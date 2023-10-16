Trump’s campaign war chest dwarfed by Joe Biden’s re-election fundraising - live

✕ Close Trump baselessly claims fraud trial against him is a ‘scam and a sham’

Donald Trump’s campaign fundraising has been dwarfed by Joe Biden’s.

Mr Trump, the front-runner for the GOP heading into 2024, announced earlier in October that he has raised $46m in the past three months, with $38m cash-on-hand.

Mr Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, however, have brought in more than $71m in the same time period, bringing their total campaign war chest to $91m

The Associated Press reported that the former president will be back in court on Tuesday when Cohen is expected to testify.

Cohen welcomed the reunion: “It’s been 5 years since we have seen one another. I look forward to the reunion. I hope Donald does as well.”

A New York court at Mr Trump’s $250m civil fraud trial heard how Mr Trump’s claims about his net worth became a crucial factor in securing loans from Deutsche Bank.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump and his campaign are in clean-up mode as a result of the backlash from his comments about the attack on Israel earned him a stern rebuke from the White House and an Israeli minister. He appears to be walking back criticism of Benjamin Netanyahu and has praised the Israeli Defence Force.