✕ Close Trump suggests Biden will come to the debate ‘jacked up’ after getting ‘a shot in the a**’

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Donald Trump has baselessly claimed that Joe Biden should be thrilled there are no fact-checkers in the first presidential debate of the 2024 election, and branded the president a “lying machine”.

The former president is also being ridiculed after claiming hysterically in a fundraising email to supporters that he was “tortured” at his Georgia arraignment last August while taking the opportunity to sell coffee cups bearing the very same image.

On Tuesday, Judge Juan Merchan, who presided over Trump’s recent New York hush money trial, partially lifted the gag order imposed on the defendant, empowering him to resume attacking key witnesses like Stormy Daniels and Michael Cohen.

Meanwhile, sources close to the Republican presidential contender suggested he may name his 2024 running mate ahead of Thursday’s presidential debate, having previously said he would announce who would join him on the GOP ticket at the party’s convention in Milwaukee next month.

Trump and his conservative media allies have continued to suggest in advance that the CNN debate will not be a fair fight, arguing without evidence that moderators Jake Tapper and Dana Bash will be biased and that Biden will be using performance-enhancing medication.