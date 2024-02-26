✕ Close Trump tells Joe Biden ‘You’re fired’ as he wins South Carolina Republican primary

Donald Trump is appealing his $454m New York civil fraud judgment, challenging the judge’s finding that he lied about his wealth as he grew the real estate empire that launched him to stardom.

The former president’s lawyers filed a notice of appeal on Monday asking the state’s mid-level appeals court to overturn Judge Arthur Engoron’s verdict after a months-long trial stemming from New York attorney general Letitia James’s lawsuit.

Mr Trump’s attorneys wrote in court papers that they are asking the court to decide whether Judge Engoron “committed errors of law and/or fact” and whether he abused his discretion and/or his jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, the former president could soon face another gag order in his mountain of litigation, after Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg requested a narrow ruling to limit his “inflammatory” statements as he prepares for a hush money criminal trial that is set to begin on 25 March.

Later this week, former president will head to the US-Mexico border – and so will President Joe Biden – as Republicans target immigration as a campaign wedge issue, with the White House and Congress struggling to pass bipartisan reform legislation.