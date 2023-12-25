Trump prays for his own 2024 campaign in Christmas video message: Live

✕ Close Donald Trump doubles down on anti-immigrant rhetoric after Supreme Court decision

In his annual holiday message, Donald Trump wished people a merry Christmas and asked God for “strength” in the year ahead in the hopes of winning the 2024 presidential election.

“We ask God to guide us, give us strength, and watch over us in this pivotal year ahead,” Mr Trump said in a roughly one-minute-long video posted to his Truth Social account on Christmas Eve.

“With his help, by this time next year, we will be well in our way to making America safer, stronger, great and more prosperous than ever before,” the former president added.

Looking to the next year, Mr Trump will be juggling four criminal trials that carry a total of 91 felony counts as well as his presidential campaign.

Though Mr Trump’s legal team is making a concerted effort to try and delay or dismiss the cases. On Saturday, his team asked an appeals court to throw out the 2020 federal election interference case against him on presidential immunity grounds.

“May 2024 be the best year of our lives,” Mr Trump said.