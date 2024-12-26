Trump shares Christmas message as Denmark responds to Greenland threats by boosting defense: Live
Danish defense minister says country will spend $1.5 billion to ensire ‘stronger presence’ in Arctic
Donald Trump has posted his traditional rambling Christmas message calling out various foes, taunting adversaries, reiterating his desire for U.S. territorial expansionism — retaking the Panama Canal, incorporating Canada into the union, and buying Greenland.
A Danish official said an announcement that the country is boosting defense spending for Greenland, was an “irony of fate.”
Troels Lund Poulsen, the Danish defense minister, told the paper Jyllands-Posten Tuesday that the country plans to spend a “double-digit billion amount” in krone — about $1.5 billion — to make sure they have a “stronger presence” in the Arctic.
Trump said the “ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity” for the U.S., which operates a base in the territory’s northwest.
After seemingly joking about Canada becoming the “51st” state, the incoming president fired off ominous messages alleging the Panama Canal and Greenland pose serious economic and national security threats to the United States and might be targeted for some kind of annexation or purchase.
Meanwhile, the House of Representatives is reeling after an ethics committee report into former congressman Matt Gaetz “determined there is substantial evidence” that he paid tens of thousands of dollars for sex and used illicit drugs while he was a member of Congress.
Biden signs 50 bills into law on Christmas Eve
President Joe Biden spent Christmas Eve signing 50 bills into law, including one piece of legislation supported by Paris Hilton and another designating the bald eagle as the U.S. national bird.
The Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act, backed by Hilton, a socialite and activist, is designed to hold teenage treatment centers and care facilities accountable. Hilton spent time on Capitol Hill promoting the measure.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
GOP senator mocked for claiming Trump has brought Christmas ‘back in America’
GOP senator Tommy Tuberville has been mocked for claiming that Donald Trump brought Christmas “back in America.”
The Trump loyalist posted the festive message on social media platform X on Christmas Eve.
Rhian Lubin reports.
Trump trolls Canada in Christmas message by claiming ex-hockey star Wayne Gretzky should be PM – or governor
President-elect Donald Trump mocked Canada in his annual Christmas message by suggesting that the Trump-supporting ex-hockey star Wayne Gretzky be a candidate for prime minister “or governor.”
“I just left Wayne Gretzky, ‘The Great One’ as he is known in Ice Hockey circles,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Christmas Day. “I said, ‘Wayne, why don’t you run for Prime Minister of Canada, soon to be known as the Governor of Canada - You would win easily, you wouldn’t even have to campaign.’”
Gustaf Kilander reports.
Trump’s net worth rose by billions this year despite legal challenges and wild stock market. Here’s what it is now.
President-elect Donald Trump’s net worth ballooned from $2.5 billion to $6.1 billion during a year marred by legal struggles and assassination attempts.
Trump’s majority stake in his social media company, Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (TMTG) the parent company of Truth Social, was the main driver of this growth.
The president-elect began the year with a net worth of about $2.5 billion, according to Forbes. That was a decrease from his previous term in the White House when it reached $4 billion. His net worth was not as volatile before he became the owner of a publicly traded company, the outlet noted.
Read more:
Read more:
Canal threats, money-laundering claims and a hotel battle: Trump’s long, weird history with Panama
Donald Trump rattled North American diplomatic relations over the weekend with a threat to retake the Panama Canal, two and a half decades after the US transferred control of the vital global trade route to Panama.
In a series of posts on Truth Social, the president-elect accused the country of “ripping off” the US.
“Our Navy and Commerce have been treated in a very unfair and injudicious way,” Trump wrote. “The fees being charged by Panama are ridiculous, especially knowing the extraordinary generosity that has been bestowed to Panama by the US.”
Read more:
