Trump brags about debate performance while New York Times calls for Biden to drop out: Live
Biden and Trump squared-off at a CNN-moderated debate this week
President Joe Biden is facing mounting criticisms and calls for him to step out of the 2024 presidential race after his poor performance in the debate against Donald Trump – this time with the New York Times editorial board calling for him to drop out
“The clearest path for Democrats to defeat a candidate defined by his lies is to deal truthfully with the American public: acknowledge that Mr. Biden can’t continue his race, and create a process to select someone more capable to stand in his place to defeat Mr. Trump in November,” the editorial board wrote on Friday.
It arrives after the president gave a fiery speech at a campaign rally in North Carolina where he acknowledged his age and limitations but said the stakes were too high and promised he could do the job
Meanwhile, Trump is capitalizing on the opportunity to flaunt his better-perceived performance during the debate by bragging on Truth Social. The former president claimed reporters praised him for having the “greatest debate performance”
Trump repeated lies and falsehoods throughout, often failing to answer questions. He declined to directly answer if he would accept November’s results.
I was at the Trump-Biden presidential debate and it became very clear what had gone wrong
Voices: Behind the scenes at the first debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, the buzzy atmosphere of the spin room descended into horror-struck silence within the first few minutes of the president opening his mouth. While Trump told bombastic lies in front of us, Biden struggled to recall what were obviously canned responses.
At one point, a former prominent TV commentator got up from their seat and start pacing back and forth, worriedly. Biden aides and surrogates, who had been in constant communication with each of us throughout the day, fell silent, one by one.
Philadelphia inquirer calls on Trump to drop out of presidential race
The editorial board of The Philadelphia Inquirer has called on Donald Trump to drop out of the 2024 presidential race – one day after The New York Times called on President Joe Biden to drop out.
“President Joe Biden’s debate performance was a disaster. His disjointed responses and dazed look sparked calls for him to drop out of the presidential race,” the editorial board wrote.
“But lost in the hand wringing was Donald Trump’s usual bombastic litany of lies, hyperbole, bigotry, ignorance, and fear mongering. His performance demonstrated once again that he is a danger to democracy and unfit for office.”
The op-ed warned that four more years of Trump would be “more lies, grievance, narcissism, and hate.”
Watch: Trump claims ‘big victory’ over Biden one day after presidential debate
Biden tries to reassure donors after poor debate performance
President Joe Biden sought to reassure donors that he is capable of winning the 2024 presidential election and holding office over the weekend after his poor performance in the first debate sent fears through the Democratic Party.
“I didn’t have a great night but neither did Trump,” Biden said on Saturday while meeting with supporters in New York.
“Donald Trump is a genuine threat,” Biden said. “[He] will destroy democracy. I will defend it.”
“I promise you we’re gonna win this election,” Biden said.
Kremlin refuses to comment after Trump claims he would settle war
The Kremlin has refused to comment on Donald Trump’s claim he would “settle the war” in Ukraine if he was re-elected in November.
Trump made the claim during Thursday’s US presidential debate, where he and President Joe Biden competed to appear tougher on foreign policy.
“As far as Russia and Ukraine, if we had a real president, a president that knew – that was respected by Putin, he would have never – he would have never invaded Ukraine,” he said.
Biden called Putin a “war criminal” and warned that if Russia is allowed to succeed, the Russian president would not stop at Kyiv.
“He wants all of Ukraine. That’s what he wants,” Biden said. “He’s killed thousands and thousands of people,” the president added.
Putin was repeatedly referenced by both US presidential candidates during Thursday’s election debate as they vied to show who was tougher on foreign policy. “Go ahead, let Putin go in and control Ukraine, and then move on to Poland and other places. See what happens then. He has no idea what the hell he’s talking about,” Biden said of Trump.
Watch: Kamala Harris says Donald Trump ‘lied over and over and over again’ in first debate
Black Americans share workplace photos after Trump’s ‘Black jobs’ line
Donald Trump’s unsubstantiated claim that migrants threaten the availability of “Black jobs” during the first presidential debate has Black people, including members of Congress, asking: what is a Black job?
“They’re taking Black jobs and they’re taking Hispanic jobs. And you haven’t seen it yet, but you’re going to see something that’s going to be the worst in our history,” Trump said on Thursday night.
Ariana Baio reports:
Who could replace Joe Biden?
Thursday’s debate in Atlanta, Georgia, was the president’s shot to bat away concerns about whether he can effectively serve a second term, one that would end well into his 80s.
Instead, battling a cold, Biden appeared raspy and hoarse onstage while appearing to forget words at times and at other points seemingly losing track of his point altogether.
Democratic sources who spoke to The Independent and a wide range of other media outlets after the debate were in panic mode.
Will the Supreme Court’s Jan 6 decision affect Trump?
The Supreme Court’s decision to narrow how Jan. 6 defendants may be charged with “obstruction of an official proceeding” will likely only not impact Donald Trump’s federal election interference case.
On Friday, the majority of the Supreme Court justices agreed the government needs to establish that a defendant attempted to or “impaired the availability or integrity” of a record, document, object or thing used in an official proceeding to charge someone with obstruction of an official proceeding.
They argued that the criminal charge was intended to be used in white-collar crime cases and, without specificities, could be used broadly just to give prosecutions the ability to seek 20-year maximum sentences.
Trump is unlikely to see significant change in the charges brought by Special Counsel Jack Smith. He previously indicated the former president’s interference with fake electoral vote certificates would still fall under the new interpretation.
Democratic lawmakers are openly urging Biden to skip out on next debate
Biden officials have said the president has no plans to drop out and that he plans on taking part in the debate set to be hosted by ABC News in the fall.
Gustaf Kilander reports:
Dems lawmakers are openly urging Biden to skip out on next debate
Elected Democrats urge Biden to either not take part in next debate or make sure the format is changed
