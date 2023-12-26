Trump hopes opponents ‘rot in hell’ in Christmas Truth Social rant: Live
Former president sent holiday message days after Supreme Court declined to rule in presidential immunity case
Donald Trump doubles down on anti-immigrant rhetoric after Supreme Court decision
Donald Trump marked Christmas by sharing a video compilation of his festive presidential speeches after spending more than half a day ranting about the 2024 presidential election and his various legal woes, including a festive wish that his opponents “rot in hell”.
The former president wrote: “Merry Christmas to all, including Crooked Joe Biden’s ONLY HOPE, Deranged Jack Smith, the out of control Lunatic who just hired outside attorneys, fresh from the SWAMP (unprecedented!), to help him with his poorly executed WITCH HUNT against ‘TRUMP’ and ‘MAGA’.”
The holiday greeting was also aimed at world leaders, “both good and bad”, and the “sick” thugs at home “looking to destroy our once great USA. MAY THEY ROT IN HELL. AGAIN, MERRY CHRISTMAS!”
Looking ahead to the next year, Mr Trump will be juggling four criminal trials that carry a total of 91 felony counts as well as his presidential campaign.
Mr Trump’s legal team is making a concerted effort to try and delay or dismiss the cases. On Saturday, his team asked an appeals court to throw out the 2020 federal election interference case against him on presidential immunity grounds.
Fox News host mocks viewers for sending him hate mail over his refusal to deny 2020 election
Fox News host Neil Cavuto took a few minutes on his show “Your World” to respond to hate mail from viewers on Thursday.
A few viewers were particularly disgruntled about Mr Cavuto’s refusal to reject the results of the 2020 election.
“Sad to watch an intelligent man proudly display his ignorance when Neil Cavuto insists with moral certitude that the 2020 election rigging absolutely did not occur,” a viewer named Kevin wrote to Mr Cavuto.
Former President Donald Trump and several of his associates are facing an array of legal headaches stemming from their false claims that the 2020 election was stolen, from felony charges to blockbuster payouts. In April, Fox News also reached a $787 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems, avoiding a trial that would examine the network’s coverage of false claims that 2020 election was rigged.
“So, Neil Cavuto, the Omnipotent One, has concluded that the last election wasn’t stolen,” JJ, another viewer, wrote. “Says who, fat head?”
Mr Cavuto did not mince words in his response to JJ.
“Well, says every rational human being on the planet,” he said. “That includes 38 investigations, scores of recounts, then recounts of recounts, and dozens of more court cases often led by Trump-appointed judges. Outside of that, take your pick.”
ICYMI: Trump’s projection spins ‘insurrectionist’ accusations back at Biden
President Joe Biden said there is “no question” that Donald Trump was responsible for fuelling an insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6. “It’s self-evident. You saw it all,” he told reporters on Wednesday.
“I’m not an insurrectionist,” the former president wrote on his Truth Social the next day. “Crooked Joe Biden is!!!”
He didn’t elaborate, but it’s the latest attempt from the frontrunner for the Republican nomination for president in 2024 to spin, or project, accusations against him toward those doing the accusing.
It’s a claim spread across his marathon rallies and on his social media. It’s echoed by his allies and supporters. And it only comes after Mr Trump faces criminal charges for his own attempts to overturn the results of millions of Americans’ votes in the 2020 presidential election, and the growing list of lawsuits threatening to remove him from 2024 ballots because of it.
WATCH: Ramaswamy says he is 'not a Plan B person' when asked if he'll join Trump's administration
Foul ad escalates claims that Donald Trump ‘smells’
The Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump PAC, released a foul ad doubling down on allegations that former president Donald Trump smells.
Claims around the former president’s alleged odour erupted earlier this week when former Illinois Republican representative Adam Kinzinger tweeted, “I’m genuinely surprised how people close to Trump haven’t talked about the odor. It’s truly something to behold. Wear a mask if you can.”
The Lincoln Project seized upon the resulting social media firestorm with a video advertisement on Saturday, with the caption: “Is that you Donald? #TrumpSmells.”
READ MORE:
The ad is called ‘Limburger,’ a cheese known for its pungent odour
WATCH: Donald Trump asks God for 'help' in his campaign next year in Christmas message
Trump’s ‘toe pads’ spark social media firestorm: ‘What an alpha male’
First there were Ron DeSantis’ alleged heeled boots, now there are Donald Trump’s “toe pads.”
Social media has not taken kindly to the discovery of the two black rectangular pads spotted under the former president’s feet while he was speaking at Mar-a-Lago.
“What is Trump standing on here? How often does he use these?” one account asked in an X post, which included a photo of Mr Trump’s shiny black shoes leaning on the pads.
One user joked, “trump toe pads, desantis’ heels - does the Republican Party have a foot fetish?”
READ MORE:
Speculation has erupted over why the former president uses two black rectangular pads under his feet
Trump has spent months attacking ‘bird brain’ Nikki Haley. Now he’s mulling her for VP
After spending months lashing out at his closest Republican rival in the 2024 race, Donald Trump is now said to be considering her as his second in command if he retakes the White House.
Multiple insiders told Politico and CBS News that the former president has been asking allies what they think about him picking Nikki Haley as vice president if he secures the GOP nomination.
“What do you think of Nikki?” Mr Trump has reportedly asked.
The suggestion, however, has been widely panned by his inner circle, with the sources saying that Mr Trump’s allies and advisors are trying to warn him off the idea – arguing that Ms Haley does not fit with his Maga base.
READ MORE:
Nikki Haley is closing in on Donald Trump in the polls – making her his closest Republican rival in the 2024 race
‘MAY THEY ROT IN HELL. AGAIN, MERRY CHRISTMAS!'
Donald Trump’s Christmas messages included a call for his political opponents and criminal accusers to “rot in hell.”
He made the post on Truth Social on Christmas Day.
“Merry Christmas to all, including Crooked Joe Biden’s ONLY HOPE, Deranged Jack Smith, the out of control Lunatic who just hired outside attorneys, fresh from the SWAMP (unprecedented!), to help him with his poorly executed WITCH HUNT against “TRUMP” and “MAGA.” Included also are World Leaders, both good and bad, but none of which are as evil and “sick” as the THUGS we have inside our Country who, with their Open Borders, INFLATION, Afghanistan Surrender, Green New Scam, High Taxes, No Energy Independence, Woke Military, Russia/Ukraine, Israel/Iran, All Electric Car Lunacy, and so much more, are looking to destroy our once great USA. MAY THEY ROT IN HELL. AGAIN, MERRY CHRISTMAS!”
Lindsey Graham declares ‘war’ on New York over Chick-fil-A bill
Donald Trump ally Lindsey Graham is vowing to protect Chick-fil-A’s right to remain closed on Sundays – even going as far as to declare “war” on a proposed New York bill that would force restaurants located on the thruway to remain open every day of the week.
For decades, Chick-fil-A, a fast-food restaurant known for its chicken, has operated under the policy of remaining closed on Sundays due to the founder’s Christian beliefs.
But now, a bill proposed by the New York Assembly to expand food options for motorists on the thruway threatens the future of that.
READ MORE:
Proposed legislation in New York would force restuarants located on the thruway to remain open seven days a week
Joe Rogan left red-faced as he incorrectly blames Trump gaffe on Biden
The controversial podcast host went on a rant on his show this week, mocking the Democratic president for making “no sense at all” and questioning his mental competence – a favourite pasttime of conservative figures.
In the segment, during an interview with MMA fighter Bo Nickal, Rogan claimed that Mr Biden had recently incorrectly claimed that the US lost the Revolutionary War because “they didn’t have enough airports”.
But, it turned out that the comments weren’t made by Mr Biden at all – but were actually said by former Republican president Mr Trump.
READ MORE:
Controversial podcast host was fact-checked and schooled by his own team in embarrassing on-air moment
