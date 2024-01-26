✕ Close Donald Trump beats Nikki Haley in New Hampshire

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Nikki Haley has responded to her defeat in the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday by pitching herself as a Tea Party original in an explicit appeal to Donald Trump’s hard-right base.

“Trump says I’m not conservative. That makes me laugh,” she wrote on X on Thursday night.

“I’m a Tea Party governor. I took on the establishment in South Carolina. That’s why they didn’t like me very much. But I don’t care if the swamp likes me. I’m fighting for YOU.”

Attempting to reposition herself as the true anti-establishment candidate, she has also begun selling T-shirts capitalising on Mr Trump’s decree that anyone who has made a financial contribution to her campaign will be “permanently barred from the MAGA camp”.

She nevertheless faces an uphill climb in the pursuit of the Republican nomination after Mr Trump added to his win in the Iowa Caucus last week by comprehensively beating her in New Hampshire on Tuesday.

The front-runner was infuriated by Ms Haley’s subsequent insistence that the race is “far from over” after the results came in and by her insistence that she is a “fighter” and will not drop out.