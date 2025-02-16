Trump heads to Daytona 500 as gutting of federal agencies continues: Live updates
According to the White House the president will arrive at the Daytona International Speedway just before the green flag
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Donald Trump will attend the world famous Daytona 500 race in Florida on Sunday, as the 2025 NASCAR season begins.
According to the White House the president will arrive at the Daytona International Speedway just before the green flag at 1.10 p.m., before heading back to Mar-a-Lago two hours later. In 2020, he acted as grand marshal, waving the flag to start the race.
It comes after Trump raised eyebrows on Saturday after he appeared to be make reference to the dictatorial Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte in an online post. “He who saves his Country does not violate any Law,” the president wrote on Truth Social, a quote which is often attributed to the European conquerer.
Several of Trump’s early executive orders and budget-slashing with Elon Musk's new Department of Government Efficiency have been called into court by a string of lawsuits.
The pair are reportedly planning to accelerate their purge of America’s federal bureaucracy, with thousands of federal works laid off in the past week, including more than 300 staffers at the National Nuclear Security Administration – which oversees the U.S. nuclear weapon stockpile.
Elsewhere, the Trump administration fired 20 immigration judges on Friday without explanation, according to a union official.
Trump suggests he’s above the law with ominous Napoleon quote
Donald Trump appeared to quote Napoleon Bonaparte by way of Rod Steiger on Saturday afternoon after his blitzkrieg of executive actions and threats to federal agencies under Elon Musk were challenged in courts across the country, raising alarms that his administration is preparing to shred court orders and ignite a constitutional crisis.
“He who saves his Country does not violate any Law,” the president wrote on Truth Social and X.
Alex Woodward has the full story:
Trump suggests he’s above the law with ominous Napoleon quote
Trump’s allies and Elon Musk are attacking checks and balances with threats to the courts
ICYMI: MAGA influencer Ashley St. Clair claims she had son with Elon Musk five months ago
A right-wing influencer claims she is the mother of billionaire Elon Musk’s 13th child, according to a post she made on X.
Ashley St. Clair, a 26-year-old MAGA writer, wrote in a post on X on Friday night that she and Musk share a five-month-old child.
“Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father,” she wrote. “I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child’s privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause."
St. Clair did not detail which media organization was seeking information about her and her child. News organizations typically will request comment from subjects prior to a story's publication, which may explain how St. Clair learned that a story about her alleged child with the world’s wealthiest man was in the works.
“I intend to allow our child to grow in a normal and safe environment. For that reason, I ask that the media honor our child’s privacy, and refrain from invasive reporting," St. Clair added.
St. Clair has not provided evidence that the child she shares with Musk exists. The Independent has requested comment from Musk.
Brian Glicklich, St. Clair’s representative, shared a statement on Saturday night in a post on X that claimed his client and Musk “have been privately working towards the creation of an agreement about raising their child for some time.”
MAGA influencer Ashley St. Clair claims she had son with Elon Musk five months ago
SpaceX and Tesla boss has had 12 other children with three women
Trump aides and Russian officials to meet in Saudi Arabia next week for Ukraine talks - report
Trump administration aides are due to meet with Russian officials in Saudi Arabia next week to begin discussions to bring an end to the war in Ukraine, according to reports.
Three top foreign policy aides will travel to Riyadh next week following President Donald Trump’s conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin this week, according to the New York Times.
Secretary of state Marco Rubio, national security adviser Mike Waltz and Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff are the three Trump officials who will attend, according to the Times, citing a person familiar with the plans.
But when asked whether Ukrainian officials would be present, the source did not say, “a sign” that the nation would probably not take part in next week’s talks, according to the Times.
Trump previously said that Ukraine would be part of the discussions.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine must be involved in the talks about its fate.
European allies are meanwhile set to attend a crisis summit after the U.S. effectively barred them from peace talks with the Russian leader.
Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine revealed that Europe would be consulted but ultimately excluded from the peace talks.
Asked if they would be present, Keith Kellogg said he was from “the school of realism, and that is not going to happen.”
Trump administration axes over 400 jobs from DHS as purge continues
The Trump administration has axed 405 staffers at the Department of Homeland Security as it continues to ruthlessly gut the federal government.
Most of the cuts were made at the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which Trump and Elon Musk have both railed against, resulting in 200 people losing their jobs.
The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency cut 130 jobs, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services made cuts of 50, and the DHS Science and Technology Directorate lost 10.
A DHS spokesperson told The Hill that the cuts were made “to eliminate egregious waste and incompetence that has been happening for decades at the expense of the American taxpayer.”
DOGE impersonators storm San Francisco city hall demanding sensitive documents
Deputies in San Francisco are looking for three men claiming to be from DOGE who walked into the city's government center and demanded municipal records.
On Friday, three men claiming to represent Elon Musk’s "Department of Government Efficiency" — which is not an official federal department — walked into San Francisco City Hall to demand sensitive government records related to "alleged wasteful government spending and fraud," according to CBS News. The men were wearing DOGE shirts and Donald Trump MAGA hats.
The city employees refused to help them and called law enforcement. The three men fled the scene before the sheriff's deputies arrived.
Graig Graziosi reports.
DOGE impersonators storm San Francisco city hall demanding sensitive documents
Law enforcement in San Francisco is trying to find the three unidentified men
Trump Media lost more than $400m in 2024
Trump Media and Technology Group, the parent company of the president’s social media platform Truth Social, reportedly lost more than $400 million in 2024.
The company also reported a 12 percent decline in annual revenue to $3.6 million, which it blamed on an unnamed advertising partner according to the the latest earnings report, which was filed on Friday.
As well as the president’s online soapbox, TMTG, whose mission is “to end Big Tech’s assault on free speech,” also owns streaming platform Truth+ and plans to launch Truth.Fi, “a financial services and FinTech brand incorporating America First investment vehicles.”
Mike Bedigan reports.
Trump Media lost more than $400m in 2024
The company also reported a 12 percent decline in annual revenue to $3.6 million, which it blamed on an unnamed advertising partner
Fans in Montreal boo US anthem at 4 Nations Face-Off game
Fans in Montreal loudly booed the U.S. national anthem prior to the 4 Nations Face-Off game between the Americans and host Canada on Saturday night.
It’s the second time “The Star-Spangled Banner” drew that reaction in two games the United States has played at the NHL-run international tournament.
And it came after public address announcer Michel Lacroix asked the crowd, in French and English, “In the spirit of this great game that unites everyone that you kindly respect the anthems and the players that represent each country.”
Feature: Fearing Trump’s deportations will break up her family, one woman is sending herself back to Mexico
Quebec Vasquez came to America when she was a kid. She built a life here and had a family.
Now, in response to the climate of fear caused by Donald Trump’s mass deportations, she has decided to return to the country of her birth, Richard Hall writes...
Fearful of Trump’s crackdown, one woman is deporting herself
Quebec Vasquez came to America when she was a kid. She built a life here and had a family. Now, in response to the climate of fear caused by Donald Trump’s mass deportations, she has decided to return to the country of her birth, Richard Hall writes
Cuts to federal agencies may soon affect every day Americans
Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s plan to slash thousands of jobs across agencies is already leaving large holes in the government, and may soon begin affecting everyday Americans,
Thousands of workers have been laid off from the Education Department, the Office of Personnel Management, the Department of Veterans Affairs and multiple others.
At the U.S. Forest Service, where some 3,400 workers are slated to be cut, wildfire prevention will be curtailed even in the aftermath of devastating LA wildfires.
At Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, half of the agency’s 2,800 probationary employees were cut while about 400 employees appear to have taken Trump’s “buy-out” offer.
Republican who salvaged Pete Hegseth is already ‘concerned’ with his comments on Ukraine
The Republican senator who salvaged Pete Hegseth’s chances of becoming President Donald Trump’s defense secretary said he was “disturbed” by his comments about Ukraine this week.
Senate Armed Services Chair Roger Wicker said Hegseth made “a rookie mistake” when he said that Ukraine should abandon hopes of a return to its pre-2014 borders while speaking to European defense ministers in Brussels.
During the first overseas trip in his official post, Hegseth also said Wednesday that Ukraine’s NATO membership was off the table.
The Mississippi senator told Politico that he was “puzzled” and “disturbed” by the comments.
Read the full story below.
Republican who salvaged Pete Hegseth is already ‘concerned’ with comments on Ukraine
GOP senator ‘disturbed’ by defense secretary’s remarks as Trump administration enters talks to end war
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments