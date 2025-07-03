Trump bill latest: Breakthrough as ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’ set for floor vote after president rants ‘MAGA is not happy’
President’s tax and spending plan advances after long night of haggling with Republican holdouts
President Donald Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill” has passed a key procedural hurdle after a long night of haggling with Republicans, setting the stage for a floor vote in the House of Representatives on Thursday morning.
Earlier, Trump took to Truth Social to express his frustration, telling his party: “Largest Tax Cuts in History and a Booming Economy vs. Biggest Tax Increase in History, and a Failed Economy. What are the Republicans waiting for??? What are you trying to prove??? MAGA IS NOT HAPPY, AND IT’S COSTING YOU VOTES!!!”
Trump’s bill aims to increase funding for defense and border security at the expense of welfare programs while increasing the national debt and has divided the GOP, whose narrow 220-212 majority in the House permits only three defections.
On Wednesday, a crisis meeting took place at the White House aimed at convincing members of the House Freedom Caucus to get on board.
The House passed an earlier draft in May but it has since been drastically revised in the Senate, which required a tie-breaking vote from Vice President JD Vance to force through on Tuesday.
Trump has set a loose deadline of July 4 to sign the bill, which his party has claimed leaves it too little time.
What you need to know...
Republicans accused of folding ‘like cheap lawn chairs’
With the debate ongoing in the House ahead of the upcoming vote, anticipated later this morning, California Democratic Rep. Linda Sanchez got in this zinging line about GOP members like Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski who make a point of expressing their unhappiness with legislation like this and then vote for it anyway.
Johnson promises early vote will bring ‘happy surprise’ with morning coffee
In pictures: Tired Republicans emerge from House chamber
This was the scene on Capitol Hill a short while ago.
‘What are you trying to prove???’
This is the last we heard from the president in the wee hours of the morning, berating his side on Truth Social for failing to fall in line behind his agenda, which, shortly after, they did.
Recap: Republicans pass key procedural hurdle after long night of talks to set up final floor vote
So, if you’re just joining us, following a day of closed-door meetings both on Capitol Hill and at the White House, lawmakers cleared a final procedural hurdle needed to begin debate on the bill in a 219-213 vote around 3.30am ET (8.30am GMT).
Pennsylvania Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick was the only resistor, with even Thomas Massie falling in line.
Lawmakers then reopened debate for a final vote that is expected around 5.30am or 6am approximately.
An earlier procedural vote was held open for seven hours on Wednesday, giving President Donald Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson time to convince holdouts to back the president’s signature bill.
Johnson had expressed optimism on Wednesday night, saying lawmakers had a “long, productive day” discussing the issues.
After the vote he praised Trump for making phone calls to the holdouts through the early hours of Thursday morning.
“There couldn't be a more engaged and involved president,” Johnson told reporters.
Breaking: ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’ clears procedural hurdle in the House
The rule vote has finally passed after a long night of haggling, meaning the president’s agenda can finally come to the House floor for a vote.
We’re now looking at an 8am ET (1pm GMT) start time for that to happen.
AOC blasts Trump’s bill as ‘a deal with the devil’ as she gives emotional floor speech trying to stop its passage
New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slammed President Donald Trump’s domestic megabill as a “deal with the devil” in an emotional speech on the House floor.
The House of Representatives returned to business on Wednesday to take up the Senate’s version of Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill.” In her speech, Ocasio-Cortez referred to one of Trump’s top campaign promises included in the legislation, no taxes on tips, as a “scam” as she referenced her own past work as a bartender.
“On this point of tax on tips, as one of the only people in this body who has lived off of tips, I want to tell you a little bit about the scam of that text, a little bit of the fine print there,” said Ocasio-Cortez, before going on to note that the provision has a limit of $25,000 per year. The legislation doesn’t include the tax break for those earning more than $150,000 a year.
The congresswoman argued that the bill would be “jacking up” taxes for lower-income Americans. The legislation extends tax cuts initially passed in 2017 during Trump’s first stint in the White House.
Trump wants to use bill-signing as a photo-op for 4 July, Seth Magaziner says
With the fate of Trump’s sweeping tax and spending bill still in limbo, Democrats used procedural tactics to voice their opposition and slow down its path to a final vote in the House.
Democratic Representative Seth Magaziner criticised Republicans for backing a harmful bill, accusing them of abandoning their principles to satisfy Trump’s desire for a symbolic 4 July signing moment.
He told The New York Times: “When we say the Republican Party has turned into a cult, this is what we mean. Our Republican colleagues are pushing a bill that would throw their constituents under the bus, a bill that flies in the face of everything they claim to stand for, all because Donald Trump wants a bill-signing photo-op by the Fourth of July.”
House split 217-207 against moving bill forward as vote rolls on
The House is currently voting on whether to advance Trump’s bill, and the count stands at 217 against and 207 in favour — with five Republicans opposing it.
Speaker Mike Johnson can only afford to lose three GOP votes, so he must convince some holdouts to switch.
Eight Republicans still haven’t voted, and members can change their vote until the session ends.
