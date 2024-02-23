Trump asks court to dismiss charges accusing him of illegally holding on to classified documents: Live
Letitia James issues warning to Trump after he struggles with questions on Navalny, illegal immigration and classified documents at Fox town hall in South Carolina
Donald Trump on Thursday requested a federal court to drop criminal charges against him which allege he unlawfully kept sensitive national security documents after his presidency ended.
Mr Trump, asserting that the legal action against him was flawed, entered a plea of not guilty, court filings show. This comes days after Mr Trump, his adult sons and their chief associates in the Trump Organization’s sprawling real-estate empire were ordered to pay more than $364m after a months-long case targeting fraud in the family business.
Mr Trump could see his assets seized and even lose his buildings in New York if he cannot pay the $355m fine in his civil fraud case, state attorney general Letitia James has warned.
“If he does not have funds to pay off the judgement, then we will seek judgement enforcement mechanisms in court, and we will ask the judge to seize his assets,” Ms James said in an interview with ABC News.
“We are prepared to make sure that the judgement is paid to New Yorkers, and yes, I look at 40 Wall Street each and every day.”
Trump mocked for comparing himself to Alexei Navalny
The Daily Show host Desi Lydic has mocked Donald Trump for his “disgusting” comparison of himself to the late Russian opposition leader, Alexei Navalny.
Lydic attacked Mr Trump for “making it about himself” after the one-term president posted an essay on Truth Social titled ‘Biden:Trump::Putin:Navalny.”
The post included a line which read, “Alexei Navalny’s untimely death shines a light on the Left’s lawfare on Trump.”
However, Lydic thought that to compare Navalny with Trump was “unacceptable.”
Amelia Neath has the story:
“Finally, a sneaker that won’t make me feel bad when I accidentally step in s***”
Donald Trump on Thursday requested a federal court to drop criminal charges against him which allege he unlawfully kept sensitive national security documents after his presidency ended.
Mr Trump, asserting that the legal action against him was flawed, entered a plea of not guilty, court filings show.
He faces a 40-count indictment in a federal court, charged with the illegal possession of classified documents at his Florida estate post-2021 and impeding efforts by the US government to reclaim them.
US special counsel Jack Smith’s team charged Mr Trump with storing documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, which contained sensitive details about the US nuclear programme and potential national security weaknesses.
Read the full story here:
Trump claims legal action against him is flawed
New poll has Trump ahead of Biden on age and mental and physical fitness
...But Joe Biden still maintains a small lead over Donald Trump among registered voters even as the former president leads his successor on issues such as age, and mental and physical fitness in a new poll.
Forty-nine per cent of registered voters back the president, while 45 per cent support Mr Trump in a Quinnipiac University national poll released on Wednesday.
In late January, the same pollster found that 50 per cent backed Mr Biden and 44 per cent supported Mr Trump.
Gustaf Kilander has the details:
‘A Biden-Trump split decision on physical and emotional fitness leaves both looking vulnerable,’ polling analyst says as president loses on fitness but wins on empathy and personality
After refusing to go up against Republican rivals, Trump challenges Biden to debate him
Despite refusing to show up for any of the Republican primary debates – or for the presidential debates in 2020 – Donald Trump is now challenging PresidentJoe Biden to debate him this time around.
Speaking at a town hall on Fox News Tuesday night, the former president and Republican frontrunner said there was “an obligation” for the pair to go head-to-head in the lead-up to the election in November.
“Frankly, I think we have an obligation. When you have the final Republican, the final Democrat, you have the two people, you have to debate regardless of polls,” Mr Trump told Laura Ingraham in South Carolina.
Mr Trump said he would like to have as many debates as necessary, adding: “I would like to do it starting now”.
Dan Gooding reports:
Mr Trump has refused to debate his rival Republican nominees in the 2024 election cycle
Biden ‘bombshells’ all lead back to Trump... and Russia
Andrew Feinberg reports that it has become increasingly apparent that the sources of whatever ‘dirt’ Republicans claim to have on President Joe Biden and his family can all be traced back to one man...
Critics warn Biden’s alleged anti-asylum plan revives failed Trump-era policy and violates international law
Alex Woodward reports:
President Joe Biden’s reported plan to restrict the right to claim asylum at the US-Mexico border has alarmed members of Congress and civil and humanitarian rights groups who fear the administration could be in breach of international law.
The president is reportedly mulling executive action to block people who cross the southern border without legal permission from claiming asylum once inside the US, upending guarantees that protect asylum rights for people on US soil.
Such a proposal, which would bypass Congress, would mirror an illegal Trump-era measure that a federal judge had previously rejected as an unlawful attempt to “rewrite” the nation’s immigration laws to “impose a condition that Congress has expressly forbidden.”
Continue reading...
Fani Willis' testimony evokes long-standing frustrations for Black women leaders
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is used to prosecuting high-profile, challenging cases. But as she parried questions about her own personal conduct from the witness stand against the legal teams for defendants her office has accused of election interference, many Black women recognized a dispiriting scene.
“It absolutely feels familiar. There is no secret that the common sentiment among Black women in positions of power (is that they) must over-perform to be seen as equals to their counterparts,” said Jessica T. Ornsby, a family litigation attorney in the Washington, D.C., area.
“Here, Ms. Willis is being scrutinized for things that are not directly related to her job performance, in ways we see other Black women regularly picked apart,” Ornsby said.
Continue reading...
CPAC: Looking for a special piece of jewelry?
Where’s Melania? (part 74)
Donald Trump has said that his wife Melania will be out “quite a bit” during his ongoing campaign to reclaim the White House, despite her recent absence from the spotlight.
Mr Trump praised the former first lady, at a town hall event in South Carolina on Tuesday, during which he described her as a “very brilliant person” who had done “a beautiful job in raising my very tall son”.
Mike Bedigan has the story:
Senator mocks Trump over crime gaffe
Democratic Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut used a gaffe by Donald Trump in his Fox News town hall to underline that crime has been falling since Joe Biden became president.
The former president said in response to a question on crime: “We’re going to take over Washington DC. We’re going to have very powerful crime.”
Senator Murphy posted on X: “It’s true. Crime will go up under Trump. “
He continued: “Under Biden violent crime rates have been plummeting. In the last year - since Biden helped passed [sic] the 2022 gun law - urban homicides dropped 12%, the largest one year drop in American history.”
