President Joe Biden is facing mounting criticisms and calls for him to step out of the 2024 presidential race after his poor performance in the debate against Donald Trump – this time with the New York Times editorial board calling for him to drop out
“The clearest path for Democrats to defeat a candidate defined by his lies is to deal truthfully with the American public: acknowledge that Mr. Biden can’t continue his race, and create a process to select someone more capable to stand in his place to defeat Mr. Trump in November,” the editorial board wrote on Friday.
It arrives after the president gave a fiery speech at a campaign rally in North Carolina where he acknowledged his age and limitations but said the stakes were too high and promised he could do the job
Meanwhile, Trump is capitalizing on the opportunity to flaunt his better-perceived performance during the debate by bragging on Truth Social. The former president claimed reporters praised him for having the “greatest debate performance”
Trump repeated lies and falsehoods throughout, often failing to answer questions. He declined to directly answer if he would accept November’s results.
The editorial comes after the president appeared frail during the Thursday evening debate. His voice was soft and raspy, which his campaign attributed to a cold. He also interrupted himself and gave rambling answers to multiple questions. Vice President Kamala Harris even admitted Biden struggled: “Yes, it was a slow start,” she said Thursday. “That’s obvious to everyone.”
“The president appeared on Thursday night as the shadow of a great public servant,” the board wrote on Friday night. “He struggled to explain what he would accomplish in a second term.
“He struggled to respond to Mr. Trump’s provocations,” the board continued. “He struggled to hold Mr. Trump accountable for his lies, his failures and his chilling plans. More than once, he struggled to make it to the end of a sentence.”
While the editorial board said Biden would be their “unequivocal” pick over Trump, they called on the Democratic party to put forward a new candidate.
Biden tells Trump he has ‘morals of an alley cat’
Joe Biden laid into Donald Trump over his alleged affair with porn star Stormy Daniels at the first debate, slamming the former president for having the “morals of an alley cat”.
The debate in Atlanta was widely seen as a chaotic performance with the president stumbling over answers and rambling. Trump meanwhile spouted lies and falsehoods throughout, mostly failing to answer questions and had to be pressed three times on whether he would accept the 2024 election results.
Biden’s remarks, referencing Trump’s alleged affair and sexual abuse civil lawsuit brought by writer E Jean Carroll, came after he attacked his son, Hunter Biden, who was recently found guilty on federal gun charges.
Katie Hawkinson has the story.
Trump claims ‘big victory’ over Biden one day after presidential debate
Donald Trump claimed he had a "big victory" against Joe Biden one day after the first television debate of the 2024 presidential election cycle. The current US president struggled badly against his opponent as Democrats looked on in horror, appearing low in energy during the CNN showdown in Atlanta, Georgia. Mr Biden's predecessor, meanwhile, repeated lies and falsehoods throughout the exchange; He often failed to answer questions and was pressed three times on whether he would accept November’s results. "We had a big victory against a man that really is looking to destroy our country," Trump claimed.
Biden comes out swinging at Trump after debate disaster
Hours after the first presidential debate, where he struggled to keep up with Donald Trump’s avalanche of lies and couldn’t to string together coherent sentences,a visibly energized Joe Biden acknowledged the previous night’s failures in fired-up remarks to a raucous rally crowd in North Carolina.
Alex Woodward reports.
ICYMI: Trump bulldozes Biden with lies while stumbling president fails to keep up
It took less than 10 minutes for President Joe Biden to nearly completely freeze for four seconds before mistakenly blurting out that he “beat Medicare.”
The president has spent the last several years underscoring Donald Trump’s antidemocratic threat and the nation’s slide into autocracy under his administration.
But within minutes into their debate rematch ahead of the 2024 presidential election on Thursday, it appeared that the only thing standing in the way of that dark vision of America’s future was a frail 81-year-old man who couldn’t respond to a 90-minute stream of lies.
Alex Woodward reports.
Biden makes pit stop at Waffle House in Atlanta after first presidential debate
Joe Biden and his wife Jill stopped at a Waffle House in the Atlanta area early on Friday morning (28 June) and told customers “I think we did well” in the presidential debate. The unexpected visit came shortly after the president’s heated clash with rival Donald Trump on CNN. Walking into the restaurant, the pair were warmly received by diners and staff, with many taking the opportunity to snap photos and share a few words with the president and first lady. During Thursday night’s debate, Biden sounded hoarse and delivered a shaky, halting performance while his Republican rival Trump battered him with a series of often false attacks.
On Thursday night as America watched, two elderly men squabbled over gold handicaps
The first US presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump on Thursday took an unexpected turn after they got into an argument over golf when asked about their ability to serve as president well into their 80s.
Mr Biden’s performance was marked by rambling answers, while Mr Trump spent the debate spreading misinformation and failing to answer questions.
And then, as Alisha Rahaman Sarkar reports, golf came up...
Gloomy Joe Scarborough laments Trump will be next president
Joe Scarborough declared that Donald Trump will be the next US president “unless there’s a change,” hinting that it was time for Joe Biden to step aside.
The 81-year-old president hoped to silence critics who’ve questioned his age and mental fitness during Thursday evening’s first televised debate of the 2024 election on CNN.
But instead, Biden sometimes appeared to struggle stringing together a coherent sentence, would lose his train of thought and, at points, freeze up completely.
James Liddell has the story.
Key takeaways from the first Biden-Trump debate
It was a night of misinformation, abortion, and Democratic panic, as Katie Hawkinson reports.
Biden freezes mid-answer during presidential election debate
Joe Biden appeared to freeze and stumble over his words during the first presidential debate on Thursday night (27 June). At times, the US president struggled to stem a barrage of attacks and false claims from his Republican rival Donald Trump. The Biden campaign had hoped that a strong debate would quell concerns among voters that the 81-year-old Democratic incumbent is too old to serve a second four-year term. Instead, a hoarse-sounding Biden stumbled over his words, especially in the early stages of the debate. Two White House officials said mid-debate that the president had a cold, but that only further reflected anxiety about his performance.
