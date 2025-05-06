Watch live: Donald Trump and Canadian prime minister Mark Carney meet for crunch trade talks
Watch live as Donald Trump welcomes Mark Carney to the White House on Tuesday, 6 May, for the first time since the newly elected Canadian prime minister won the federal election.
The meeting comes days after the former Bank of England governor secured the victory following a campaign that focused on the US president.
Mr Carney is expected to make a bid for a deal on trade and national security, while hoping to reset strained US-Canada relations.
It comes after Mr Trump's repeated threats to annex Canada and make it the "51st state," and the imposition of sweeping 25 per cent tariffs.
Of their intentions behind the meeting, Mr Carney said he is going to Washington to “get the best deal for Canada" — while Mr Trump said on Monday that he is "not sure what Carney wants to see him about."
Mr Trump then conceded: “I guess he wants to make a deal. Everybody does.”
