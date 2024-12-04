Trump asks Peter Navarro to return as trade adviser; Pete Hegseth to ‘keep fighting’ amid controversies: Live
President-elect’s pick for defense secretary dogged by allegations of sexual assault, drunkenness, Islamophobia and mismanagement of a non-profit, as Ron DeSantis floated as possible alternative
Donald Trump’s nominee for secretary of defense, former Fox News weekend anchor Pete Hegseth, continues to be dogged by allegations about his past, potentially making his confirmation less likely and splitting right-wing media on his prospects as his candidacy faces an “absolutely critical day” on Wednesday.
Hegseth is due to take questions from the House Republican Study Committee today as well as appearing on Fox News.
His mother Penelope appeared on the network earlier to defend him, having previously criticized her son’s behavior towards women in a letter. The Trump transition team is reportedly considering alternatives to lead the Pentagon — surprisingly including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
On Tuesday, Trump’s pick to serve as administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Sheriff Chad Chronister, withdrew from consideration, posting on X that he would be declining the “honor of a lifetime” after “the gravity of this very important responsibility set in”.
In a slew of appointments on Wednesday morning, the president-elect asked his former trade adviser Peter Navarro to return in a similar role for his new administration. Trump also picked a NASA administrator, a secretary of the army, and an ambassador for hostage affairs.
'Amtrak Joe' Biden uses his visit to Angola to promote a major African rail project
Even in the waning days of his presidency and thousands of miles from home, U.S. President Joe Biden is finding ways to celebrate trains.
Biden is using his third and final day in Angola to showcase the Lobito Corridor railway, where the U.S. and key allies are investing heavily to refurbish 800 miles (1,300 kilometers) of train lines in Zambia, Congo and Angola.
The project aims to advance the U.S. presence in a region rich in cobalt, copper and other critical minerals used in batteries for electric vehicles, electronic devices and clean energy technologies. By the end of the decade, the rail line could even go a long way toward linking southern Africa’s western coast with the continent’s eastern edge.
Trump says he withdrew DEA pick in rant at Wall Street Journal
It’s a busy morning on Truth Social for the president-elect.
Donald Trump has now lashed out at The Wall Street Journal over its coverage of Sheriff Chad Chronister’s decision to step back as the pick to run the Drug Enforcement Administration.
The president-elect says that it was he who pulled Chronister from consideration for the role “because I did not like what he said to my pastors and other supporters”.
This appears to be a reference to the Hillsborough County sheriff’s enforcement of Covid-19 restrictions during the pandemic — including the arrest of Ronald Howard-Browne, the pastor of The River at Tampa Bay Church, for holding church services in violation of state and local public health orders, The New York Post reports.
Trump also took issue with the Journal’s characterization of the news as his “latest setback” following the withdrawal of Matt Gaetz as nominee for attorney general, and the increasingly difficult battle faced by Pete Hegseth to be secretary of defense.
Here’s what the president-elect had to say in full:
The Wall Street Journal is becoming more and more obnoxious and unreadable. Today’s main headline is: “Trump’s DEA Pick Pulls Out In Latest Setback.” With all that’s happening in the World, this is their Number One story of the day. Besides, he didn’t pull out, I pulled him out, because I did not like what he said to my pastors and other supporters. But, more importantly, what’s my “latest” setback??? I just won the Presidency of the United States! They haven’t written a good story about me in YEARS. Somebody over there ought to look at what they’re doing. The only one worse than them is stupid, China-centric Forbes Magazine!
MTG and Laura Loomer come to blows — again!
MAGA Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and far-right activist Laura Loomer have once again come to blows – this time over President Joe Biden’s controversial decision to pardon his son Hunter Biden.
James Liddell has the story.
MTG and Laura Loomer come to blows again — this time over Hunter Biden’s pardon
‘MTG admits she has done something that would make her need a pardon,’ Loomer said on X
Trump picks billionaire commercial astronaut as NASA head
In a morning of appointments, President-elect Donald Trump has chosen commercial astronaut and billionaire Jared Isaacman to lead NASA.
Isaacman commanded spaceflights for SpaceX and the Polaris Program, becoming the first private citizen to perform a spacewalk earlier this year.
I am delighted to nominate Jared Isaacman, an accomplished business leader, philanthropist, pilot, and astronaut, as Administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). Jared will drive NASA’s mission of discovery and inspiration, paving the way for groundbreaking achievements in Space science, technology, and exploration. Over the past 25 years, as the Founder and CEO of Shift4, Jared has demonstrated exceptional leadership, building a trailblazing global financial technology company. He also co-founded and served as CEO of Draken International, a defense aerospace company, for over a decade, supporting the U.S. Department of Defense, and our Allies. Jared’s passion for Space, astronaut experience, and dedication to pushing the boundaries of exploration, unlocking the mysteries of the universe, and advancing the new Space economy, make him ideally suited to lead NASA into a bold new Era. Congratulations to Jared, his wife Monica, and their children, Mila & Liv!
Days after Trump threat, Mexico seizes largest ever fentanyl haul
Mexican marines have seized over a ton of fentanyl pills in two raids in the north, with officials calling it the biggest catch of the opioid in the country’s history.
The raids came after a sharp drop in fentanyl seizures in Mexico earlier this year, and days after President-elect Donald Trump threatened to impose 25% tariffs on products from Canada and Mexico unless those countries cracked down on the flow of migrants and drugs across the border.
Mexico’s top security official said soldiers and marines late Tuesday spotted two men carrying guns in the northern state of Sinaloa, home to the drug cartel of the same name.
Mexico seizes largest ever fentanyl haul days after Trump threat
Tt has been named the biggest catch of opioid in the country’s history
Abraham Accords lead negotiator named as special envoy for hostage affairs
Donald Trump has chosen his lead negotiator from the Abraham Accords team to become his special presidential envoy for hostage affairs.
The president-elect announced his pick on Truth Social, amidst a slew of other appointments.
I am pleased to announce that Adam Boehler will be my Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs, with the personal rank of Ambassador. Adam worked for me as a Lead Negotiator on the Abraham Accords team. He has negotiated with some of the toughest people in the World, including the Taliban, but Adam knows that NO ONE is tougher than the United States of America, at least when President Trump is its Leader. Adam will work tirelessly to bring our Great American Citizens HOME. Adam was unanimously confirmed by the U.S. Senate as the first CEO of the United States Development Finance Corporation. He went to the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Congratulations to Adam, his wife, Shira, and their four beautiful children, Ruth, Abraham, Esther, and Rachel!
Trump names pick for secretary of the army
Donald Trump has chosen a senior adviser to JD Vance as his choice to be secretary of the army.
The president-elect wrote on Truth Social:
I am pleased to nominate Daniel P. Driscoll, from the Great State of North Carolina, to serve as the Secretary of the Army. As a former Soldier, Investor, and Political Advisor, Dan brings a powerful combination of experiences to serve as a disruptor and change agent. Dan graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill in three years to join the fight with the U.S. Army. After completing U.S. Army Ranger school, Dan deployed with the 10th Mountain Division as a Cavalry Scout Platoon Leader in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. After returning from combat, Dan graduated from Yale Law School on the Post-9/11 GI Bill….
….Dan has worked in venture capital and private equity, and most recently has been serving as Senior Advisor to Vice President-Elect JD Vance. Dan will be a fearless and relentless fighter for America’s Soldiers and the America First agenda.
Hailing from Boone, NC, Dan is married to his high school sweetheart, Dr. Cassie Driscoll, a plastic surgeon. They have two beautiful children, Daniel Jr. and Lila.
Navarro to return to White House
Peter Navarro, who recently served time in prison for contempt of Congress, will return to the White House to again focus on trade, President-elect Donald Trump announced on Truth Social.
I am pleased to announce that Peter Navarro, a man who was treated horribly by the Deep State, or whatever else you would like to call it, will serve as my Senior Counselor for Trade and Manufacturing. During my First Term, few were more effective or tenacious than Peter in enforcing my two sacred rules, Buy American, Hire American. He helped me renegotiate unfair Trade Deals like NAFTA and the Korea-U.S. Free Trade Agreement (KORUS), and moved every one of my Tariff and Trade actions FAST….
….The Senior Counselor position leverages Peter’s broad range of White House experience, while harnessing his extensive Policy analytic and Media skills. His mission will be to help successfully advance and communicate the Trump Manufacturing, Tariff, and Trade Agendas.
Peter is not just a superb, Harvard-trained Economist, he is a noted author of more than a dozen bestselling books on strategic business management and unfair Trade. He did a superb job for the American People in my First Term. Peter will do even better as Senior Counselor to protect American Workers, and truly Make American Manufacturing Great Again.
Trump asks Michael Whatley to continue as chair of RNC
Donald Trump has asked Michael Whatley to continue to serve as chair of the Republican National Committee.
The president-elect made the announcement on Truth Social a short time ago.
Michael Whatley, from the Great State of North Carolina, has been with me since the beginning, and has done an OUTSTANDING and HISTORIC JOB in running the Republican National Committee with the fantastic Lara Trump! He is a smart, tough lawyer who put together a completely unprecedented ELECTION INTEGRITY OPERATION that protected the Vote all across America, and a GET OUT THE VOTE CAMPAIGN that delivered the Votes we needed in every Battleground State. Michael and Lara transformed the RNC into a lean, focused, and powerful machine that will empower the America First Agenda for many years to come.
I have asked Michael to return as Chairman of the RNC to continue to build our Party, and be a trusted partner as we Make America Great Again, and ensure Free and Fair Elections. Republicans everywhere should support him as he continues his mission at the RNC. Thank you for your hard work, Michael!
