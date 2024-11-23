Trump planning to fire DoJ lawyers who investigated him, names pick for key post of treasury secretary: Live
President-elect pledges to fire attorneys who worked alongside Special Counsel Jack Smith as he names hedge fund manager Scott Bessent to head treasury
Donald Trump is set to fire the attorneys who worked alongside Special Counsel Jack Smith on two federal investigations into the president-elect and use the Department of Justice to probe the 2020 election, according to The Washington Post.
The attorneys who may become caught up in the firings include career professionals who are usually protected from such revenge efforts.
Trump is set to put together teams of investigators to look for evidence that there was fraud in battleground states in the 2020 election, according to The Post. There’s no evidence that fraud affected the outcome of the 2020 election.
Meanwhile, Trump announced that his pick for the job of treasury secretary is hedge fund manager Scott Bessent.
Trump called Bessent “one of the World’s foremost International Investors and Geopolitical and Economic Strategists.”
In a flurry of announcements on Friday night, Trump revealed his picks to lead the Office of Management and Budget, the Department of Housing and Urban Development, the FDA, the CDC, the Office of the Surgeon General, and the Department of Labor.
Trump’s campaign team celebrated his hush money trial sentencing being indefinitely postponed by Justice Juan Merchan on Friday, calling it “a decisive win” in a “Witch Hunt” case.
Pam Bondi, the woman Trump has tapped to be his next attorney general, found herself caught up in a canine custody battle where she was accused of stealing a pet dog.
Bondi, 59, adopted a St. Bernard after it was separated from its family by Hurricane Katrina in 2005 from Florida’s Pinellas County Humane Society. She changed its name from Master Tank to Noah.
When the animal’s true owners, Louisiana couple Steve and Dorreen Couture, tracked Master Tank down to Bondi’s home in Tampa Bay in January 2006 and found him in the lawyer’s custody, their request for his return was refused.
Instead, Bondi accused the grandparents of neglecting the animal.
“I took a dog who was a walking skeleton,” she told The St Petersburg Times at the time.
“If I thought I was sending him to a stable environment, where he would be cared for, as hard as it would be, I’d put him in my car and drive him back myself.
The Coutures denied her accusation, revealing that Master Tank had suffered from heartworms since he was 10 months old and continued to demand his return.
The family sued and a 16-month legal battle ensued, which ended with the two sides settling before the dispute came to trial.
Bondi eventually returned Master Tank to the Coutures with a supply of food and medication.
Texas approves Bible-based lessons in public schools
The Texas State Board of Education has approved the use of Bible-based lessons in public elementary schools.
Officials voted 8-7 on the measure during a hearing in Austin on Friday. The new curriculum, developed by Bluebonnet Learning and the Texas Education Agency, pertains to reading and language arts lessons for kids in grades K-5 and math lessons for kids in grades K-8.
The teachings call into question the constitutionally of such tax-payer-funded instruction. It remains unclear if the curriculum would violate the Establishment Clause in the First Amendment, which prohibits the government from establishing a religion or providing official support for a religion.
The instruction includes lessons on Biblical beliefs, including the stories of Moses, the Good Samaritan, the Golden Rule and readings from the Book of Genesis.
The curriculum is optional but schools could get additional funding if they implement the teachings, set to be available to educators in August 2025.
Trump’s new AG pick didn’t pursue lawsuit against Trump University – after he donated $25k to her campaign
The incoming Trump administration didn’t waste any time on Thursday after Matt Gaetz said that he was dropping his bid to become attorney general. Soon afterward it announced that Pam Bondi, the former attorney general of Florida, would seek the top position at the Justice Department instead.
Bondi, 59, who served as Florida’s attorney general from 2011 to 2019 and represented the president-elect at his first impeachment trial in the Senate, is both an experienced public official and a long-time Trump ally.
Trump picks Scott Bessent for treasury as he announces flurry of cabinet picks
President-elect Donald Trump announced a flurry of nominations on Friday night, revealing his choices to lead the Treasury Department, the Office of Management and Budget, the Department of Housing and Urban Development, the FDA, the CDC, the Office of the Surgeon General, and the Department of Labor.
Trump will fire Jack Smith’s lawyers and use the DoJ to investigate the 2020 election, report says
President-elect Donald Trump is reportedly set to attempt to fire the attorneys who worked with Special Counsel Jack Smith investigating the former president for his alleged mishandling of classified documents and for his connection to the Capitol riot.
Those affected are likely to include career professionals usually shielded from such revenge efforts, , according to The Washington Post.
Trump is also set to put together groups to look for evidence that the 2020 election was riddled with fraud.
Americans view Trump more ‘warmly’ now than after previous elections
After a contentious presidential election cycle, approximately 43 percent of people said they feel “very warm” or “warm” toward the president-elect in a new poll conducted by Pew Research Center.
Grimes says Elon Musk is ‘unrecognizable’ as she speaks out about bitter custody battle
Grimes has said that her former partner and father of her child Elon Musk has become “unrecognizable” as she opened up about her bitter custody battle with the tech billionaire.
The Canadian musician, real name Claire Elise Boucher, said she had spent a year “locked in battle” with Musk over her rights as a mother and that her social media posts had been used against her.
It comes after it was reported that the former couple’s custody battle over their three children; four-year-old X Æ A-12, also known as baby X; two-year-old Exa; and two-year-old Tau, had been resolved.
Pete Hegseth once made ominous prediction about ‘civil war’ if Democrats won the election
Pete Hegseth, Donald Trump’s pick for defense secretary, has said that leftists are America’s “internal enemies” and suggested a Democratic victory could have ended in a civil war.
Trump named the 44-year-old veteran and Fox News host as his nominee for secretary of defense earlier this month. Now, The Guardian reports the man who could lead the Pentagon once wrote in 2020 that the U.S. might undergo “civil war” if Democrats won.
In his book American Crusade, Hegseth laid out “the strategy we must employ in order to defeat America’s internal enemies” and called on the GOP to “mock, humiliate, intimidate, and crush our leftist opponents.”
“America will decline and die,” Hegseth wrote, referring to a now-moot future where Joe Biden won the election, according to The Guardian. “A national divorce will ensue. Outnumbered freedom lovers will fight back.”
The U.S. armed forces are similarly-minded freedom lovers who would have to “make a choice,” he continued.
If confirmed, Hegseth would lead the Pentagon and assume the second-most powerful position in the military’s chain of command.
Tulsi Gabbard was placed on TSA watch list over her foreign travel and connections, says report
President-elect Donald Trump’s choice to be his director of national intelligence, former Democratic Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, was briefly put on a watchlist by the Transportation Security Administration, according to CNN.
The list leads to certain individuals being chosen for additional screening before flights. She was added to the list after her patterns of travel and foreign connections triggered a government algorithm this year, three sources told the network.
But Gabbard was soon removed from the list, called “Quiet Skies.” Her removal came after she publicly claimed that she had been put on a “secret terror watchlist.”
