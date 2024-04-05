✕ Close Donald Trump says 5 November will be ‘Christian Visibility Day’

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Donald Trump has refiled paperwork for the bond to appeal his New York civil fraud trial ruling, but Attorney General Letitia James says she needs more information about the company underwriting the $175m.

Her office filed notice on Thursday asking for evidence that Knight Specialty Insurance Company (KSIC) can pay up if needed. The former president would remain on the hook for the remainder of the total $464m judgment against him should his appeal fail.

Regarding his criminal cases, Mr Trump has been dealt two other legal blows this week.

In his Manhattan hush-money case, his bid to have the trial delayed on the grounds of presidential immunity was rejected by Judge Juan Merchan, who has also expanded a gag order on the former president.

Meanwhile, in Florida, Judge Aileen Cannon has denied his motion to dismiss the classified documents case based on the Presidential Records Act, which Mr Trump claims gave him the authority to retain papers containing national security information.

Judge Cannon also denied Special Counsel Jack Smith’s request for a prompt ruling on jury instructions prior to trial.

She called the prosecution’s request “unprecedented and unjust”. Mr Smith has criticised the judge’s handling of the case.