration has on the case
The Trump administration has asked a judge to unseal grand jury transcripts in Jeffrey Epstein’s case. But that’s just a fraction of the so-called “Epstein files” that have torn the MAGA movement’s world wide open.
Public pressure has mounted in the days since the Justice Department announced an anticlimactic end to the Epstein saga, stating there was no evidence to support a “client list” of associates, whom some claim Epstein blackmailed, over their alleged involvement in his trafficking scheme.
For days, the White House has been consumed by the Epstein uproar with conservative commentators and prominent Republicans alike demanding increased transparency around the late disgraced financier’s case.
The president, who campaigned on releasing the so-called “Epstein files”, alleged they were a “hoax” made up by Democrats.
