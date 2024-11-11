Trump nominates Elise Stefanik to serve as UN ambassador as he transitions to White House: Live updates
Donald Trump continues to tap new cabinet members after resounding election win over Kamala Harris
Donald Trump will meet with Joe Biden at the White House this week to discuss transition plans as the Senate elects a new majority leader on Wednesday to replace the outgoing Mitch McConnell.
The president-elect has meanwhile announced that Tom Homan, the former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), will serve in his incoming administration as border czar and take responsibility for the mass deportation of illegal immigrants he promised on the campaign trail.
The president-elect wrote on his Truth Social platform overnight that Homan would be in charge of “the Southern Border, the Northern Border, all Maritime, and Aviation Security”.
He added: “I’ve known Tom for a long time, and there is nobody better at policing and controlling our Borders.
“Likewise, Tom Homan will be in charge of all Deportation of Illegal Aliens back to their Country of Origin.
“Congratulations to Tom. I have no doubt he will do a fantastic, and long awaited for, job.”
Homan told Fox and Friends on Monday morning that he has already begun receiving death threats from people opposed to his plans.
Trump also looks set to appoint New York Representative Elise Stefanik as his ambassador to the UN.
Homan says he’s already received death threats since border czar unveiling
Speaking on Fox and Friends this morning, Tom Homan – Trump’s new border czar – has revealed that his family are “not at home right now” because they’ve already been receiving death threats since his appointment was announced by the president-elect on Truth Social last night.
Homan told the hosts dismissively that such threats are “something we are going to deal with”.
“They are not going to bully me away,” he added.
The official explained that it will be his job to realise Trump's promise to carry out “the largest deportation operation in history” and that he will begin by targetting those that “a federal judge said you must go and they didn’t”.
Addressing migrants, Homan said: “You have the right to claim asylum. You have a right to see a judge. We make that happen... [But if the] judge says you must go home, then we have to take them home.”
Democrats urge Biden and Sotomayor to resign to create new roles for Harris
There are desperate scenes on Democrat social media just now, where former Kamala Harris aide Jamal Simmons has urged Joe Biden to step down early to allow the Vice President to serve as interim president.
That prompted CNN pundit Bakari Sellers to respond by suggesting that Sonia Sotomayor should retire from the US Supreme Court to allow Harris to serve in her stead, a step the justice, 70, has expressed no interest in taking, according to The Wall Street Journal, despite the risk of her being succeeded by yet another Trump-appointed conservative if she does not.
