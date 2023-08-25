Trump rails against ‘terrible experience’ in jail where he was ‘treated very nicely’

Donald Trump has recounted his “terrible experience” despite being “treated very nicely” at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta after being booked and released from there.

The former president surrendered to authorities on 13 charges of attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia on Thursday and told a news anchor that he was “treated very nicely” at the jail.

Speaking with Newsmax, Mr Trump was asked how his experience was. “I came in. I was treated very nicely. It is what it is. I took a mugshot. I never heard the words mugshot and I have to go through a process,” he said, while adding that it was a “terrible experience”.

His booking sheet, besides his mugshot, also included his height and weight – 6 feet 3 inches and 215 pounds (97.5kg).

He is the first and only former US president ever to have a mugshot.

The mugshot was prominently displayed on Mr Trump’s fundraising platform and also appeared on his X, formerly Twitter, feed. This marked Mr Trump’s first post since he was banned from the platform back in 2021.

After X owner Elon Musk lifted his ban last year, Mr Trump refrained from engaging with his followers on the platform until this recent moment.

The ex-president was released from jail on a $200,000 bail bond.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump replaced lead lawyer Drew Findling with Atlanta-based attorney Steven Sadow, a “special counsel for white collar and high profile defence” before travelling to Georgia.

After being jailed and released, Mr Trump told reporters that he “did nothing wrong” before boarding his private plane.