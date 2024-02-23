✕ Close Trump says his $355m fraud penalty is ‘a form of Navalny’

Donald Trump on Thursday requested a federal court to drop criminal charges against him which allege he unlawfully kept sensitive national security documents after his presidency ended.

Mr Trump, asserting that the legal action against him was flawed, entered a plea of not guilty, court filings show. This comes days after Mr Trump, his adult sons and their chief associates in the Trump Organization’s sprawling real-estate empire were ordered to pay more than $364m after a months-long case targeting fraud in the family business.

Mr Trump could see his assets seized and even lose his buildings in New York if he cannot pay the $355m fine in his civil fraud case, state attorney general Letitia James has warned.

“If he does not have funds to pay off the judgement, then we will seek judgement enforcement mechanisms in court, and we will ask the judge to seize his assets,” Ms James said in an interview with ABC News.

“We are prepared to make sure that the judgement is paid to New Yorkers, and yes, I look at 40 Wall Street each and every day.”