Trump warns ‘nothing will stop me’ as he marks 100th day at Michigan rally: Live
President Trump stirs up further controversy by claiming he ‘could’ return Kilmar Abrego Garcia from El Salvador in a heated ABC News interview
Donald Trump warned that “nothing will stop me” as he reveled in his use of executive power to shape government at a rally in Michigan to mark his 100th day in office.
The president rifled through his accomplishments, denigrated migrants and roasted his political opponents during a near 90-minute “achievement speech” Tuesday evening at the Macomb Community College, just north of Detroit.
“In 100 days, we have delivered the most profound change in Washington in 100 years,” Trump said in front of 3,000 supporters. After taking the stage to Lee Greenwood’s God Bless the USA, the president said his administration had “just gotten started,” before adding: “You haven’t seen anything yet.”
Trump also tussled with ABC News journalist Terry Moran in a heated interview broadcast Tuesday evening, which devolved into the president stating the reporter was “not being very nice.”
He stirred up further controversy by claiming he “could” return Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the Maryland man mistakenly deported to El Salvador, and doubled down that an edited photo of “MS-13” appearing across his knuckles was legitimate.
Donald Trump told ABC journalist Terry Moran he had “never heard of him” and that he was “not being very nice” in a testy exchange during a sit down to mark the president’s first 100 days back in office.
The pair clashed a number of times during the interview, notably over a discussion of deported El Salvador native and Maryland father Kilmar Abrego Garcia, and evidence — or lack thereof — that he was a member of the MS-13 gang.
Mike Bedigan reports.
Stephen A Smith claims Trump’s poor approval rating actually hurts Dems
Donald Trump’s low approval rating may not be great for the president — but it’s also not great for the Democrats, commentator Stephen A. Smith argues.
A recent Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll captured that more than half of Americans — 55 percent — disapprove of Trump’s policies while just 39 percent approve. But the survey offered little relief for Democrats; 7 in 10 Americans said the party was “out of touch” compared to 6 in 10 who said the same about Trump.
Kelly Rissman looks at the numbers.
White House calls ABC 'openly hostile' after 100th day interview broadcast
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt called ABC “openly hostile” after the network aired its tense interview with President Donald Trump to mark his 100th day in office.
Leavitt praised the president for not being afraid about “taking them to task.”
Trump purges Holocaust Memorial Museum board – including Doug Emhoff
Former second gentleman Doug Emhoff has been removed by the Trump administration from the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Council, he announced in a statement Tuesday.
The museum welcomed Emhoff, who is Jewish, and 11 other President Joe Biden appointees just months ago in January. They were all supposed to serve five-year terms.
“Let me be clear: Holocaust remembrance and education should never be politicized,” Emhoff, the husband of former Vice President Kamala Harris, wrote in a statement announcing his removal.
Michelle Del Rey reports.
Full story: Trump says Americans ‘signed up' for his trade war with China
Donald Trump doubled down on his economic policies after being challenged over his ongoing trade war with China, insisting that voters “signed up for it.”
The president also denied that there would be tough economic periods for Americans, saying instead that he believed “great times” were ahead.
Speaking to ABC News for an interview to mark his first 100 days back in office, Trump was questioned about the economy, one of the biggest issues that he had campaigned on.
Mike Bedigan reports.
ABC interview: Trump responds to accusation he is 'an authoritarian president'
As the tense ABC interview with the president reached its conclusion, Terry Moran asked Donald Trump what he would say to people who think he is seizing too much power and becoming an authoritarian president like we haven't had before.
The president said he would hate for people to think that, adding: “I'm doing one thing: I'm making America great again.”
ABC interview: Trump pressed on weaponizing DOJ
Moran asked President Trump whether he was using his powers as president to get personal revenge against law firms — specifically those who have settled with him.
The president responded: “There has never been a president in this country, in the history, that was persecuted like I was persecuted by really crooked people… when you say I’m treating people rough, I was treated rough.”
Trump continued to say that he was not going after people because he didn’t like them, but because he believes they are dishonest.
