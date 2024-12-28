Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Donald Trump has sided with Elon Musk in the feud over H-1B skilled worker visas that has split the American political right over the past few days.

Speaking by phone with The New York Post on Saturday, the president-elect said: “I’ve always liked the visas, I have always been in favor of the visas. That’s why we have them.”

He added: “I have many H-1B visas on my properties. I’ve been a believer in H-1B. I have used it many times. It’s a great program.”

Trump had previously remained silent on the issue which has led to furious exchanges online between leading MAGA acolytes.

In his first administration from 2017-2021, Trump signed an executive order to restrict access to such visas and has been critical of the program in the past, calling it “very bad” for Americans.

While Trump-supporting tech leaders such as X-owner Musk have stressed that H-1B visas are critical to finding skilled workers, “America First” hardliners want a new Trump administration to impose tougher restrictions on immigration at all levels.

Musk vowed to go to “war” on the issue and told one critic on X to go “f*** yourself in the face.”

Elon Musk swung behind US President-elect Donald Trump ahead of the November election (Evan Vucci/AP) ( AP )

On the other side of the feud, far-right activist Laura Loomer railed against Musk and DOGE co-chair Vivek Ramaswamy for supporting the visa program and criticizing American cultural values and workers, which also reignited his feud with former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley.

Loomer then complained about having her X blue check mark removed, accusing Musk of doing it in retaliation, while saying Trump had promised to end the program.

“Looks like Elon Musk is going to be silencing me for supporting original Trump immigration policies,” she wrote. “I have always been America First and a die hard supporter of President Trump and I believe that promises made should be promises kept. Donald Trump promised to remove the H1B visa program and I support his policy. Now, as one of Trump’s biggest supporters, I’m having my free speech silenced by a tech billionaire for simply questioning the tech oligarchy.”

Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon joined the MAGA immigration civil war with gusto on Friday, calling Musk a “toddler,” and telling him to “bring it” after the South African-born mogul said he would “fight to my last drop of blood” over the issue.