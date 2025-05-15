Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump becomes a grandfather for the 11th time as Tiffany gives birth to a son

The baby boy becomes the president’s 11th grandchild

Erin Keller
in Ohio
Thursday 15 May 2025 13:40 EDT
Donald Trump’s daughter Tiffany gave birth to a son on May 15
Donald Trump’s daughter Tiffany gave birth to a son on May 15 (Getty)

President Donald Trump became a grandpa for the 11th time Thursday as his daughter, Tiffany Trump welcomed a new baby boy.

“Welcome to the world our sweet baby boy, Alexander Trump Boulos. We love you beyond words! Thank you for coming into our lives!” Tiffany Trump tweeted Thursday with a picture of her son’s little foot.

