✕ Close Donald Trump jokes about Chris Christie being his running mate

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Judge Arthur Engoron, who is presiding over Donald Trump‘s civil fraud trial in New York, reportedly suffered a bomb threat at his home on Thursday morning.

That followed the defendant’s latest attack on the justice on Truth Social for not allowing him to deliver his own closing argument at today’s hearing.

Mr Trump alleged that Judge Engoron and state attorney general Letitia James are working together to “screw” him, accusing them of “election interference” for scheduling Thursday’s session so close to the Iowa caucuses on Monday and labelling the trial “rigged and unfair”.

The Republican front-runner appeared on a Fox News town hall broadcast from Des Moines last night rather than join GOP rivals Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis for a CNN debate and tried to backtrack on his earlier declaration that he would be a dictator for the first day of his next term, should he win November’s presidential election.

“We’re going to do two things – the border, we’re going to make it so tight you can’t get in unless you come in legally,” he said.

“And the other is energy. We’re going to drill, baby drill. After that, I’m not going to be a dictator.”