A hearing in former President Donald Trump’s classified documents case is set to begin on Friday as Judge Aileen Cannon entertains a motion from the ex-commander-in-chief’s legal team that Jack Smith was unlawfully appointed as special counsel.

Smith has brought charges for allegedly mishandling classified information in Florida and for his attempts to overturn the 2020 election in Washington DC.

The Trump argument that Smith’s appointment was illegal stems from the claim that Attorney General Merrick Garland doesn’t have the legal authority to appoint a special counsel who hasn’t been confirmed by the Senate.

The Department of Justice has argued that the attorney general has the power to appoint “inferior officers” – including special counsels.

This comes after Trump paid a rare compliment to his counterpart Joe Biden in the run-up to their first face-to-face debate, describing the current US president as a “worthy” opponent.

In an episode of the “All In” podcast, hosted by Silicon Valley entrepreneurs, Mr Trump said he did not want to “underestimate” Mr Biden.

“I assume he’s gonna be somebody that will be a worthy debater. ... I don’t want to underestimate him,” he said.