US election 2024 live updates: Haley talks up Tea Party roots in appeal to Trump’s base
Rival brings the fight to front-runner despite Tuesday’s defeat in New Hampshire
Donald Trump beats Nikki Haley in New Hampshire
Nikki Haley has responded to her defeat in the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday by pitching herself as a Tea Party original in an explicit appeal to Donald Trump’s hard-right base.
“Trump says I’m not conservative. That makes me laugh,” she wrote on X on Thursday night.
“I’m a Tea Party governor. I took on the establishment in South Carolina. That’s why they didn’t like me very much. But I don’t care if the swamp likes me. I’m fighting for YOU.”
Attempting to reposition herself as the true anti-establishment candidate, she has also begun selling T-shirts capitalising on Mr Trump’s decree that anyone who has made a financial contribution to her campaign will be “permanently barred from the MAGA camp”.
She nevertheless faces an uphill climb in the pursuit of the Republican nomination after Mr Trump added to his win in the Iowa Caucus last week by comprehensively beating her in New Hampshire on Tuesday.
The front-runner was infuriated by Ms Haley’s subsequent insistence that the race is “far from over” after the results came in and by her insistence that she is a “fighter” and will not drop out.
Haley campaign hits back at RNC over nominee resolution
As we’ve seen, the Republican National Committee swiftly walked back its move to coronate Donald Trump early after the candidate himself rejected it.
But Nikki Haley’s camp was also incensed by the aborted resolution.
“Who cares what the RNC says? We’ll let millions of Republican voters across the country decide who should be our party’s nominee, not a bunch of Washington insiders,” her campaign spokeswoman Olivia Perez-Cubas told Fox News.
“If Ronna McDaniel wants to be helpful she can organise a debate in South Carolina, unless she’s also worried that Trump can’t handle being on the stage for 90 minutes with Nikki Haley.”
RNC spokesperson Keith Schipper attempted to cool the situation by saying in a statement of his own: “Resolutions, such as this one, are brought forward by members of the RNC. Chairwoman McDaniel doesn’t offer resolutions.
“This will be taken up by the Resolutions Committee, and they will decide whether to send this resolution to be voted on by the 168 RNC members at our annual meeting next week.”
Trump rejects resolution to make him Republican Party’s ‘presumptive nominee’
A resolution presented to the Republican National Committee (RNC) on Thursday to declare Donald Trump the party’s presumptive presidential nominee was abruptly withdrawn hours later in response to surprise objections from Trump himself (he was certainly initially tempted to accept, however, reporting elsewhere has indicated).
The RNC, which oversees GOP elections, had been set to consider the proposal next week to declare the former president the party’s “presumptive nominee” for the White House as pressure mounts on his last remaining rival, Nikki Haley, to drop out.
Trump ally David Bossie circulated a draft resolution to fellow RNC committee members that could have been voted on next week at the group’s winter meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada.
News of the withdrawal came shortly after Trump posted on his Truth Social site that, while he “greatly” appreciated the notion, he felt, “for the sake of PARTY UNITY, that they should NOT go forward with this plan, but that I should do it the ‘Old Fashioned’ way, and finish the process off AT THE BALLOT BOX”.
The measure said it “declares President Trump as our presumptive 2024 nominee for the office of president of the United States and from this moment forward moves into full general election mode welcoming supporters of all candidates as valued members of Team Trump 2024”.
On Tuesday, after Haley finished second to Trump in New Hampshire, RNC chair Ronna McDaniel said that while she felt the former ambassador had “run a great campaign”, Republicans “need to unite around our eventual nominee, which is going to be Donald Trump”.
Haley hits Trump on failure to ‘drain the swamp’ and reiterates Tea Party credentials in pitch to his MAGA base
The last Republican challenger left standing has been pivoting since New Hampshire towards pitching herself as a Tea Party original in an explicit appeal to Trump’s hard-right base, suggesting she was doing conservative populism long before MAGA was a twinkle in her rival’s eye.
She is also working hard to suggest, improbably, that is she the true “anti-establishment” candidate and implies Trump is now part of the very same “DC swamp” he once promised to drain.
She further argues that Democrats WANT Trump to win because they can believe Biden can beat him, but not her.
AND she’s already selling T-shirts capitalising on his threat yesterday to excommunicate her donors from his movement, serving Trump a dose of his own medicine.
Where has this fighting spirit been for the last calendar year??
Maine Supreme Court refuses to weigh in on Trump 2024 ballot eligibility
Maine’s Supreme Court has declined to weigh in on whether former president Donald Trump can stay on the state’s ballot amid challenges to his eligibility to run in the 2024 election.
Maine became the second state to disqualify Mr Trump from its 2024 presidential primary ballot in December, finding the former president ineligible due to his involvement in the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.
But a judge at Maine’s top court put that decision on hold on Wednesday evening, upholding a previous decision that the US Supreme Court must first rule on a similar case in Colorado.
A previous court ruling had placed the ban on Mr Trump’s appearance on the state’s ballot on pause, requiring Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows to await the US Supreme Court decision.
Ms Bellows appealed that ruling.
But, in a unanimous decision handed down on Wednesday, the Maine Supreme Judicial Court dismissed her appeal.
DC Republicans tell Nikki Haley: The race is over, Donald Trump won
Nikki Haley is fighting on in the Republican presidential primary, but the mood among Washington’s Republicans is clear: this race is over.
While Speaker Mike Johnson has been on the Trump train for months, the leadership of the Senate Republican caucus has long been a source of resistance to some of the harder-right aspects of Trumpism and Donald Trump’s rhetoric which flirts with the kind of authoritarian yearnings often expressed outright by his supporters.
If any of that resistance remains, it’s not showing this week as Republicans react to a second victory by the former president in the primary contest; this time in New Hampshire, where he won an 11-point victory over Nikki Haley, his last remaining prominent challenger. Ms Haley did better than some polling expected, but still heads into a contest in Nevada and her home state of South Carolina after that without a single clear victory over Mr Trump or even Ron DeSantis, who has now dropped out.
With New Hampshire in the rearview mirror, Mr Trump’s last remaining foes within the Republican factions on Capitol Hill are joining the voices declaring the 2024 primary effectively over.
John Bowden reports on the mood in Washington, DC:
Trump attacks McEnany after she calls New Hampshire a ‘good night for Joe Biden’
Add Kayleigh McEnany to the list of former Trump White House officials spurned by the former president after a perceived betrayal.
The final press secretary of the Trump administration appeared on Fox News on Tuesday as part of the network’s primetime New Hampshire primary coverage. At one point during the broadcast, Ms McEnany described the night as a positive one for Joe Biden due to the relatively competitive turnout in the Republican primary while Mr Biden himself won a write-in campaign for the Democratic ticket.
“This was actually a fairly good night for Joe Biden,” she said. “When you look at our voter analysis, only 10 per cent said, ‘I would not vote for Joe Biden if he’s the nominee.’”
John Bowden reports on the rest of her comments and Mr Trump’s reaction:
Arizona GOP chair resigns amid leaked Kari Lake audio
The chair of the Arizona Republican Party has resigned after audio leaked of him allegedly suggesting to Kari Lake to drop her US Senate bid for financial benefit.
Jeff Dewit, who served as Nasa’s chief financial officer before joining the Arizona Republican Party, has left his role of chair following pressure from Ms Lake, a former TV anchor and 2022 GOP Arizona gubernatorial nominee.
Ever since she lost the 2022 election, Ms Lake has rejected the results and claimed she was a victim of fraud, despite there being no evidence to support that notion. She has also supported former President Donald Trump’s baseless claims of fraud regarding the 2020 presidential election.
Gustaf Kilander has the story:
Ex-Trump staffer thrown out of victory party
A former Trump campaign staffer was removed from the ex-president’s victory party in New Hampshire after posting a photo with his attorney Alina Habba, who had excused herself from court claiming to be ill.
Here’s what happened:
Frustrated Trump muzzled during three-minute testimony in E Jean Carroll trial
Before he was called to the witness stand, US District Judge Lewis Kaplan instructed the former president’s attorney that she can only ask him whether he stands by his previous deposition testimony, and if he has ever instructed anyone to hurt Ms Carroll.
While the jury was out of the room, as the judge and attorneys discussed what he could actually say, Mr Trump interrupted Ms Habba to repeat that he never met Ms Carroll and doesn’t know her. The judge told him to keep his voice down and told him he was not permitted to speak.
And in an extraordinarily brief exchange after only three questions from his attorney, Mr Trump testified that he stands by his previous deposition “100 per cent”.
Alex Woodward reports:
