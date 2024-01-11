Home of judge in Trump’s fraud trial swatted before closing arguments in NY court: Live updates
Republican accuses justice and state attorney general of trying to ‘screw’ him ahead of Iowa caucuses
Donald Trump jokes about Chris Christie being his running mate
Judge Arthur Engoron, who is presiding over Donald Trump‘s civil fraud trial in New York, reportedly suffered a bomb threat at his home on Thursday morning.
That followed the defendant’s latest attack on the justice on Truth Social for not allowing him to deliver his own closing argument at today’s hearing.
Mr Trump alleged that Judge Engoron and state attorney general Letitia James are working together to “screw” him, accusing them of “election interference” for scheduling Thursday’s session so close to the Iowa caucuses on Monday and labelling the trial “rigged and unfair”.
The Republican front-runner appeared on a Fox News town hall broadcast from Des Moines last night rather than join GOP rivals Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis for a CNN debate and tried to backtrack on his earlier declaration that he would be a dictator for the first day of his next term, should he win November’s presidential election.
“We’re going to do two things – the border, we’re going to make it so tight you can’t get in unless you come in legally,” he said.
“And the other is energy. We’re going to drill, baby drill. After that, I’m not going to be a dictator.”
Trump speaks to media on way into court
Donald Trump made brief remarks to the waiting media outside of the courtroom at the New York State Supreme Court in Lower Manhattan on his way to hear closing arguments in his civil fraud trial.
He called the trial an “unconstitutional witch hunt” and repeated his baseless claim that it was “election interference at the highest level, it’s a disgrace” adding that it was being conducted “in coordination with the White House and Joe Biden because he can’t win an election fairly”.
The former president said he would hold a press conference later on and bemoaned Justice Arthur Engoron’s ruling that he would not be allowed to make part of the closing argument in his defence, after his lawyers did not agree to parameters laid out by the judge.
Mr Trump reiterated his wish to speak in his defence.
The news conference will be held at 40 Wall Street in the early afternoon.
Former Trump aide decries GOP field’s defence of felony charges
Former Trump White House staffer turned CNN political commentator and co-host of The View Alyssa Farah Griffin echoes Chris Christie’s remarks as he bowed out of the nomination race yesterday.
The former New Jersey Governor called out his fellow Republican candidates for not attacking former president Donald Trump over his 91 felony charges and instead saying they would still support him.
Ms Griffin said on X on Thursday morning: “If Trump wins the nomination, it’s not because he worked for it. He hasn’t showed up to debates, he’s been in early states the least of any GOP candidate. It will be because his GOP opponents (other than Christie) decided to defend him against 91 felony charges.”
In an appearance on The View on Wednesday morning, former Republican lawmaker and key Trump adversary Liz Cheney said she found it difficult to imagine the GOP surviving given how caught up it is in the cult of personality.
Ms Cheney said she believes a new party needs to emerge as a home for conservative principles: “I believe the country has to have a party that’s based on conservative principles and values where we can engage with the Democrats on substance and on policy ... I think post-2024 election, we’re going to see just a huge tectonic shift in our politics.”
Watch below:
On the scene: Security tight at court after swatting incident
Alex Woodward is reporting for The Independent from the New York State Supreme Court in Lower Manhattan where he awaits the start of today’s closing arguments in the civil fraud trial of Donald Trump and the Trump Organization.
Security is tight today. I’m in the third of four lines for the courtroom. Typically I’d be in the room by now. The courthouse is adding extra layers of security but the trial is expected to resume today, per court spox.
The judge’s chief clerk Allison Greenfield is here.
The additional security is partially for Trump’s arrival. Police barricades, Secret Service, way more cops, and less court action in other unrelated hearings.
When [Trump] tells the court he’s coming, it kind of throws everything into rescheduling chaos. A jury trial was moved today, according to Judge Engoron’s emails to attorneys.
That level of security is now compounded by a threat to the judge just hours earlier.
Recap: Jimmy Kimmel roasts Trump’s ‘ridiculous’ claim presidents can kill rivals
The late night host roasted Trump and his legal team for saying the “most ridiculous answer imaginable” to whether a president should be immune from prosecution if they order a rival’s assassination by the US military.
On his Tuesday night show, Kimmel pointed out the absurdity of Trump attorney D John Sauer’s argument and joked about what it might unwittingly mean for the Republican.
“If the president can order SEAL Team Six to kill a political rival, Trump had better lock the doors at Mar-a-Lago because ‘Bazooka Joe’ Biden has every reason to blow it to kingdom come right now.”
Amelia Neath has more.
Jimmy Kimmel roasts Trump’s ‘ridiculous’ claim presidents can kill rivals
The late show host joked that if what, based on Mr Trump’s attorney’s claims, the former president better look out for ‘bazooka Joe Biden’
Nassau County police comment on bomb threat at Judge Engoron’s home
In a statement to The Independent regarding the bomb threat at Judge Arthur Engoron’s home this morning — hours before closing statements in the civil fraud trial of Donald Trump — a spokesperson said:
“At 5.30am, Nassau County Police Department conducted an investigation into a swatting incident at a home in Great Neck.
“At this time it has been deemed unfounded, the investigation is ongoing.”
The incident is just the latest in a rash of swatting incidents in which false reports are made to police with the aim of triggering a disruptive, or perhaps deadly, armed response to a property.
Recap: Trump again vows to be a day-one ‘dictator’ as he ices out rivals in frozen Iowa
Trump again vowed on Wednesday to seize dictatorial powers if elected to the nation’s highest office once more but attempted to walk back his frequently made promise to exact retribution on his political enemies during a second term in the White House.
The disgraced former president, who is currently facing more than 90 felony charges in four separate jurisdictions and is scheduled to go on trial in March for attempting a coup to keep himself in office after losing the 2020 election, promised to spend his first day of a second term ruling as an autocrat during a town hall broadcast on Fox News ahead of the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses.
Asked by a voter in the Hawkeye State – where temperatures have dropped below freezing – how he’d respond to critics who argue that restoring to him to power would unleash untold chaos upon the country, Mr Trump replied that the chaos of his first term was the fault of Democrats in the House of Representatives and law enforcement officials who conducted investigations into his conduct.
Here’s Andrew Feinberg’s report on last night’s action.
Trump again vows to be a day-one ‘dictator’ as he ices out rivals in frozen Iowa
As Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley argued it out on CNN in an apparent race for second place, the former president took part in a town hall on Fox News
Breaking: Trump trial judge suffered bomb threat at own home
Judge Arthur Engoron – the justice presiding over his civil fraud trial in New York, who has been the subject of regular attacks from the defendant on Truth Social – has suffered a bomb threat at his own home, according to The Daily Beast.
The alleged threat came hours after the former president’s latest tirade on the platform after the court’s release of an email exchange showing Trump’s lawyers refusing to commit their client to limiting his outbursts in their pitch for his delivery of closing arguments this morning.
It’s also the latest in a wave of violent threats targeting judges and prosecutors overseeing a growing number of legal challenges against him and the latest alleged threat to a US official amid a string of “swatting” attempts and bomb hoaxes across the country.
Special counsel Jack Smith, US district judge Tanya Chutkan and now Judge Engoron have all received violent threats in recent days.
Today’s hearing is expected go ahead as scheduled, despite this morning’s threat.
In a statement this morning, New York attorney general Letitia James said: “Before this trial began, the Court ruled in our favor and found that Donald Trump engaged in years of significant financial fraud and unjustly enriched himself and his family.
“Throughout this trial, we revealed the full scale and scope of that fraud.
“I am proud of the case we presented, and I am confident that the facts and the rule of law are on our side.”
Ariana Baio and Alex Woodward have this report.
Trump’s civil fraud trial judge faces bomb threat at his home
Threat arrived hours before closing arguments in Trump’s civil fraud trial
‘Just like he said’: Biden capitalises on Trump boasting about overturning Roe v Wade
President Joe Biden pushed home the message that reproductive rights are not safe in Republican hands as he emphasised his predecessor’s comments about being “proud” to have taken down Roe v Wade.
During last night’s town hall in Des Moines, rump boasted about removing the constitutional right to abortion, saying: “For 54 years, they were trying to get Roe v Wade terminated. And I did it and I’m proud to have done it”.
All three of Trump’s Supreme Court justices voted to overturn the landmark 1973 decision in the case Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization in June 2022.
The Biden-Harris HQ account posted this on X in response to Trump braggin that the ruling amounted to a “miracle”:
Gustaf Kilander has more.
‘Just like he said’: Biden capitalises on Trump boasting about overturning Roe v Wade
‘Trump brags about overturning Roe v Wade and supports banning abortion. Biden opposes banning abortion. You will have a binary choice this November,’ California Democrat says
Trump says he’s already chosen VP pick in Fox News town hall
He’s such a tease, isn’t he?
Rachel Sharp has this on his likely options.
Trump says he’s already chosen VP pick in Fox News town hall
Former president also had a rare moment of agreement with rival Chris Christie over the former governor’s hot mic incident
Trump defends making millions from foreign governments while president
Here’s what the Republican had to say about making fat stacks of cash while serving as commander-in-chief, following House Democrats’ findings last week.
Apparently it’s fine because the Founding Fathers did it!
Namita Singh reports.
Trump defends making millions from foreign governments while president
Trump claims George Washington set precedent duing his tenure as first president of US
