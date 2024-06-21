Trump classified documents case hearing over Jack Smith’s appointment as special counsel set to begin: Live updates
Trump legal team argues Attorney General Merrick Garland did not have the legal authority to appoint Jack Smith as special counsel
A hearing in former President Donald Trump’s classified documents case is set to begin on Friday as Judge Aileen Cannon entertains a motion from the ex-commander-in-chief’s legal team that Jack Smith was unlawfully appointed as special counsel.
Smith has brought charges for allegedly mishandling classified information in Florida and for his attempts to overturn the 2020 election in Washington DC.
The Trump argument that Smith’s appointment was illegal stems from the claim that Attorney General Merrick Garland doesn’t have the legal authority to appoint a special counsel who hasn’t been confirmed by the Senate.
The Department of Justice has argued that the attorney general has the power to appoint “inferior officers” – including special counsels.
This comes after Trump paid a rare compliment to his counterpart Joe Biden in the run-up to their first face-to-face debate, describing the current US president as a “worthy” opponent.
In an episode of the “All In” podcast, hosted by Silicon Valley entrepreneurs, Mr Trump said he did not want to “underestimate” Mr Biden.
“I assume he’s gonna be somebody that will be a worthy debater. ... I don’t want to underestimate him,” he said.
Trump campaign raises $141m in May to close funding gap to Biden
Donald Trump significantly outraised President Joe Biden in May, despite becoming the first US president to be convicted of a crime.
Trump’s campaign and the Republic National Committee (RNC) reported that they raised a massive $141m in May, however, they declined to report how much money the campaign had left in their funds at the end of the month, which they are not legally required to report until July.
The Biden campaign and the Democratic National Committee raised $85 million in May, with $212m sitting in the campaign’s bank at the end of the month, federal filings released on Thursday detailed. Reports suggest Trump has upwards of $170m. Trump was $100 million behind Mr. Biden at the start of April.
Filings show the Trump campaign had $116.5m cash on hand – not committed elsewhere – at the start of June, compared to $91.6m for the Biden campaign.
Trump campaign raises $141m in May to close funding gap to Biden
Joe Biden says his campaign raised $85m last month
Trump classified documents case hearing over Jack Smith’s appointment as special counsel set to begin
A hearing in former President Donald Trump’s classified documents case is set to begin on Friday as Judge Aileen Cannon entertains a motion from the ex-commander-in-chief’s legal team that Jack Smith was unlawfully appointed as special counsel.
Smith has brought charges for allegedly mishandling classified information in Florida and for his attempts to overturn the 2020 election in Washington DC.
The Trump argument that Smith’s appointment was illegal stems from the claim that Attorney General Merrick Garland doesn’t have the legal authority to appoint a special counsel who hasn’t been confirmed by the Senate.
The Department of Justice has argued that the attorney general has the power to appoint “inferior officers” – including special counsels.
In February, the Trump legal team filed a motion arguing that the appointments clause of the constitution “does not permit the Attorney General to appoint, without Senate confirmation, a private citizen and like-minded political ally to wield the prosecutorial power of the United States. As such, Jack Smith lacks the authority to prosecute this action.”
Cannon is giving more time to the challenge than other judges who have faced similar claims as other defendants have tried to argue that the work of the special counsel is invalid.
VIDEO: Biden preps at Camp David, Trump remains on campaign trail ahead of debate
Trump says foreign students who graduate from US colleges should ‘automatically’ get green cards
Trump has suggested that foreign students who graduate from US colleges should “automatically” receive green cards.
The former president made the suggestion on The All-In Podcast published on Thursday.
The comments are in stark contrast to his recent statements about making the biggest push for deportations of immigrants in the US illegally in American history.
The hosts of the podcast include tech venture capitalists David Sacks, Chamath Palihapitiya, and investor Jason Calacanis.
Calacinis asked Trump: “Can you please promise us you will give us more ability to import the best and brightest from around the world to America?”
“What I want to do, and what I will do, is you graduate from a college, I think you should get automatically, as part of your diploma, a green card to be able to stay in this country,” Trump said.
He added: “And that includes junior colleges too. Anybody graduates from a college, you go in there for two years or four years. If you graduate, or you get a doctorate degree from a college, you should be able to stay in this country.”
“You need a pool of people to work for your companies and they have to be smart people,” the former president told the podcast hosts.
“You need brilliant people and we force the brilliant people, the people that graduate from college, the people that are number one in their class from the best colleges,” he said. “You have to be able to recruit these people and keep the people.”
Biden allies ‘raising $10m’ to to fight Trump’s social media machine
A pro-Biden super PAC is said to be raising millions to fight the social media battle with Donald Trump – after a series of unflattering Biden videos were released from the former president’s camp.
The videos have amassed millions of views as Trump seeks to highlight Biden’s age, despite only being three years younger than his rival.
The super PAC Future Forward USA Action, backed by the likes of Facebook co-founder Dustin Moskovitz and LinkedIn founder Reed Hoffman, is reportedly raising at least $10 million to try and help better understand the algorithms that are helping Trump and his allies on social media platforms.
The plans also include collaborating with left-leaning influences to generate and spread new content online, two sources familiar with the plans told Reuters.
Biden allies ‘raising $10m’ to to fight Trump’s social media machine
‘Future Forward is around to help solve problems, and TikTok is a problem’
Trump classified documents judge was privately urged to pass it up by two federal judges
The judge in former President Donald Trump’s classified documents case, Judge Aileen Cannon, declined private requests from federal judges that she step aside from the case after she was assigned to it last year.
Two more experienced South Florida judges told her it would be best if she passed the case on, but Cannon chose to remain in charge of the proceedings, according to The New York Times.
A series of hearings to dismiss the case is set to begin shortly before Judge Cannon, including one that questions the legitimacy of special counsel Jack Smith’s appointment...
Trump classified documents case judge Aileen Cannon was privately urged to pass it up
Judge Aileen Cannon was urged by two more experienced jurists to pass on classified documents case after she was assigned to it in June last year
Trump will get the final word at next week’s first presidential debate
President Joe Biden won a coin toss ahead of next’s week presidential debate and chose where he will stand on the stage, instead of speaking last, when he squares off with Donald Trump.
That means Trump will now get the final word during closing statements at the first debate on CNN.
Alex Woodward has the details.
Trump will get the final word at first presidential debate
President Joe Biden will face his Republican rival on June 27 in Atlanta
Motion after motion puts Trump Florida case in slow motion as 3-day hearing begins
The federal judge presiding over the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump is hearing arguments Friday on a long-shot defense effort to get the indictment thrown out based on the claim that the prosecutor who brought the charges was illegally appointed.
The arguments over the legality of special counsel Jack Smith’s appointment kick off a three-day hearing that is set to continue next week and bring further delays to a criminal case that had been scheduled for trial last month but has been snarled by a pileup of unresolved legal disputes. The motion questioning Smith’s selection and funding by the Justice Department is one of multiple challenges to the indictment the defense has raised, so far unsuccessfully, in the year since the charges were brought.
Democrats are suddenly concerned about a law from 1873 — and with good reason
Eric Garcia writes:
On Thursday, Senator Tina Smith of Minnesota launched the next phase of Democrats’ push to protect abortion rights. She did so by introducing legislation to roll back the 1873 law that Democrats fear Republicans would use to ban medication abortion.
Smith is the only Senator who has worked at a Planned Parenthood clinic and she quickly became Senate Democrats’ leading policymaker on protecting abortion rights after the Dobbs v Jackson decision that killed Roe v Wade.
Her new legislation would repeal the Comstock Act of 1873, which targeted the mailing of contraceptives, pornography and anything “intended for producing abortion, or for any indecent or immoral use.” Comstock has largely not been enforced for the past 100 years, particularly after Roe. But now Democrats are worried it could make a legislative return.
Continue reading:
Why Democrats are suddenly so concerned about a law from 1873
The conservative playbook Project 2025 — which many believe lays out policy for a second Trump term — makes clear that Republicans intend to start using the rarely-invoked law again
Trump cuts fundraising deficit with Biden by half in two months
Donald Trump has cut the fundraising cash deficit with US president Joe Biden by at least half after he out-raised his counterpart by nearly double in May.
Mr Trump raised $56 million more than Mr Biden in May and $25 million more in April, despite being found guilty of 34 felonies at the end of that period.
Mr. Trump was a daunting $100 million behind Mr. Biden at the start of April.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments